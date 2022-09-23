Jerusalem highlights September 23-29

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Visit Syncafe (3 Yanai St.) from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and enjoy the exhibition titled “Unstoppable freedom and the scribbling in it” by Yona Horenstein. It will be on display until Wednesday, October 19. Active in the vibrating art scene around HaMiffal (3 Hama’aravim St.), Yona is the son of noted composer Stephen Horenstein.

In case you are curious about the Bedouin community in Jerusalem, take a look at the Thursday, September 29 listing and learn what HaMiffal is doing to bridge that unique culture and the art world in the capital.



SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Patrons visiting the Jerusalem Theatre (20 Marcus St.) might enjoy arriving earlier to their respective shows to enjoy “50 Shades of Gold” by Matan Sacofsky (until Wednesday, November 30). Sacofsky employs the “alla prima” (a first attempt) painting method, which is a quick painting process. In this method, wet paint is added to previous layers without waiting for the older surfaces to dry. Sacofsky usually paints street scenes from the capital.

Admission is free.

Jerusalem Cinematheque unveils renovated auditorium (credit: Courtesy)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

There are many ways to celebrate the start of the Jewish New Year. Music lovers might decide to tune in to Kol Hamuzika today at 9 a.m. and enjoy a special interview with Oded Zehavi, the departing director of the Israeli Holiday of Music. This little-known state holiday was established in 1997. Held in October, it is usually when composers are awarded the Prime Minister’s Prize. Those who have their heart set on a new beginning can tune in once more on Monday, September 26, and enjoy a special selection of overtures at 9 a.m., ranging from Handel’s “Lift up your Heads” to Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture.”

Book lovers might relish the 2011 work Holy Beggars – A Journey from Haight St. to Jerusalem by Aryae Coopersmith. A student of Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach, he offers a candid portrait of the influential rabbi who was a major force in Jewish revival in the US in the 1960s.

The 1994 work The Jew in the Lotus by Rodger Kamenetz is in a very different vein. It depicts the cultural encounter between Buddhism and Judaism. You can order these spiritual masterworks from Olam Qatan (054-697-7388, First Station) or Holzer Books (076) 543-3800, 91 Jaffa St.



MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Hofesh Shechter is one of the world’s leading choreographers. Born in Israel and currently living in London, he worked with French director Cedric Klapisch on the 2022 film Rise. This tale of a dancer dealing with a life-changing injury is being screened at 8:30 p.m. at the Jerusalem Cinematheque, with ballet dancer Marion Barbeau as the lead. French with Hebrew subtitles. This feel-good film might be the winning ticket for the Jewish New Year.



TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Psych rock band Rain Dirty Valleys will rock the Mazkeka (3 Shoshan St.) at 9:30 p.m. with their “Midnight Walkers” single. They are followed on stage by Cattivo. If you missed their dreamy pop album Panic Holidays, now is your chance to enjoy it. The closing act is Tualet, with their signature electronic music. NIS 50 per ticket for all three bands after doors open.



WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

Visit “City-Time-Space” by Yaron Steinberg at Barbur Gallery (1 Hasorag St.) between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Curated by Lital Marcus Morin, this first solo exhibition allows Steinberg to share his interest in what the concept of home is, and what happens to personal identity when one moves from one city to another in roughly 50 different countries. One of the most interesting works shown is The Brain/City – a cardboard brain with a train moving inside.



THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

The Bedouin village Arab al-Jahalin is roughly 300 meters from the Jerusalem Municipal dump. Visit HaMiffal (3 Hama’aravim St.) at 5 p.m. to enjoy their “Desert Wind” event. For NIS 50, patrons will enjoy a vegetarian Bedouin feast (served at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.). Learn about Bedouin law in an English-language talk by Jamil Hamdian (7:30 p.m.) and watch a screening at 5 p.m. of My Brothers the Bedouin by Elad Mukades, who will discuss the film with the audience at 6:30 p.m. Admission to all events is free; the only charge is for the meals. Payment is in cash-only upon arrival.

HEADS UP all poets who write in English. Voices Israel, an association of Israeli poets writing in English, has launched the 33rd annual Reuben Rose International Poetry Competition.

Judged by the distinguished award-winning poet Yehoshua November (Rutgers University) and the winners of last year’s competition – Reuven Goldfarb and Yiskah Rosenfeld – the winning poems will be published in the 2023 Voices Anthology.

Cash prizes are $500, $150 and $50, as well as 10 honorable mentions. Deadline is Saturday, October 15. For more information, contact: [email protected]

If the holidays bring you down, you can join an English-language support group. Meant for people who experience mood disorders (depression, bipolar disorder), the meetings of Refa’enu are held via Zoom every Wednesday from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. To learn more, contact [email protected]

Throwing a special party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Drop me a line at [email protected] and let In Jerusalem know about it. Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. While all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.