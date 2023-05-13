The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Must
 
THE DORTMUND BALLET performs Alexander Ekman’s ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream.’ (photo credit: LESZEK JANUSZEWSKI)
THE DORTMUND BALLET performs Alexander Ekman’s ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream.’ (photo credit: LESZEK JANUSZEWSKI)
'Midsummer Night’s Dream': A surreal and erotic extravaganza - review
By NERIA BARR  
MAY 13, 2023 17:50

After their successful visit here with Cacti – Rite of Spring, the Dortmund Ballet returns with Alexander Ekman’s breathtaking work, Midsummer Night’s Dream, at the Israeli Opera

One of the most exciting ballet companies in Europe today, the Dortmund Opera Ballet, founded in 1904, has reached new professional heights since Chinese choreographer Xin Peng Wan became the company’s artistic manager. 

Ekman’s Midsummer Night’s Dream has very little to do with the famous play by Shakespeare. The powerful, contemporary piece explores the energy and the mysteries conjured up, in the Scandinavian tradition, by the summer solstice.

Not much ado about Shakespeare

It is the height of summer, the longest day of the year, and everyone gets together to celebrate the age-old traditions of midsummer. Anyone who spent the special day in Sweden knows how important keeping tradition is for everyone, including wearing traditional clothes and dancing around the maypole. The Swedish summer is short, everything must bloom at once, nature gushes with vitality, and the shortest night of the year is filled with romance and eroticism.

Ekman once again shows his talent for creating unforgettable dance-theater productions, with 40 virtuoso dancers, a hunting musical score written by Swedish composer Mikael Karlsson and played live on stage, Swedish star pop singer Anna von Hausswolff singing live through the production, and adding magic with her angelic voice, and an enchanted stage set. 

THE DORTMUND BALLET performs Alexander Ekman’s ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream.’ (credit: LESZEK JANUSZEWSKI) THE DORTMUND BALLET performs Alexander Ekman’s ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream.’ (credit: LESZEK JANUSZEWSKI)

“When the manager of the Swedish Royal Opera called me and suggested that I do a work based on Midsummer Night’s Dream, I was not so enthusiastic at first,” Ekman confesses in a conversation after the performance in Dortmund. “The idea felt dusty and old.” 

Then the Swedish choreographer had a second thought. “In Sweden, we have a tradition of midsummer celebrations. I know it so well and it clicked. I grew up with these celebrations. 

“It is a big thing in Sweden, because we have so much darkness during the winter. So when summer finally comes, it is an interesting time. If it rains, everyone is disappointed, but when the sun is out and the weather is good, it is glorious. No one understands the happiness we feel when the light comes back. We experience this joy together, in the community. It is special.”

Alexander Ekman

“It is a big thing in Sweden, because we have so much darkness during the winter. So when summer finally comes, it is an interesting time. If it rains, everyone is disappointed, but when the sun is out and the weather is good, it is glorious. No one understands the happiness we feel when the light comes back. We experience this joy together, in the community. It is special,” he recalls.

THE CURTAIN rises and we see the dreamer awakening. A second curtain rises to reveal the stage filled with hay. The dancers are lying in the hay – they dance in between the stacks, roll in the hay, and toss hay in the air. The stage becomes golden, the scorching sun hangs above and the festivities commence, complete with eating, drinking, dancing and romancing. Gradually, the party becomes wilder. 

“The vibe of lust and the love, and maybe social awkwardness, are maybe a little similar to what happens in Shakespeare’s Dream,” Ekman says. “But apart from that, it is really about the Swedish midsummer. I find us, the Swedish, funny,” he continues. “I think the work places a mirror to society, asking, ‘What is this thing, this celebration?’”

The line between the world of mortals and the kingdom of the supernatural becomes thinner and thinner as night progresses; the world changes and suddenly we are no longer sure – is it all a dream? 

The second act finds the dreamer experiencing a lucid scenario of surreal horrors. The change of scenery is dramatic. The golden light of the dream becomes dark and nightmarish. There are mythical creatures – both funny and scary, with headless men and falling fish among other supernatural phenomena. You immediately understand what is going on, even if you are not familiar with ancient Scandinavian mythology.

“The best stuff comes up when we play,” says Ekman, referring to the process with which he and Karlsson employed while working on the production. “I love it when you understand things without the need to explain. Everyone feels, or understands the story.

“There are scenes, or situations on stage, and each has a little rhythmic story going on. I work a lot with repetition. I present a situation, and when the spectators understand it, I move to the next one. For me, the best thing is to feel the connection; when everybody feels the connection.”

Ekman uses humor a lot and he says he loves it when the audience laughs during his works. “I am fascinated by the reactions I get in different places. I found that often in my productions people laugh. I do not create thinking about it, but I guess when people recognize situations and identify with them, they react.”

Ekman says that his Dream is almost like a Broadway show. “But then everything becomes strange,” he says with a laugh. “For me, the work is never done. I am willing to continue working again and again.”

Ekman marvels at his friend’s music. “Karlsson and I worked together on the score. It is very personal for him and for me, and I think it is one of his best works.”

Besides everything else, what really sets this production apart is the seamless fusion of classical ballet and contemporary choreography that Ekman makes seem natural. The dancers of the Dortmund Ballet perform with perfection; they are accurate and virtuosic, yet free, humorous and very seductive.

They really seem to enjoy the show, as do the lucky people who managed to secure a ticket. Ekman takes us by the hand and invites us to enter his private world of dreams, unfolding before our eyes to the beautiful sounds of Karlsson’s music. Do not miss Alexander Ekman’s poetic dream, it is a masterpiece.

Midsummer Night’s Dream, Ballet Dortmund, Germany, May 31-June 3, Israeli Opera, Tel Aviv. For details and tickets, call (03) 692-7777. www.israel-opera.co.il.



Tags dance sweden performance opera Shakespeare
MUST MORE:
MUST

Al'Fado to play Jewish-Portuguese songs at Jewish Music Days Fest

Tamir is coming over together with the Portugal-based Israeli-Portuguese Al’Fado band, predominantly to perform Ladino material. 13/05/2023 5:52 PM
MUST

'Midsummer Night’s Dream': A surreal and erotic extravaganza - review

Dortmund Ballet returns to Israel with Alexander Ekman’s monumental ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream.’ 13/05/2023 5:50 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights May 12 –18

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 13/05/2023 1:51 PM
MUST

When Guns N’ Roses go onstage, she takes the pictures

Prolific fashion model-turned-rock photographer Katarina Benzova has spent a decade focusing on Slash and Axl Rose onstage 10/05/2023 3:16 AM
MUST

‘Dancing Pina’: Film on modern dance pioneer to air at DocAviv

Dancing Pina by German director Florian Heinzen-Ziob will be screened next weekend at the Suzanne Dellal Center as part of DocAviv – The Tel Aviv international Documentary Film Festival. 10/05/2023 3:15 AM
MUST

Israeli theater to perform 'You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown' musical

The Stage TLV offers an entertaining version of the iconic Peanuts comic strip characters. 08/05/2023 3:57 AM
MUST

Polish writer talks Hebrew translation of his book at J'lm Writers' Fest

Szczepan Twardoch, one of Poland's most popular writers, will discuss the Hebrew translation of his Polish novel The Jewish King of Warsaw, aka The King. 06/05/2023 11:48 AM
MUST

International Museum Day invitations for all tastes and interests

Art Roundup is a monthly glance at some of the finest art exhibitions currently being shown across the country. 06/05/2023 11:45 AM
MUST

IDF soldier who died from suicide remembered in exhibition of his art

Lisa and Richard Isaacs speak to the ‘Magazine’ about the devastating loss of their 19-year-old son, an IDF special forces soldier who tragically took his own life – and the new exhibit of his art. 05/05/2023 8:54 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights May 5-11

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 05/05/2023 11:18 AM
MUST

Icelandic rockers KALEO to make Israel debut in Ra’anana

Building on the 1960s music of Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin and blues rockers like ZZ Top, KALEO has emerged from their small country to become a formidable force on the contemporary rock scene 03/05/2023 12:28 AM
MUST

New Jerusalem art exhibit crosses boundaries at Hansen House

The exhibition is called “New Works,” its simplicity indicative of the straight-talking no-nonsense approach to life and art Dov Or-Ner has embraced from the start. 29/04/2023 4:52 PM
MUST

A South African artist’s perspective on Israel’s prime ministers

The exhibition “Prime Ministers in Perspective” extends from April 24 to May 7 in Jerusalem.  29/04/2023 4:31 PM
MUST

Jerusalem Highlights April 28-May 4

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 28/04/2023 11:10 AM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights April 21-27

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 22/04/2023 7:35 PM
MUST

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra pays tribute to Duke Ellington

Yaron Gottfried and the Israeli philharmonic orchestra will cover a selection of Duke Ellington's compositions in Tel Aviv and Haifa. 22/04/2023 4:00 PM
MUST

Modi’in art exhibit centers on Holocaust victim Esty Hillesum

Ofira Oriel’s latest run-out will be unveiled to the public at Artists’ House in Re’ut, aka Modi’in-Maccabim-Reut. 17/04/2023 11:58 PM
MUST

'Humans of the Holocaust': Exhibit tells stories of survivors, descendants

The “Humans of the Holocaust” exhibition tells the extraordinary stories of 40 Holocaust survivors as well as those humans of the second and third generations. 17/04/2023 3:21 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights April 14-20

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 15/04/2023 2:32 PM
MUST

Israel's prime ministers shown in neo-Pointillist style in new exhibit

On April 24, the Jerusalem Biennale Gallery in the old Shaare Zedek Hospital building on Jaffa Road will host the Prime Ministers in Perspective exhibition as part of the current Jerusalem Biennale. 15/04/2023 5:14 AM
MUST JOIN

Upcoming ‘Safe Place’ festival to make the arts accessible

“Precisely during times like these, it is more important than anything to highlight the human diversity that our society is made of.” 08/04/2023 6:07 PM
MUST WATCH

40 films to celebrate the Jerusalem Film Festival’s 40th anniversary

The full program for the 40-film celebration has not yet been announced. 08/04/2023 6:06 PM
MUST

Celebrate the cracks in life at new Jerusalem exhibit

Rina Peled: “There is nothing really perfect. And, anyway, that isn’t even interesting. What is interesting is looking at the flaws.” 08/04/2023 5:25 AM
MUST

Jerusalem art exhibit explores old Sephardi communities

The exhibition of that name is currently on display at the Biennale Gallery at the venerable former Shaare Zedek Medical Center building on Jaffa Road. 08/04/2023 5:22 AM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights April 7-13

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 07/04/2023 11:29 PM
MUST

British rocker Morrissey returning to Israel

The singer, who has become as famous for his controversial conservative views and his tendency to cancel shows, has enjoyed a successful solo career since the demise of The Smith. 04/04/2023 7:04 PM
MUST

France's L'ensemble Balagan brings klezmer music to Israel

L’ensemble Balagan sextet from France heads over to Israel with some joie de vivre 04/04/2023 12:40 AM
MUST

Art roundup: Implementing activism through art

How have Israeli activists used art in the ongoing mass protests? 03/04/2023 2:39 AM
MUST

Friendship between Bialik and Agnon on display in new exhibit

The exhibition, ‘My Master Bialik–My Dear Agnon’ is on display at Agnon House, 16 Klausner Street, Jerusalem, through the end of May. 01/04/2023 5:37 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights March 31-April 6

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 31/03/2023 3:58 PM
MUST

Codex Sasson: One of the most valuable manuscripts comes to Ramat Aviv

This is probably a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Israelis to see the actual Codex Sassoon, in actual corporeal form. It should be interesting to see who turns up at ANU next week.  25/03/2023 10:13 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights March 24-30

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 25/03/2023 8:13 PM
MUST

Primavera Designers' Fair marks 10 years at Jerusalem's Hansen House

In addition to the designers’ booths, there will be family-friendly workshops, vegetarian vittles, and those who stay on late will be able to groove to nightly DJ sets courtesy of Albukar. 24/03/2023 6:48 PM
MUST

Ein Hod: How did US-born Jews, Israelis make an art oasis?

The two-week program is open to working artists and their partners. They will live at Ein Hod and create a response, such as a public sculpture or performance, to the rich history of the community. 20/03/2023 11:42 PM
MUST

7 English plays made by Anglo teens to be performed in Israel

The theater festival is being put on by the Crossroads Theater Shed, a small faction of the Crossroads Jerusalem organization. 18/03/2023 5:45 PM
MUST

Jerusalem art exhibits explore 'no pain, no gain'

The artists will give gallery talks, in Hebrew, at various junctures of the exhibitions, which are due to close on May 27. 18/03/2023 2:24 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights March 17–23

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 17/03/2023 11:07 PM
MUST

Oedipus and Leonard Cohen meet in Israeli adaptation of ‘Antigone’ - review

How could the Greek playwright describe a ruler obsessed with “stiff-necked anarchists scheming against me in alleys” two millennia before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu? 13/03/2023 3:16 AM
MUST

Rubinstein winner Juan Floristan teams up with IPO

Floristan will be involved in rehearsals and performances with the IPO, in addition to attending and performing at the Arthur Rubinstein Piano Competition, which opens on March 14 in Tel Aviv.  13/03/2023 3:15 AM
MUST

Jerusalem Highlights March 10-16

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 11/03/2023 8:51 AM
MUST

New Israel Museum exhibit shows no-nonsense look at animal world

This expansive continuum of entertaining, eye-grabbing, emotive, endearing, shocking and moving works leaves the observer with a palpable sense of empathy, and plenty to mull over. 10/03/2023 5:33 PM
MUST

Art for art's sake at Tel Aviv's Epos film festival

This year’s Epos film festival offers a look at global culture and art. 08/03/2023 12:02 AM
MUST

Israeli art roundup: The power of destiny, buildings in disguise

A round-up of must-see art exhibits throughout Israel. 07/03/2023 12:14 AM
MUST

Jerusalem Museum of Islamic Art salutes women of Iran

The exhibition includes compelling and highly evocative images by exiled Iranian-born artists, non-Iranians and, incredibly, some still living in Iran.  04/03/2023 5:50 PM
MUST

Purim parties, activities in Israel make post-COVID comeback

Purim has been a suitable juncture in the Jewish calendar across the ages as kids, and some adults, get into all kinds of eye-catching and, often, blatantly ridiculous costumes. 04/03/2023 1:57 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights March 3–9

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 03/03/2023 10:47 PM
MUST

Havruta, String Theory present Night of Queer Joy concert in Jerusalem

Concert-goers can look forward to hearing the works of classical composers whom historians are fairly certain were queer, such as Tchaikovsky and Chopin. 25/02/2023 4:58 PM
MUST

Maaleh Film School: Reflecting on 75 years of Israel through film

Maaleh recently promulgated the idea that facilities throughout Israel could benefit from screening its student films to locals. 25/02/2023 4:56 PM
MUST

Jerusalem Highlights February 24 – March 2

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 24/02/2023 3:05 PM
MUST

Ashdod exhibit shows the varied work of legendary photographer

Gerard Allon snapped many photographs of Israeli A-list rock and pop stars. But this new exhibit shows his unexpected sides. 21/02/2023 2:39 AM
MUST

Boston-based Shakespeare troupe to perform in Eilat

Shakespeare & Company will perform Midsummer Night’s Dream and Julius Caesar at the Port of Eilat. 21/02/2023 2:39 AM
MUST

'Doctor Faustus': An Israeli performance piercing the gates of hell - review

Doctor Faustus by Christopher Marlowe is shown at Tel Aviv University Theater. Hebrew performance without English subtitles, 90 minutes long, no intermission. 20/02/2023 1:14 AM
MUST

Jerusalem Highlights February 17-23

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 19/02/2023 8:16 PM
MUST

New Tel Aviv art exhibit shows work of Holocaust survivor artist

The exhibition hits you right between the eyes and the ribs, from the outset. Not a bad intro to the work of Holocaust survivor artist Maryan S. Maryan. 18/02/2023 4:44 PM
MUST

Israeli musician Stephen Horenstein celebrates 75th birthday in style

What better way for a musician to celebrate than to get together a multigenerational bunch of like-minded artists to get down and dirty, in the best possible off-the-cuff musical sense? 18/02/2023 4:43 PM
MUST

Queenta all-woman band salutes legendary Israeli diva

The tribute to Shoshana Damari will feature in the set of the Queenta gig at the forthcoming winter edition of the Red Sea Jazz Festival in Eilat, February 23-25. 18/02/2023 4:43 PM
MUST

Israel's oldest English theater group to perform 'The Wizard of Oz'

Beginning February 23 and throughout March, LOGON will be staging The Wizard of Oz in Eshkol, Ashkelon, Jerusalem, Netanya, Ra’anana, Givatayim, Beit Shemesh, Modi’in, Rehovot and Beersheba. 15/02/2023 1:06 AM
MUST

American vocalist Jazzmeia Horn to take stage at Red Sea Jazz Festival

The festival program, which runs under the curatorship of perennial artistic director Dubi Lenz, down in Eilat February 23-25, takes in a splendidly variegated lineup of acts. 13/02/2023 2:28 AM
MUST

Jerusalem's Starcatcher to perform hit musical 'Into the Woods'

Starcatcher, in partnership with the Incubator Theater, will perform Stephen Sondheim’s musical Into the Woods at Jerusalem’s newly renovated Gerard Behar Theater from March 2 to 16 11/02/2023 5:55 PM
MUST

Jerusalem Highlights February 10-16

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 11/02/2023 10:05 AM
MUST

Germany’s Vision Quartet heads to Israel’s Eilat Chamber Music Festival

The Vision Quartet take an entirely contrary approach to their music-making and are heading for the Eilat Chamber Music Festival, taking place from February 8-11. 06/02/2023 3:58 AM
MUST

Jerusalem Highlights February 3-9

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 04/02/2023 5:17 PM
MUST

These new Israeli art exhibits touch hearts, provoke thoughts

The mixed-media photography exhibition currently on show at the Contemporary Art Center, Ramle (CACR) draws the eye and tugs on the heartstrings. 03/02/2023 5:05 PM
MUST

New Israeli exhibit gives Soviet artist Anatoly Kaplan overdue salute

The Enchanted Artist is one of the most expansive and adventurous art exhibitions that Beit Avi Chai has ever produced. 03/02/2023 5:01 PM
MUST

Pecha Kucha: Capturing the Israeli cultural scene in 200 images

Over the years, the Tel Aviv edition of Pecha Kucha has become the largest internationally and has hosted an assortment of artists from a wide range of fields.  31/01/2023 11:46 PM
MUST

Brett Morgen comes to Israel to share salute to rock legends

The documentary filmmaker will present his productions on David Bowie and Kurt Cobain and talk to attendees of the screenings. 28/01/2023 4:46 PM
MUST

US gospel music on the way to Israel's Rosh Ha'ayin

‘Sing Hallelujah!’ will take place in Rosh Ha’ayin on January 31 and in Haifa on February 1. 28/01/2023 4:46 PM
MUST

Jerusalem Highlights January 27-February 2

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 28/01/2023 11:31 AM
MUST

Come to Israel's Grammy Jazz Summit

The Grammy Jazz Summit references the fact that Jordan and Evans have a slew of Grammy nominations between them and have been pumping out quality jazz and other associated vibes for over 40 years. 25/01/2023 12:12 AM
MUST

Inside the crack with Israel's Ofri Cnaani in her new performance

The six-week exhibition/event is curated by Ruth Direktor at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art and boasts a roster of live performances throughout the various galleries of the museum. 23/01/2023 11:39 PM
MUST

Israel's Kamea Dance Company brings new show for 20th anniversary

Kamea Dance Company will present Wide Awake for the company’s 20th anniversary. This work features 14 of the company’s 24 dancers. 21/01/2023 4:50 PM
MUST

The music of Gustav Mahler gets saluted in Jerusalem

The Masterclass Project on Gustav Mahler and fellow composers Hugo Wolf, Alban Berg and Anton Webern will take place at the JAMD on January 22-24. 21/01/2023 4:49 PM
MUST

Jerusalem Highlights: January 20-26

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 21/01/2023 3:03 AM
MUST

Artist Christopher Hartmann displays oil paintings in Tel Aviv

German-born British artist Christopher Hartmann uses traditional layered oil painting techniques to create images that are very much a part of the Instagram age. 20/01/2023 8:48 PM
MUST

Yad Vashem commissions musical tribute to Chiune Sugihara

Symphony No. 6, “Vessels of Light,” as the performance is called, is dedicated to the heroic deeds of Chiune Sugihara. 20/01/2023 8:42 PM
MUST

The Voca People return for a new 'Cosmic Tour' of Israel

The 13-date national tour kicks off in Rehovot on January 19, with gigs lined up in Tel Aviv, Rishon Lezion, Karmiel, Herzliya, Haifa and Netanya. 18/01/2023 3:33 AM
MUST

Jerusalem Highlights January 13-18

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 16/01/2023 9:15 AM
MUST

Israel Museum exhibit showcases taste of Hindu tradition, practices

There are 14 sculptures of deities in the show, which features divine characters that are important to the 4,000-year-old Hindu belief system. 13/01/2023 10:00 PM
MUST

Guest conductor Andreas Battistoni to lead IPO for concert marathon

Youthful and exuberant, Battistoni is a rising star who enjoys his busy international schedule in the world’s prestigious concert halls. 11/01/2023 12:12 AM
MUST

US vocalist Charles Turner heads to Israel for Hot Jazz

The California-born vocalist-songwriter is heading over this way to team up with longtime sparring partner, US-based Israeli reed player and band leader Eyal Vilner. 09/01/2023 1:18 AM
MUST

Metal fan-favorite Dream Theater returns to Israel

Known for their varied, melodic sound and possessing great mastery over their instruments, Dream Theater has established itself as one of the most iconic bands in progressive music. 09/01/2023 1:18 AM
MUST

Jerusalem Highlights January 6-12

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 07/01/2023 4:48 PM
MUST

Israel's 8th Biennale for Drawing showcases visual art in Jerusalem

The exhibition is an expansive and highly variegated affair, with dozens of works covering large areas of the walls of all three floors of the statuesque, 19th-century edifice. 07/01/2023 12:05 PM
MUST

Holocaust survivor brings Jerusalem surroundings to life with art

Aviva Blum currently has a retrospective exhibition showing at the Biennale Gallery in the old Shaare Zedek Hospital building on Jaffa Road. 07/01/2023 12:03 PM
MUST

New exhibit shows snapshot of life in Israel over the past year

The pictorial spread incorporates images captured by photojournalists in Israel and around the globe during the course of the 12 months prior to the exhibition. 06/01/2023 11:58 PM
MUST

Jerusalem Highlights December 30 – January 4

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 31/12/2022 8:51 PM
MUST DANCE

Jerusalem dance festival From Jaffa to Agripas comes back with a twist

"Through this work, we wanted to ask: How can it be that two individuals who grew up, were raised and currently reside in the same city still live in totally different worlds?” 31/12/2022 4:59 PM
MUST

'Of David. A psalm': New photography exhibit taken entirely by analogue

In this exhibition, curated by Karmit Galili and currently running at Magasin III in Jaffa, David Adika juxtaposes images of subjects with still life pieces.  31/12/2022 4:52 PM
MUST

Yonatan Avishai returns from France with new show

Israeli-born and bred Avishai will come over from his home in Bordeaux, southwest France, to unveil his Pianist show to audiences in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. 29/12/2022 12:56 AM
MUST

Musical production 'Hello, Dolly!' is coming to Jerusalem

Hello, Dolly! is based on Thornton Wilder’s 1954 play, The Matchmaker (itself a revision of his 1938 farce The Merchant of Yonkers). 27/12/2022 1:27 AM
MUST

Mitzpe Ramon hosts top musicians, both local and from Japan

The seventh edition of the Jazz on the Edge festival takes place December 28-31, under the artistic aegis of internationally renowned bassist Ehud Ettun 24/12/2022 4:54 PM
MUST

In Jerusalem, rising musical talents take the city stage

Pianist Eran Sulkin and clarinetist Jonathan Leibovitz have been invited as part of the Youth at the Center concert series. 24/12/2022 4:45 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights December 23-29

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 23/12/2022 6:30 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights December 16-22

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 17/12/2022 2:52 AM
MUST

Annual Xoref winter festival returns to Jerusalem

Running your eye down the Xoref agenda, you get the distinct impression this is very much in the street-level, grassroots vein. 16/12/2022 10:06 PM
MUST

Israeli cinematheques to hold tributes to Avi Nesher

To celebrate his 70th birthday this month, several cinematheques around the country are honoring him with a number of tributes.  14/12/2022 3:18 AM
MUST

Mawwal Baladi Festival looks to bring spirit of East to Jerusalem

The second annual Mawwal Baladi Festival, which takes place at the Jerusalem Theater, under the aegis of the Museum for Islamic Art, runs December 13-16. 10/12/2022 9:53 PM
MUST

Award-winning French writer Philippe Besson bares his soul at this year’s Tmuna Theater Festival

Besson seems to have few qualms about airing intimate details of his life in public, through his books, plays based on them, and on discussion panels. 10/12/2022 9:52 PM
MUST

Jerusalem Highlights December 9-15

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 09/12/2022 5:13 AM
MUST

Nazi hunters Klarsfelds to light up J’lem Jewish Film Festival

The festival will include over 40 feature films, documentaries, short films and animated movies from more than 20 countries. 07/12/2022 12:06 AM
Load more
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by