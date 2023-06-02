Jerusalem highlights June 2 – 8

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

Join an 11 a.m. art discussion in Hebrew at Studio of Her Own Women’s Art Center (15 Kaf-Tet Be’November St.) with Anna Fromchenko, Avital Cnaani and Yehudis Barmatz. The artists will discuss, respectively, their exhibitions (No) Other Place; After We Left (with artist Einat Amir); and Year of the Almond. This is the last chance to see the exhibitions, as they close today. Free admission. Learn more at studioofherown.com/en.

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

Watch the last production of The Met for this season – Mozart’s The Magic Flute (Die Zauberflöte) – streamed live at the Jerusalem Cinematheque (11 Hebron Rd. at 7:55 p.m.).

The opera tells the story of a young man, Tamino, to whom the Queen of the Night offers a magic flute.

Tamino (Lawrence Brownlee) is meant to save her daughter, Pamina (Erin Morley), from Sarastro (Stephen Milling). In this mighty task, Tamino is aided by his friend Papageno (Thomas Oliemans), to whom magic bells are given. The hardships the two friends endure and the plot twists they encounter have charmed opera lovers since the opera was first staged in 1791.

Director Simon McBurney was lauded for this visually stunning and rich adaptation of the great opera, which runs for 185 minutes. NIS 170 per ticket. Call (02) 565-4333 to book. German with English subtitles. To learn more, visit: jer-cin.org.il/en/movie/58583.

PHOTOGRAPHS FROM ‘Quotidian.’ (credit: Alan Meerkin)

SUNDAY, JUNE 4

Visit Quotidian, a new exhibition of black-and-white photographs by Alan Meerkin, now on display at Beit Yehudit, 12 Emek Refaim St. Free admission.

MONDAY, JUNE 5

Watch the film The Other City by director Livi Kessel, who documented how she and her friends rented a space in Haifa to serve as an art space and home for young artists.

The 8 p.m. online screening will be followed by a digital panel discussion with Kessel, at 9:30 p.m. The project, now entering its third year, offers the public a way to legally watch documentary films and meet the filmmakers online. However, the site owners report an 80% drop in income and say they require at least some funds to keep it going.

To sign up and donate, visit: www.yonatannir.com/city.

TUESDAY, JUNE 6

CoStudio Jerusalem offers a full-day immersive course in AI and digital marketing with Donna Rachel Edmunds. Learn how to use ChatGPT, Midjourney and other AI, in conjunction with tools such as Canva graphics, to create marketing materials that will make your business stand out from the crowd.

The course offers extensive hands-on experience, so bring your laptop. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; NIS 250 per person. The group is limited to eight persons. 2-4 Herbert Samuel St. To book, WhatsApp the instructor at 055-553-3262.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7

Join Tamar Philosof as she releases her first album, In Honor of the New Dew, at the Yellow Submarine, 13 Herkevim St., at 9:30 p.m. For this album, Philosof revived the lovely poem “Like a Leaf” by Pinchas Sadeh. His work puts her within the larger, deeper, stream of Hebrew poetry and music of this land.

Her performance starts at 8:30 p.m. NIS 85 per ticket. Call (02) 679-4040 to book. You can also listen to the album online at tamarphilosof.bandcamp.com/album/--2.

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

Watch The Committee, an award-winning Hebrew-language comedy, with tragic elements, in which the machinery of the state grinds ordinary people to dust. Winner of the Israeli Comedy Festival awards for best theater production, best director, and best actress. 8:30 p.m. at Beit Maza, 18 Mesilat Yesharim St. Call (02) 623-0002 to book. NIS 75 per ticket.

Throwing a special party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Drop me a line at hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let In Jerusalem know about it. Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.