Icelandic rockers KALEO to make Israel debut in Ra’anana

It turns out that Bjork isn’t the only powerhouse rocker to come out of Iceland.

Building on the 1960s music of Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin and blues rockers like ZZ Top, KALEO has emerged from their small country to become a formidable force on the contemporary rock scene. They’ll be bringing their powerful sound for the first time to Israel for a show on June 22 at Park Ra’anana.

Who is KAELO?

Formed in 2012, the band moved to the US soon after and have released four albums which have gone gold globally and include a Grammy nomination in 2017 for Best Rock Performance for the song “No Good.”

Their chart-topping hit ‘Way Down We Go’ has been used in over two dozen television shows, from Grey’s Anatomy to Riverdale, and they’ve appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Tickets are available at *9066 or www.eventim.co.il