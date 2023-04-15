The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
WEIGHTY ROLE: Brendan Fraser. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Jerusalem highlights April 14-20
By AARON REICH  
APRIL 15, 2023 14:32

FRIDAY, APRIL 14

The art of Chaim Soutine, the Jewish artist who went to Russia from Belarus, will be explored in a lecture by Olga Butkova at the TaLis Gallery Jerusalem on Hillel Street.

The artist was known as an infamous ill-mannered brute, and the bright colors of his art desperately scream about the great mysteries of life and death. Entrance is NIS 60. To register, visit bit.ly/3m2d0cC or call 058-394-8973.

SATURDAY, APRIL 15 

Come to the Yellow Submarine for a night of psychedelic tunes with a performance by YUZ (Uriah Witztum). Born in Jerusalem, Witztum is a regular on the local scene and explores the links between the Mediterranean and the Balkans. Let the uplifting sounds emanating from his guitar take you on an unforgettable trip.

Doors open at 9 p.m. Show starts at 10 p.m. For more information, visit bit.ly/3nHPTED.

SUNDAY, APRIL 16 

If you didn’t see it in the movie theater, now is your chance to watch Darren Aronovsky’s The Whale, playing today at the Jerusalem Cinematheque. This critically acclaimed psychological drama stars Brendan Fraser in his long-awaited comeback performance as a morbidly obese reclusive teacher during his dying days. The film received rave reviews and earned Fraser a well-deserved Oscar for Best Actor.

Jerusalem Cinematheque unveils renovated auditorium (credit: Courtesy)Jerusalem Cinematheque unveils renovated auditorium (credit: Courtesy)

The movie starts at 8:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3nLgwZ6.

MONDAY, APRIL 17 

Passover is a happy time, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy the blues. Come down to the Alliance House at its new location at 5 Kiach St. to learn about the blues and enjoy all it has to offer.

Blues classes start at 7:30 p.m. From 9 p.m. until after midnight, there will be a fusion music dance party – because who said the blues can’t also be fun?

Entrance is free, but a modest donation is encouraged. Look for the door marked “Blues Jerus.” For more information, visit bit.ly/40zNE4U.

TUESDAY, APRIL 18 

This is Holocaust Remembrance Day, and as befitting such a somber day, it is appropriate to hear first-hand accounts about the atrocities of the Holocaust from those who witnessed its horrors.

At the Nefesh B’Nefesh Aliyah Campus, survivor Sarah Goodman will share her story of escape and survival as she and her family managed to travel through Belgium, Portugal, France, Cuba, and eventually reach the US and now Israel.

The event starts at 9:55 a.m., minutes before the 10 a.m. siren. To register, visit bit.ly/3KsWRpR.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19

Interested in learning a new language, at least aside from Hebrew if you don’t already know it? How about German? Come down to the Goethe Institute for a “Stammtisch,” a once-a-month get-together. Share drinks and food with German speakers and have some bilingual conversations. For more information, visit bit.ly/3zoBD6n.  

THURSDAY, APRIL 20 

Why not finish the week with a drink or two at the First Station, for the annual Jerusalem Craft Beer Festival? This is a time of year when the best small, independent craft breweries, which don’t employ big marketing firms, showcase their finest work.

Entry is free; you only pay for what you drink. Prices start at NIS 20. Come swig some beer and meet the people behind the brewing. For more information, visit bit.ly/3lU2rs8.

HEADS UP 

Are you a tourist in Israel? In light of the recent general strike that shut down outgoing flights from the country, Tourism Minister Haim Katz has ordered his ministry to open an emergency center for tourists.

The center, which provides tourists with information and assistance, operates in English and Hebrew 24/7 and is available on Facebook, WhatsApp and by phone. Visit bit.ly/3MfG4Ia for more information.

Throwing a special party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Drop a line at hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let In Jerusalem know about it. Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.



