The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Must
 
CLOCKS on show as part of ‘In Search of Lost Time’ exhibition at the Museum for Islamic Art in Jerusalem. (photo credit: Yoram Aschheim)
CLOCKS on show as part of ‘In Search of Lost Time’ exhibition at the Museum for Islamic Art in Jerusalem. (photo credit: Yoram Aschheim)
The biggest heist in Israeli history: The rare clocks robbery mystery
By SIGAL BEN DAVID  
AUGUST 19, 2022 23:53

Even the most talented TV and movie screenwriter would have had a hard time coming up with the following storyline: Imagine that the most sophisticated thieves from the show La Casa de Papel meet up with Marie Antoinette in a quaint museum in Jerusalem, after which it is discovered that 106 rare clocks, valued at over $150 million, have disappeared… and are only recovered 25 years later. 

Does this sound like an absurd story? Well, the police investigators and staff at the Museum for Islamic Art in Jerusalem who were involved in the search for the missing clocks might not think so. The theft, which took place in 1983, came to be known as the biggest and most daring heist in Israeli history. The stolen clocks were then dispersed to locations on three different continents

Visitors are welcome to join a tour at the Museum for Islamic Art in Jerusalem, during which they will see the new exhibition featuring the stolen clocks and hear the story of the theft and the years-long investigation that ended with the return to Israel of almost all the items. 

“The story of the theft is as big a magnet for visitors as is the collection itself. That’s why over the years, the spotlight has been focused greatly on the mystery and audacity of the robbery, and less on the dry details. Its storyline could be the plot of a Hollywood film.”

Avishai Yarkoni

“The story of the theft is as big a magnet for visitors as is the collection itself,” explains Avishai Yarkoni, the museum’s marketing and events manager, who was present when the first items from the clock collection were returned in 2006. “That’s why over the years, the spotlight has been focused greatly on the mystery and audacity of the robbery, and less on the dry details. Its storyline could be the plot of a Hollywood film.”

AFTERMATH OF the 1983 theft: The room containing the entire collection of rare clocks was completely empty. (credit: Maariv Archives) AFTERMATH OF the 1983 theft: The room containing the entire collection of rare clocks was completely empty. (credit: Maariv Archives)

The biggest heist in Israeli history

When the museum staff entered the hall where the clocks were exhibited on the morning of April 17, 1983, they could not believe what they saw: The room, which just the day before had contained the entire collection of rare clocks, was completely empty. The only things that remained in the room were a few tools that had been used to open the display cabinets, and a few candy wrappers that had been apparently left by the thief. He had spent the long night packing up the entire extensive collection and transporting them to his vehicle, under the noses of the two security guards who were on duty.

“The hall had been secured with a limited security system,” explains Jenya Frumin, a senior tour guide at the museum. “The concept of using advanced security measures to secure artwork in Israel was still in its infancy at the time.

“The thief had accessed the building through the air vents, which are located in the wall facing the street. He apparently backed his car up to that wall, and thus blocked the view of the vents from the street. The thief spent the entire evening in the clock hall, during which time he attached a stethoscope to the door, forced the vitrine displays open, and took all 106 of the valuable, rare clocks.”

The third-largest rare clock collection, valued at $150 million

THE COLLECTION, which is considered the third-largest rare clock collection in the world, was bequeathed to the museum by the daughter of Sir David Salomons, Vera Bryce Salomons, founder of the museum. The value of the collection, which is estimated at $150 million, includes 40 items created by Abraham Louis Breguet, an 18th-century Swiss clockmaker and physicist. The most famous of Breguet’s clocks in the collection was created for Marie Antoinette. It is valued at NIS 50 million and is known as the Mona Lisa of clocks

“This is one of the first collections of mechanical items that appear in clocks, mechanical toys and musical boxes created in the 18th and 19th centuries,” Frumin explains. “The collection came with a scientific catalog, which was rare for that period, and a great amount of money had been invested in it.

“The Marie Antoinette clock is considered to be the most sophisticated clock ever made. It has 823 individual pieces made from gold, platinum and crystal. It was considered the smartphone of the 19th century, since it had more than 10 mechanical panels that moved simultaneously, and it had taken many years to build.”

MONA LISA of clocks: The ‘Marie Antoinette’ perpetuelle, Breguet, No. 160, Paris, 1783–1820. (credit: AVSHALOM AVITAL) MONA LISA of clocks: The ‘Marie Antoinette’ perpetuelle, Breguet, No. 160, Paris, 1783–1820. (credit: AVSHALOM AVITAL)

The Jerusalem police investigation

The burglary case was investigated by the Jerusalem Police’s Serious Crime Division, which immediately began probing this crime, which spanned continents. A $2 million reward (guaranteed tax-free by the Finance Ministry) was offered for locating the lost collection. 

“All the museum employees were interrogated,” Yarkoni says. “At first, the investigators suspected that Ohans Marquire, our esteemed watchmaker who was in charge of the collection and knew how much it was worth, was connected to the theft. But soon, of course, he was found to be completely innocent.”

Museum officials assumed that the thief had been familiar with the collection and had known how much the collection was worth. Complaints were made about the lack of security infrastructure. Once in a while, someone would call with information and demand the reward money. A rumor circulated that the United Arab Emirates had been behind the heist, since it was unthinkable that a single person could steal such a valuable collection. Never in their wildest dreams did anyone imagine that the thief was an Israeli kibbutznik.

The Israeli criminal mastermind: Na’aman Diller, who pulled off the heist alone

During the investigation, a slew of known criminals who could potentially have been capable of pulling off such a large-scale heist were questioned. One was Na’aman Diller from Kibbutz Ein Hahoresh, who had done time in prison for breaking and entering. Diller was interrogated, but he had provided a (fake) stamp on his passport from the Airports Authority, which proved that he was overseas at the time of the theft. 

Diller had already died by the time the authorities discovered that he had been the one who had carried out the theft – all on his own. Apparently, he had parked his car in a way that blocked the view from anyone walking by and had entered and exited the museum many times as he filled up his car with the valuable timepieces. 

“Diller had entered through a window in the back. He’d used a hydraulic jack to widen the metal bars and had managed to get inside with the help of a rope ladder. He left all of these items at the museum. Diller went in and out of the museum a number of times over Friday and Saturday. Because he had what they thought was a solid alibi, he was removed from the list of suspects.”

Sgt.-Maj. Oded Yaniv

“Diller had entered through a window in the back. He’d used a hydraulic jack to widen the metal bars and had managed to get inside with the help of a rope ladder,” explains Sgt.-Maj. Oded Yaniv, who headed the team investigating the case that was reopened in 2007. 

“He left all of these items at the museum. Diller went in and out of the museum a number of times over Friday and Saturday. Because he had what they thought was a solid alibi, he was removed from the list of suspects.”

After 25 years, a clue was finally found

FOR 25 YEARS, the police failed to come up with a single clue to solve the mystery. Then in August 2006, a known watchmaker from Tel Aviv called the museum and asked to speak with the curator, saying that he had been asked to give a valuation of 39 clocks. He recognized immediately that the pieces belonged to the lost collection. A few days later, the museum received a phone call from a lawyer who represented an unnamed client who was interested in negotiating the return of 39 items from the museum’s lost collection in exchange for payment. The museum agreed to pay NIS 150,000 for them. 

“After the curator’s conversation with the Tel Aviv watchmaker, the information he’d relayed was shared with only a few staff people. Moreover, they had decided not to inform the police, since they had agreed to the confidentiality request from the lawyer representing the woman, who turned out to be Diller’s widow,” Yarkoni explains. 

“And indeed, the museum’s board of directors agreed to keep this information secret. Fourteen months later, the story was printed on the front page of Haaretz. It didn’t take long for policemen to appear in my office, asking me lots of questions. At that point, the investigation was reopened,” he recounts.

It soon became public that the offer to return the clocks had come from Diller’s widow, Nili Shomrat, who had only been made aware of the valuable collection of timepieces when her husband lay on his deathbed. In November 2007, the Jerusalem Serious Crime Division investigative team made a breakthrough that led to the truth. 

“We began by investigating the museum staff members, and our forensics team took a closer look at the clocks that had been returned to the museum. We were looking for clues that might lead us to the thief’s identity,” Sgt.-Maj. Yaniv explained. “There were little notes hidden inside the clocks with explanations of how to disassemble and then put all the pieces and springs back together again. 

“These were extremely helpful for us in our investigation. We knew that the lawyer would not cooperate with us, so we operated covertly for the time being. The name of the widow had also been withheld from the museum, whose staff, it should be noted, cooperated with us fully.

BUTTERFLY-SHAPED musical box with automaton and watch, Piguet et Meylan, Geneva, c. 1820. (credit: AVSHALOM AVITAL) BUTTERFLY-SHAPED musical box with automaton and watch, Piguet et Meylan, Geneva, c. 1820. (credit: AVSHALOM AVITAL)

“Through the watchmaker who had been hired to estimate the value of the clocks, we arrived at a storage facility in Ramle, where we found a copy of the power of attorney signed between the lawyer who had rented the safe and her client – Nili Shomrat. That was how the connection to Na’aman Diller was corroborated. 

“We continued with our investigation, and later discovered that Diller had often stayed overnight in hotels overseas in the 1980s and 1990s. We worked in conjunction with police departments in cities throughout Europe and managed to locate addresses, safe deposit boxes and documents owned by Diller. We even discovered that there were still safe deposit boxes that were being paid for, despite the fact that Diller had died in 2004. We later found out that his wife had continued paying for them.”

Diller’s wife returned only 39 clocks to the museum.

How did you locate another 67 pieces?

“We went to all the cities where Diller had storage units and safe deposit boxes. Our first stop was a storage unit in the Hague in the Netherlands. Together with the local authorities in each location, we were able to locate a number of antique clocks, paintings and books, which we compared against lists we had from the museum’s catalog. We also found a number of Diller’s fake passports and equipment used to forge documents, along with lots of passport pictures and stamps from various airports around the world

“This was the first time we’d uncovered an actual connection between Diller and the items. Of course, we handed off all the items directly to the museum, which they confirmed were indeed from the stolen clock collection. Granted, we had only located five items, but we were overjoyed because it was the first real success we’d achieved so far.

“Next, we interrogated Diller’s widow, Nili Shomrat, who now lives in the US, as well as her lawyer, who lives here in Israel. At Shomrat’s home, we located antique oil paintings that we found under her bed, as well as letters and an article from 1983 about the theft. At first, she denied everything. Later, she told us that just before he died, Diller had admitted to carrying out the heist and had explained to her where she could find the safe deposit boxes and how to return the 39 clocks, including the Marie Antoinette clock, to the museum. 

“After he died, Shomrat continued paying for the safe deposit boxes, but she never visited any of them. It seems that she wasn’t really involved in anything and just didn’t know what to do with the items she had inherited. In the US, she was charged with possession of stolen goods and money laundering. Because of her age and the fact that she’d returned the clocks, she only had to pay a high fine and carry out community service. Neither Shomrat nor her lawyer had cases brought against them here in Israel.”

The stolen clocks in France

The hunt for the rest of the items taken in the theft led the investigators to France. “We found the largest number of items in France,” recalls Yaniv. “Spread throughout a number of safes, we found the rest of the items inside plastic bags that were wrapped up in newspapers. One hundred and six of these items were identified, then returned to the museum. 

“The evidence was conclusive: Diller’s fingerprints were found on the items, and the handwriting on notes that were found with the items was determined to be Diller’s. All of this, in conjunction with Shomrat’s confession, led us to understand that Diller had carried out the theft. And anyway, most of the items had been recovered.”

“We believe that he didn’t carry out the theft for the money but instead for the thrill of it. He yearned to succeed in doing the impossible, to achieve an incredible feat... he loved clocks and he also loved carrying out heists.”

Sgt.-Maj. Oded Yaniv

One of Israel’s greatest burglars

Na’aman Diller (also known as Na’aman Lidor) was one of the most sophisticated burglars in Israeli history. He had served time in prison in the 1960s and 1970s for breaking into a bank in Tel Aviv in 1967 by digging a tunnel that led up into the bank’s vault.

“We believe that he didn’t carry out the theft for the money but instead for the thrill of it,” adds Yaniv. “He yearned to succeed in doing the impossible, to achieve an incredible feat. I mean, he didn’t really want to own the Marie Antoinette clock, but he loved clocks and he also loved carrying out heists. He was self-taught and had done a lot of research and experimentation with disassembling and reassembling clocks. 

“He tried to alter their outward appearance so that he could sell them, but only succeeded in selling three of them. He apparently felt very connected to the clock collection, and perhaps that’s why he never took apart any of the clocks made by Abraham Louis Breguet.”

In addition to the three items Diller sold, the location of 34 items that were never recovered remains a mystery

How did the Israeli museum restore the recovered stolen clocks?

RESTORING THE clocks that had been disassembled turned out to be quite a challenging feat, and it took more than six years to complete. Most of the clocks had been crafted in the 18th and 19th centuries and could not be assembled with contemporary tools. 

“Boris Sankov, who worked as the museum’s watchmaker at the time, was extremely talented. He took Diller’s notes and together with Sir David Salomons’ scientific catalog of the collection, worked diligently to put all the pieces back together,” Frumin explains. 

“Sankov consulted watchmakers all over the world, and the ancient lathes he used are still located in the museum. There was no other way for him to produce spare parts and reassemble the clocks with modern technology. 

“There were also a few items that Sankov could not reassemble on his own, such as the fan clock. In the end, Sankov received help with the artistic restoration of these items from the lab at the Israel Museum. Diller had not disassembled the Breguet clocks, though, since he knew how complex they were, and probably realized that he would not be able to reassemble them.

“One of the reasons we give guided tours of the clock collection, according to the wishes of the donors, is to display their great value to the public,” Frumin concludes. “But what is an even greater draw to these tours is the story of the heist and the subsequent return of the clock collection to the museum.

Many people had never heard about the collection until after the theft took place. There’s no doubt that such an event ignites our imagination. It’s a bit like Hollywood meets Netflix.”

Translated by Hannah Hochner.



Tags crime history thievery art Exhibition
MUST MORE:
MUST

Nick Cave, the high priest of rock & roll, shines in Israel return

Either the world’s most popular cult artist or its most anonymous superstar, the 64-year-old Australian singer-songwriter has inherited the crown from Leonard Cohen as the high priest of rock & roll. 20/08/2022 00:03 AM
MUST

The biggest heist in Israeli history: The rare clocks robbery mystery

Visitors are welcome to join a tour at the Museum for Islamic Art in Jerusalem to hear the story of the theft and years-long investigation to solve it. 19/08/2022 23:53 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights August 12-18

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 14/08/2022 13:39 PM
MUST

Jerusalem's distinguished guests: The collector, his artist inspiration

California collector Irvin Ungar has arrived in Israel and will be giving free lectures on his "friend," Polish Jewish artist Arthur Szyk. 14/08/2022 11:22 AM
MUST

Israel's Docu.Text documentary film festival is back

Over five days, from August 14-18, the National Library will host the 2022 edition of Docu.Text for the last time. It's not out of business, just moving near the Knesset. 13/08/2022 16:07 PM
MUST

The International Jerusalem Puppet Festival returns for 2022

The alfresco curtain-raiser takes place in Liberty Bell Park, which is home to the new expansive and well-appointed Train Theater premises. 13/08/2022 16:07 PM
MUST

'Into The Light': Concert tribute to Nazi-persecuted composers

“Into the Light” will take place on August 11 (6 p.m.) at the Dan Wassong Auditorium of the Yitzhak Rabin Building on the Hebrew University’s Mount Scopus campus. 09/08/2022 12:25 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights August 5-11

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 09/08/2022 11:09 AM
MUST

Free Shakespeare performance returns to Jerusalem

The play will star 10 actors both native Israelis and English speakers from the general area of Jerusalem and farther. 06/08/2022 16:51 PM
MUST

‘Rocky Horror’ stage show is on its way to Israel

Doing the Time Warp in the Holy Land: This is the first time Rocky Horror will hold a stage production in Israel. 06/08/2022 16:49 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights July 29-August 4

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 30/07/2022 23:14 PM
MUST

Mekudeshet Festival Arkho project offers immersive take on music making

It must be difficult for artists who take the stage to completely immerse themselves in their work and remain unaffected by the ego-pumping response of the audience. 30/07/2022 20:51 PM
MUST

Award-winning 'Wolf of Baghdad' comes in Israel at Animax

Cartoonist Carol Isaacs, who often draws under the name Surreal McCoy, is set to bring the cinematic adaptation of her award-winning Wolf of Baghdad comic to Israel for the first time. 30/07/2022 17:24 PM
MUST

Tel Hai Master Classes return to the tranquility of Israel's Sde Boker

The latest program of one-on-one instruction, masterclasses and concerts kicks off on Sunday, July 31, and will continue for almost three weeks through to August 18. 30/07/2022 17:23 PM
MUST

Jerusalem's Blaze bar roars back to life

The first rock and gaming bar in Israel's capital is ablaze once more. 30/07/2022 11:12 AM
MUST INNOVATE

The Jerusalem Post and Women Entrepreneurs

The conference included a next-gen women entrepreneurs competition sponsored by the Luzzatto Group. 28/07/2022 22:33 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights July 22 – 28

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 23/07/2022 23:51 PM
MUST

Fourth time's the charm as Calexico returns to Israel

The American rustic rockers celebrate the post-pandemic life. 23/07/2022 16:17 PM
MUST LISTEN

Jimi Hendrix's Woodstock spirit renewed in Jerusalem

This Jerusalem-born rock musician made a name for himself for replicating the spirit, sound and technique, of one of the rock world’s true greats. 23/07/2022 16:17 PM
MUST

Third time's the charm: New York's LP tries again to come back to Israel

The Long-Island-born singer, known for her hit songs “Other People” and “Lost On You,” is touring in support of her newest album Churches. 23/07/2022 16:16 PM
MUST

Unlikely trio bring spirit, sound of Iraqi music to Confederation House

The threesome will take the stage at Confederation House on July 28 (8:30 p.m.) to strut their stuff – which will lean heavily on the Iraqi Arabic side of the musical genre tracks. 23/07/2022 04:19 AM
MUST

Jerusalem's best, family friendly activities

From indoor amusement parks to zoos to interactive museums, Jerusalem may just be Israel’s most kid-friendly city. A comprehensive guide for all the family. 22/07/2022 19:53 PM
MUST

Legendary Israeli music venue Levontin 7 marks 16 years with festival

The venerable Tel Aviv music venue celebrates with month-long slate of shows led by American saxophonist David Murray. 16/07/2022 16:15 PM
MUST

Great guests, great movies at the 39th Jerusalem Film Fest

Between the guests and the more than 200 films from more than 50 countries, this is looking to be one of the strongest festivals in years. 16/07/2022 16:15 PM
MUST

Pink Martini returns to Israel - must be seen to be believed

Audiences will get a chance to see what all the hoopla is about when Pink Martini returns to Israel next week for a show at Hangar 11 in Tel Aviv, on July 18. 16/07/2022 02:03 AM
MUST

Paul Anka to bring Las Vegas revue to Israel

Anka’s show is slick and Las Vegas professional, and the singer knows what the crowd is there for. 16/07/2022 02:01 AM
MUST

Ayala Netzer’s exhibit launches Jerusalem Botanical Gardens gallery

Gaby Hamburg Fhima: “There is an oxymoronic mix here, between beauty and ugliness, pain and pleasure. All of that is deeply entrenched in her works.” 16/07/2022 01:59 AM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights July 15-21

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 15/07/2022 18:50 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights July 8-14

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 09/07/2022 21:55 PM
MUST

Hutzot Hayotzer: A celebration of art in the holy city of Jerusalem

This year, the festival will take place from August 15-27, enabling artists to display their wares and some of Israel’s top performers to entertain the crowds at Sultan’s Pool nearby. 09/07/2022 12:45 PM
MUST

A rhapsody of Freddie - Queen cover songs head to Israel

Marc Martel – bearing an uncanny vocal resemblance to Queen frontman Freddie Mercury – returns for two tribute shows 09/07/2022 05:53 AM
MUST

Buckle up for the return of the Pixies to Israel

This is the third visit to Israel for the Pixies. Its Holy Land debut came at a sold-out Bloomfield Stadium in Jaffa in 2014, and the band sold out two shows at the Caesarea Amphitheater in 2017. 05/07/2022 17:05 PM
MUST

Alt-J returns to Israel to headline Shuga Festival

Alt-J’s return to the country coincides with the 10th anniversary of their debut album An Awesome Wave 04/07/2022 20:10 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights July 1-7

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 02/07/2022 21:26 PM
MUST

Jerusalem Beer Festival (‘Ir Habira’) opens the capital’s summer season

“We wanted the Jerusalem Beer Festival to open the capital’s summer events season rather than close it,” said organizer Eli Giladi. 02/07/2022 16:35 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights June 24-30

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 24/06/2022 21:32 PM
MUST

Hebrew Book Week returns to Israel

Hebrew Book Week enables consumers to purchase books directly from publishers at discounted prices. Authors benefit since they do not have to sell books at the lower price that bookstores pay them. 24/06/2022 18:42 PM
MUST INNOVATE

Senior TV industry figures arrived in Tel Aviv to celebrate HOT's annual content & innovation event

28/02/2022 10:53 AM
MUST DRINK

New Jerusalem distillery uses science to make delicious drinks

Thinkers Distillery is the first distillery that will market its brands directly to customers exclusively online to provide a direct response to the end-user without any middleman. 22/02/2022 17:47 PM
MUST SEE

Jerry Seinfeld pays a visit to Jewish-American comedian Alex Edelman

Comedian Alex Edelman thanked Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica Seinfeld for coming to watch him perform. 20/02/2022 16:51 PM
MUST REMEMBER

Angel family donates campus in memory of fallen soldiers to Hebrew Reali School

Udi Angel was visibly moved at the signing ceremony marking the donation. 16/02/2022 16:14 PM
MUST CELEBRATE

Jonathan Margie celebrates birthday in LA party with notable celebs

Jonathan Margie, who is in the US after signing on with Haim Saban's music group, celebrates his 22nd birthday this week. 15/02/2022 11:12 AM
MUST PARTY

Jewish fashion designer throws gargantuan birthday bash at the Plaza

Rebecca Hessel Cohen, the birthday celebrant, changed dresses 3 times at her decked out birthday bash. 15/02/2022 11:05 AM
MUST KNOW

Lior Suchard give charity performance for cancer foundation

Israel's famed mentalist Lior Suchard performed for some of the biggest and brightest in Palm Springs to raise money for Prevent Cancer Foundation. 08/02/2022 22:09 PM
MUST CONGRATULATE

Six Israeli restaurants makes ‘Top 50’ in MENA region list

A handful of Israeli restaurants were chosen to be on the ranking of the top 50 restaurants in the MENA region. 08/02/2022 22:04 PM
MUST SEE

Beit Lessin premieres new musical as theater slowly returns to normalcy

A new show with a rocking cast has kicked off at Beit Lessin theater. Could the industry slowly be coming back to life amid the pandemic? 07/02/2022 13:11 PM
MUST FOLLOW

Israeli Instagram star Maya Wertheimer lands in New York

The Israeli consul in New York's wife, is an actress, model and TV presenter who maintains a very active Instagram account. 03/02/2022 21:54 PM
MUST RELAX

The perfect place to warm up in Jeruslaem

The Akasha Spa, located in the prestigious hotel, has received many awards, including ‘one of the most telaxing spas in the world’ by Condé Nast Traveler magazine. 02/02/2022 23:41 PM
MUST REMEMBER

Celebrities pay respect on Holocaust Remembrance Day with hashtag

Jewish-American film and television actor Gabriel Macht, who played the role of Harvey Specter in the popular series "Suits", takes part in the #WeRemember global campaign. 30/01/2022 14:51 PM
MUST CAMP

New Israeli-American summer camp opening in the Berkshires

A new Camp Kimama called "Half Moon" will open this summer in the Berkshires, Massachusetts.   25/01/2022 15:51 PM
MUST SEE

Restoring the Israeli films of yesteryear

The Israeli Film Archive of the Jerusalem Cinematheque is launching an international website that will make rare archival materials accessible in digital format. 20/01/2022 23:03 PM
MUST DRINK

New headquarters of Grape Man launches in the Noga area of Jaffa

Grape Man's vision is to make wine culture in Israel accessible, popular and available to the general public while helping to set quality standards in the field. 18/01/2022 22:01 PM
MUST WEAR

NFL star Tom Brady launches a new clothing line called BRADY

The star has launched his own clothing line and signed deals with a host of college athletes to be the presenters of the brand. 18/01/2022 09:42 AM
MUST FOLLOW

Ido Izsak - The first fashion smartphone photographer in Israel

He is of the first photographers in Israel to switch to mobile photography, and one of the leading fashion photographers in Israel. 11/01/2022 09:30 AM
MUST LISTEN

Meet Yarden Klayman: The Israeli saxophonist bringing electric energy to parties

Yarden recently received an artist’s visa to the United States, allowing her to perform there at clubs, festivals and events. 06/01/2022 18:16 PM
MUST CELEBRATE

Moshe Levy, Yom Kippur War hero, celebrates 76th birthday

Levy commenced the evening with remarks in memory of the two pilots who perished in the helicopter accident this week. 06/01/2022 17:53 PM
MUST SEE

'If there is flour:' Israeli artist connects food and art

The project continues the connections that art curator Keren Bar-Gil has made between art and food, and was held in collaboration with the Strauss food company. 27/12/2021 12:47 PM
MUST SEE

The Jaffa luxury hotel hosts designer Alon Livne's winter fashion show

The show was attended by colleagues from the Israeli design industry, stylists, fashion people, and celebs who came to pay tribute and also adhered to the black and white dress code 23/12/2021 17:39 PM
MUST LAUNCH

Discount Bank launches a new campaign starring model Rotem Sela

The event was held at the 'Sheva' hall in Tel Aviv for senior employees of Discount Bank. 22/12/2021 14:51 PM
MUST PLAY

The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra foundation holds a gala event on Sunday

During the event, the appointment of philanthropist Aaron G. Frenkel was announced as the chairman of the campaign for the 85th anniversary of the Israel Philharmonic. 22/12/2021 14:27 PM
MUST RESPECT

United Hatzalah raises more than $18 million at a gala event in Miami

The gala event was dedicated in honor of Adele and Dr. Joel Sandberg and Dr. Ari Ciment, for their outstanding contribution and commitment to Israel and saving lives.  22/12/2021 09:37 AM
MUST SEE

'Black Notebooks', Shlomi Elkabetz’s new film, premiers in Tel Aviv

The film, provides a rare, singular glimpse into the tumultuous life of the late Ronit Elkabetz, one of the greatest actresses in the history of Israeli cinema. 13/12/2021 11:38 AM
MUST INNOVATE

The Maariv-Walla Business Summit in photos

Participants discssed issues at the top of the national agenda, from the Iocal economy in the shadow of COVID-19, cyber, innovation, medical technology, high-tech and more. 11/12/2021 11:53 AM
MUST SEE

Sarah Jessica Parker shares photo wearing an Israeli designer garment

The Israeli designer of the garment, Sharon Tal, has even been invited to the premiere of the renewed series which will take place this coming Wednesday at the MOMA Museum in New York. 06/12/2021 23:00 PM
Ronny Douek
MUST JOIN

Six Senses Shaharut becomes first Israeli hotel to achieve LEED standards

Impressive achievements in the field of sustainability 01/12/2021 06:47 AM
MUST LIGHT

Eric Adams, elected mayor of New York, kindles the first light of Hanukkah

Mayor Adams lights the first candle with New York's real estate tycoon Rotem Rosen, and speaks to the audience about the meaning of the holiday from his memories of Hanukkah celebrations. 30/11/2021 18:18 PM
MUST DANCE

Batsheva dance company meets with their American Friends organization

The company's management spent an evening together with members of the American friends of the Batsheva, which was dedicated to Naharin’s next film “The Parent - The Movie.” 29/11/2021 16:28 PM
MUST KNOW

Jeff Bezos celebrates Thanksgiving with billionaire Morris Kahn

A photo was shared on Instagram 29/11/2021 15:55 PM
MUST DONATE

Orr Shalom holds annual gala with Amnon Shashua and other supporters

The event was dedicated to foster families in recognition of their dedicated work. 29/11/2021 15:07 PM
MUST KNOW

Israeli design industry leaders gather at Yayoi Kusama Tel Aviv exhibit

The event brought together hundreds of leading designers, studio owners, academics, designers from Wix and academy graduates as well as visual design students from various schools in the country. 24/11/2021 12:27 PM
MUST KNOW

IDF wounded veterans receive honors at tribute event

The tribute event opened with TED lectures by IDF wounded Oren Blitzblau and Dana Pinchasov, continued with a lecture by the poet Shimrit Orr,  author of the song “Hallelujah." 24/11/2021 11:09 AM
MUST EAT

Legendary baker Eric Kayser in Israel to launch winter menu

Kayser arrived in Israel for a visit that was supposed to have taken place a year ago, with the opening of the first boutique on Rothschild Boulevard, but it was postponed due to coronavirus. 21/11/2021 11:23 AM
MUST KNOW

Kfar Zoharim inaugurates center for therapeutic horseback riding

The boys, aged 14-18, study and receive a full matriculation certificate and then enlist in meaningful and full service in the IDF. 18/11/2021 12:59 PM
MUST CELEBRATE

Billionaire Teddy Sagi celebrates his 50th birthday with Israeli white party

The big party was held at Sagi's homein Herzliya Pituach. Family members, friends, business partners,and associates were asked to arrive dressed in white.  18/11/2021 12:44 PM
MUST FOLLOW

Tarantino to release seven deleted scenes from 'Pulp Fiction'

At the event, Tarantino revealed that he is offering seven unedited scenes from the original script of “Pulp Fiction” for auction as a Secret NFT.  18/11/2021 12:21 PM
MUST CELEBRATE

Israeli stars align to mark 35th Israeli Film Festival in Los Angeles

The launch event was held at the Yvel Design Center in Jerusalem. It included a festive morning cocktail and brought together guests from the the Israeli film and television industry. 16/11/2021 09:40 AM
MUST TRY

Turkish, Israeli tycoons open NY Peruvian restaurant alongside Arjun Waney

Coya will open as a pop-up restaurant on the second floor of the Zuma restaurant, which is owned by the three businessmen. 09/11/2021 13:39 PM
MUST SEE

Beit Lessin Theater in Tel Aviv premieres 'First in the Selection'

The play tells the extraordinary story of Alfred Nakache, an Algerian-born Jew, ‘the swimmer of Auschwitz,’ who survived the Holocaust. It is a one-man show starring actor Amir Haddad. 07/11/2021 09:32 AM
MUST SEE

Tel Aviv Museum of Art premieres works of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama

The exhibition, which extends throughout the Tel Aviv Museum, opened on Monday evening. Members of the  Friends' Association of the museum, dressed to the nines and arrived to see and be seen. 03/11/2021 13:19 PM
MUST KNOW

Cornerstone laid in Jerusalem. Find out where

The Patrick and Lina Drahi Entrance Pavilion will open to visitors in 2022 and will be constructed of steel, stone and glass. 02/11/2021 17:39 PM
MUST CELEBRATE

PepsiCo Labs celebrates three years of activity within Israeli tech sector

The event was held in the VIP area of Zappa Ganei Yehoshua, where guests sampled a selection of cocktails and enjoyed a performance by Avihu Pinchasov’s Butcher Club. 01/11/2021 10:32 AM
MUST SEE

American Pie's Eugene Levy to work alongside Israel's NICE

The campaign promotes NICE’s CX one, the company’s cloud platform in the field of customer service and customer experience. 27/10/2021 17:07 PM
MUST FOLLOW

Israeli jewelry designer opens up pop-up store in Tel Aviv

In the pop-up store she opened – she had previously sold only online – one could purchase one of four Kobo-designed necklaces for only NIS 19. 27/10/2021 17:03 PM
MUST FOLLOW

Israeli fashion designer launches independent fashion, lifestyle brand

Along with silk clothes, hats, bags, and leather garments, Hefetz presented a series of dozens of bamboo canes that she engraved and painted. 24/10/2021 14:02 PM
MUST VISIT

'Fresh Paint' Art and Design fair opens in Tel Aviv; welcomes Herzog, Huldai, Adams

In addition to a tour of the design and art exhibition, guests enjoyed a live performance by ‘Kochav Haba’ winner, Tamir Greenberg.  24/10/2021 12:44 PM
MUST SEE

What inspired Spencer Tunick's nude Dead Sea photoshoot?

Famous works by Spencer Tunick have been photographed in New York, London, Vienna, Barcelona, Sydney and more. 19/10/2021 13:24 PM
MUST SEE

Artist depicts George H.W. Bush praying at Western Wall as gift for former president

The gift was brought by Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, who came to meet with the former President. 19/10/2021 10:39 AM
MUST CELEBRATE

The Jerusalem Post celebrates a decade of conferences - in photos

No less than 500 public figures, diplomats, investors, entrepreneurs and Israeli and international leaders took part in the conference. 18/10/2021 12:28 PM
MUST ROYAL

Prince of Monaco visits Israel-based sports-tech company Pixellot

The visit took place during the SPORTEL Monaco 2021 conference, an annual conference that attracts all the major figures in the world of sports and broadcasting rights. 18/10/2021 11:53 AM
MUST JOIN

Largest donors in Israeli science sector come together under Tel Aviv night sky

If in May 2020, someone had said that in October 2021, we would sit here at this event and talk about growth rates in 2022, it would have sounded fanciful. 18/10/2021 11:39 AM
MUST DONATE

Israeli Batia Ofer's event 'Art of Wishes' fundraises for 'Make a Wish'

The event is intended to raise donations for the “Make-a-Wish” organization to fulfill the wishes of children suffering from serious illnesses. 07/10/2021 19:15 PM
MUST HONOR

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra performs at surprise party for Frank Lowy

The surprise party combined Lowy’s two great loves – the Philharmonic Orchestra and the children of Orr Shalom. 06/10/2021 09:55 AM
MUST WATCH

Israeli film producer Ben Giladi attends premiere of Nicholas Cage's 'Pig'

The film, produced by Ben Giladi, was screened for the first time in Israel at the Haifa Film Festival and is commercially distributed by United King Films. 05/10/2021 15:42 PM
MUST CONGRATULATE

Omer Adam, Static & Ben El perform at wedding of son of Shari Arison

The wedding took place at the Havat Ronit event complex in Sharon, almost a year after their big engagement party that the couple held in the garden of Arison's home. 03/10/2021 14:04 PM
MUST FOLLOW

Israel's second-ever astronaut chooses personal items for Rakia space launch

In preparation for his journey, Stibbe was asked to choose personal items he would like to take with him into space. What he chose: A 3D-scale model of the Japanese Peace Bell. 26/09/2021 12:37 PM
MUST READ

What could be learned 'On the Hummus Route'? From Cairo to Damascus

The event organizers have explained the choice to present the book as a step that will inspire hope for a better recovery towards an egalitarian and sustainable world. 22/09/2021 12:53 PM
MUST CONGRATULATE

Hundreds arrive in style to attend Haifa International Film Festival

The Haifa International Film Festival is held with the support of the Israel Film Council - the Culture and Sport Ministry, the Tourism, the Regional Cooperation Ministry and the Haifa Municipality. 22/09/2021 12:32 PM
MUST GLOW

Mimi Luzon back in New York to brush shoulders with Irina Shayk, Kate Upton

She has a beautiful home salon in Petah Tikva, where men and women come to her from near and far and they swear by her. 20/09/2021 22:03 PM
MUST ZOOM

Thousands tune in for Zoom's annual conference 'Zoomtopia'

The conference, which was, of course, conducted on the Zoom platform, presented programs and innovations designed for today’s dynamic work environments. 20/09/2021 12:03 PM
MUST KNOW

What does NYC's Eric Adams have to do with Paris Hilton, James Harden?

This week he held a series of meetings attended by, among others, NBA star James Harden, Paris Hilton, and other celebrities.  14/09/2021 16:49 PM
Load more
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by