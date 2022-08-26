Jerusalem highlights August 26-September 1

FRIDAY, AUGUST 26

Russian-language writer Lidia Chakovskaya said Max Epstein’s latest exhibition Ebb and Flow (curated by Dr. Elad Yaron) is an exhibition “about the worldwide responsibility of the artist.” Come see for yourself at HaMiffal (3 Hama’aravim St.) between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Epstein uses found driftwood collected from the shores of this country turned into human figures, which hark to tales of immigration and loss. Epstein calls his works “Exercises with an ax.”

Stay for Martin Visok’s The Grey Extension exhibition. Visok is deeply involved with concrete. In his 2021 Bezalel Academy of Art graduate’s exhibition, Visok created a monumental piece of architecture that brings to mind Mayan pyramids held together by their sheer weight. The exhibition, curated by Reut Yeshayahu, was specially created for HaMiffal. Admission is free; shown until October 10.

LOTS TO do: First Station. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 27

Attend “Get Back,” an homage to the Beatles at the First Station (4 David Remez St.) This free concert by the Jerusalem Nostalgia band will begin at 9:30 p.m. Come and enjoy “Fixing a Hole” or “Norwegian Wood” as the summer nears its end.



SUNDAY, AUGUST 28

Watch a free online screening of the 2016 documentary film My Hero Brother by Yonatan Nir at 8 p.m. and join an online discussion with him at 9:30 p.m. The film follows a trek in North India taken by siblings affected by Down’s syndrome. This screening and discussion are in Hebrew. To register, see: www.yonatannir.com/mhb



MONDAY, AUGUST 29

See the play The 6th Law of Thermodynamics by the Nissan Native Acting Studio Jerusalem today at either 6 p.m. or 9 p.m. The sci-fi comedy about depression, created by Nir Segev, will be presented at 5 Noam St. in Tel Aviv. This is your chance to support Jerusalem-made culture as it hits the coast.

The plot is about a wealthy woman who orders a bar owner to give her money to artists and inventors. Note: The play includes plenty of peanuts used on stage. Call (03) 518-2410 for tickets.



TUESDAY, AUGUST 30

Watch the 2022 documentary The Bankers Trial by Eliav Liti about social activist and lawyer Barak Cohen (6 p.m.) at the Jerusalem Cinematheque (Hebrew only). Cohen and four of his friends launched the We Come for the Banks movement. Together, they confronted Discount Bank CEO (at the time) Lilach Asher Topilsky and Bank Hapoalim owner Shari Arison, among others.

The activists got a lot of media attention, both negative and positive, for entering the private sphere of the most powerful persons in this country – for example, going to a school attended by a child of a banker and calling the child’s mother a thief, or confronting Avner Netanyahu, son of the former prime minister, for the actions allegedly taken by his father.

Or attend the 6 p.m. screening of the 2020 film After Munich by Francine Zuckerman (Hebrew with English subtitles), who will discuss her work afterward with the audience. The film follows the lives of four women, all changed forever by the terror attack that claimed the lives of 11 Israelis during the 1972 Olympic games.

The attack, carried out by the Palestinian terror group Black September, led to Israel’s hunting its activists around the world in operation Wrath of God. A 2005 film loosely based on these events titled Munich was directed by Steven Spielberg. Call (02) 565-4333 for tickets.

Rock out at the Blaze bar (23 Hillel St.) with two outstanding bands, GOREGAMEL and InLabyrinth. The first offers to bring you death and grind metal; the second jokes that Plato was wrong when he said the ideal state would have neither art nor poetry – and offers heavy metal. No admission price listed, but order a Jack Daniels and enjoy the noise.



WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31

Enjoy an 8:30 p.m. performance of Elit, a cover band that offers US and Israeli pop music, at the Israel Museum’s Jerusalem Wine Festival. For NIS 110 you can get a personal cup and fill it with as much wine as you like. All wines offered for tastings can be bought on site. At 9:45 p.m., the Tzenani Brothers will perform. Tickets include unlimited wine tasting and both shows. Book via www.imj.org.il/en/events/wine-festival-2022



THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Attend a 10 p.m. indie performance by Hila Ruach and her Future Shock band at the Yellow Submarine (13 Harechavim St. Doors open at 9 p.m. NIS 75 per ticket). In June, Ruach’s album Bat Yam was released. This is a splendid chance to enjoy her bittersweet lyrics, “we used to like kid A,” which she sings as she notices “Haifa is broken like a videotape” (in her song “Haifa - Bat Galim”). Ruach also created a musical adaptation of Yona Wallach’s poem “Grizzly Bear” featured in her 2015 album Doctor in the West. Call (02) 679-4040 to book a ticket.

Throwing a good party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Drop me a line at [email protected] and let In Jerusalem know about it. Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. While all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.