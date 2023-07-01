The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Must
 
VETERAN PHOTOGRAPHER Doron Adar documents his life and the people that matter to him. (photo credit: Doron Adar)
VETERAN PHOTOGRAPHER Doron Adar documents his life and the people that matter to him. (photo credit: Doron Adar)
Israeli photographer Doron Adar reflects on life in new exhibit
By BARRY DAVIS  
JULY 1, 2023 18:39

Over the years Doron Adar has learned to roll with the punches. Listening to him talk about his life as an artist, photographer, husband and proud father and grandfather, you get the impression that he has “been there and done that” and probably taken a snap of each and every event and person he encountered on the way.

That notion is underscored by the works currently affixed to the walls of the Agripas 12 gallery. They cover a temporal arc of over 40 years, taking in some momentous life-changing events, birth, death and much betwixt.

The exhibition is called Deconstructing Agripas, which spells out part of Adar’s thinking behind the venture. The spread fashioned by curator Alejandra Okret duly imparts a pertinent sense of division, reshaping and redefinition, with numerous lines and points of reference throughout.

Deconstructing Agripas: Division, reshaping, dedefinition

“Construction is the assembling of parts, ideas and materials to create something new,” Okret posits in her exhibition notes.

She cites an earlier school of thought: “In art, construction evokes constructivism, a Russian movement that transformed the art world at the beginning of the last century. Its echoes are everywhere, the illusion of creating something different, crude and bold without artifice or manière.”

ADAR’S FAMILY stars in his work. (credit: Doron Adar) ADAR’S FAMILY stars in his work. (credit: Doron Adar)

Nicely put. That no-nonsense direct ethos is everywhere you look across Deconstructing Agripas. We are introduced to Adar’s wife and her – successful – battle to overcome cancer. We also meet Adar’s children and their children and partners presented in intimate – posed and otherwise – portraiture. And one wall is festooned with dozens of small prints of characters whose paths have crossed Adar’s over the years. Yes, this is all about Adar, his persona and what brought him to where he is today. The 68-year-old photographer is clearly intent on putting his biographical effects in order.

There are poignant, smile-inducing, disturbing and entertaining vignettes all over the show. One of the most touching junctures is the pictures that feature Adar’s wife, Tzila, who underwent surgery and substantial medical intervention to recover from breast cancer. One large portrait shows her, almost completely naked, with some dabs of gold in strategic positions. The work originally saw the public light of day as part of Adar’s I’m Doing Fine exhibition, at the Agripas 12 gallery, back in 2015.

“There were five pictures like this, full size, Tzila’s actual height of 1.52 meters,” the artist notes. The idea was to bring us face-to-face, almost literally, with her, with a little aesthetic augmentation.

The gold dabs remind one of the Japanese custom of kintsugi, a traditional repair method that takes the broken or chipped parts of prized pottery vessels, glues them back together with a Japanese lacquer and paints the seams with gold or silver powder. The idea is both to beautify the breaks and to accentuate rather than conceal them. That suits the warts-and-all Adar portrayal approach.

“I added a sort of paraphrase here by covering the scars with gold,” he explains.

I noted that quite a few artists here seem to be adopting and adapting that line of aesthetics in recent times. Back in February, I caught a mixed media-photography exhibition, at the Contemporary Art Center in Ramle with works by Anna Hayat and Slava Pirsky which featured various corrective elements, including of the golden variety.

While Adar clearly embraces the philosophy behind the Japanese remedial artistic complement he says he has taken it as far as he wants to, at least for now.

“People are looking for something curative,” he muses. “I don’t think I’d like to do a whole exhibition about kintsugi, but here it suited the subject matter well.” The sensorial viewing experience is enhanced by the odd textual slot, including a poem by Adar’s daughter Rony, which sheds light on her father’s view of life, and his art form and opens with a moving stanza: “My father is sensitive to my sensitive eyes. He makes sure he buys me quality sunglasses. That is probably because he has sensitive eyes with which he documents the light within the darkness.”

That has both a physiological side and a father-daughter relationship aspect. Rony, who I was told by a proud dad was due to receive her PhD in Biology that very day, has some sight issues and Adar himself, not so long ago, had surgery for a problem he had in one eye. In medical lingo, the condition is called a macular hole, a rare complaint that can blur the central vision. The macula is a small area in the center of the retina.

True to his direct take on life and his art, Adar presents that to us front and center in a tetraptych which, it transpires, also has a professional bio slant to it.

“When I saw this I thought I’ve already done something like that,” he smiles as we face a four-parter with inverted crescent-like curves at various angles. One says “Macular hole, OCT.”

The initials stand for optical coherence tomography, a test used by ophthalmologists to detect optic nerve disorders. The original medical image was tiny – in the nanometer league – and Adar enlarged it to make the arc shape easily apparent to the viewer and fuse neatly with several landscapes he captured of similarly-shaped terrain over the years.

Unsurprisingly, Adar sees most things through an imaginary, or actual, camera lens. That sixth sense clicked in when he saw the OCT imagery shot. “When I saw this I thought I know this shape, I’ve done it before. This one’s from the Judean Desert, and this one too,” he says indicating the monochrome medical print’s neighbors on the wall. “I’ve taken pictures of this shape in Iceland, all over the place.”

THE EXHIBITION header comes with a bio-explanatory subtitle – 12 Years of Art at Agripas 12. Since he joined the cooperative, in 2011, Adar has exhibited at the cozy backstreet venue around half a dozen times, as well as contributing to creative joint ventures with the other members of the group. All his colleagues in the venture appear in the multifarious collage wall assemblage, along with other characters who have made a point of dropping in at the gallery, with one shot of Adar in the mix.

Now seemed as good a time as any to doff his beret to his buddies and others who have proffered support along the way.

“This is a sort of homage to the members of Agripas, things that have happened here, and the Marie Gallery next door, and other artists. Everyone here is an artist.”

It is also the result of Adar’s penchant for documentation: “I often take pictures of people I meet. These are people whom I meet momentarily, sometimes for longer,” he notes taking me in the direction of an intriguing shot.

“There is this fellow, for example,” Adar says with a smile. “I really like this photograph.” The gent in question is clearly a religious Jewish young man whom one might not readily associate with the exhibition visitor crowd. “He is a regular at the exhibitions here. He lives in the neighborhood. He is big. He fills the whole frame.” His uniformly black garb also nicely sets off the white walls and doorway.

We return to the deconstruction theme. While we chat and do the rounds of the gallery spaces, a video work on a screen that obscures the windows and glass-paned door to the small balcony, shows how Adar disposed of works from a prior exhibition.

The pictures were affixed to two circular pillars – much like the old street side noticeboards that can still be seen at various urban locations – and Adar decided to simply dump them after the show closed. The video storyline imparts a sense of letting go, of denying the ego and dispensing with objects that, in the cold light of day, are just material stuff.

The family-themed exhibits – and there are quite a few in there – tell a story. Motherhood and childhood are recurrent topics, as well as Doron and Tzila’s relationship and how Tzila’s health woes affected them as people and as a couple. There is a darkly humorous shot of Tzila and the Adars’ four children shot at home in the first days of the first Gulf War, in 1991.

“We had all this ridiculous business of using masking tape and we had to put our youngest kid in a sort of protected crib. She hated it, poor thing,” says Adar. Shades of more recent times perhaps?

The wall opposite the collage set is dominated by three large monochrome prints of three young fathers cradling their very small offspring.

“That’s my son and sons-in-law,” Adar explains. “The grandchildren were born within two weeks of each other.”

It looks like a promo for an active fatherhood campaign and conveys an oxymoronic sense of tenderness and masculinity. The epexegetical quote there cites celebrated American photographer Sally Mann who notes that: “The things that are close to you are the things you can photograph the best. And unless you photograph what you love, you are not going to make good art.” Adar patently embraces that concept.

Adar’s late mother also gets a slot in the show, albeit in her absence. One picture he took shortly after she passed away features her armchair in a bare domestic setting. There is a deft balance of the interior gloom and the bright and breezy exterior of the balcony in the rear. That comes with another emotive quote, this time by former Magnum photographer David Alan Harvey: “Don’t shoot what it looks like. Shoot what it feels like.”

In the exhibition catalog Adar muses about the meaning of a life lived and whether any of the deceased’s transient presence on Earth resonates after they pass on.

“What remains after we cease to be? An empty chair, a draft of air gently blowing the fringes of the window drapes, silence within the void suffused with presence. Will anyone stay behind to watch and document our absence?”

Existential issues abound in Deconstructing Agripas. There is a lot of summation about the exhibition, which runs through to July 8.

“It is a sort of looking inwards within a process which you are constantly undergoing,” Adar observes. “That is life and art. With me, they go hand in hand.”

Is it time for Adar to look back, at his life and work? That seems a trifle morbid but Adar sees his personal continuum as raw material for further creative endeavor.

“It is always a good idea to reflect,” he says with just a shimmer of a smile. ❖

For more information: agripas12gallery.com/



Related Tags
art
MUST MORE:
MUST

Morrissey’s misery is our ecstasy: Rock legend returns to Israel

Both Israel shows will likely be filled because who knows how many more times, if at all, the always-threatening-to-retire singer will continue to tour. 01/07/2023 6:39 PM
MUST

Israeli photographer Doron Adar reflects on life in new exhibit

Existential issues abound in Deconstructing Agripas. There is a lot of summation about the exhibition, which runs through to July 8. 01/07/2023 6:39 PM
MUST

The Melvins bring uncompromising grunge to Tel Aviv, Israel

The Melvins and Nirvana were two sides of the same coin – the former a sludgier metal sound and the latter a punky, pop sound. The former are now making their Holy Land debut. 01/07/2023 6:38 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights June 30-July 6

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 30/06/2023 1:02 PM
MUST

'A Series of Public Apologies': Hilarious examination of education - review

Translated by Noam Frank, the production offers a rapid succession of styles and gestures that are intensely funny and, at times, thought-provoking. 28/06/2023 4:56 AM
MUST

2023 Israel Festival focuses on the Jewish state's somber reality

The ongoing political unrest throughout the country infuses the program of the 2023 Israel Festival, taking place August 1-11. 28/06/2023 4:51 AM
MUST

Il Trovatore: Israeli Opera shows depths of human anguish during wartime - review

The sad lives of the Romani, who lack even chairs to be able to use their legs with which to fend off spirits are examined in the Israeli Opera’s brilliant performance. 26/06/2023 4:09 AM
MUST

Mali's Boubacar Traoré to perform at Jerusalem Jazz Festival

"The basis of this music is really with our African roots. For me, the blues never left Africa to the US." Check out Boubacar Traoré at the Israel Museum for the Jerusalem Jazz Festival. 26/06/2023 4:08 AM
MUST

Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra moves from Baroque to Classic

Meniker says he was looking to give the audiences oxymoronic value for money when he got down to piecing the program together.  24/06/2023 6:53 PM
MUST

Classic Yiddish tale 'Wandering Stars' gets Jerusalem musical adaptation

It has taken more than a century for the Wandering Stars to make it into bona-fide theatrical form, but the Jerusalem-based Encore Educational Theatre Company is doing just that. 24/06/2023 6:52 PM
MUST

Disturbed descends on Israel once again

Disturbed's outspoken front man David Draiman sees the band's upcoming performance in Israel as a sort of homecoming. 23/06/2023 4:05 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights June 23-29

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 23/06/2023 1:05 PM
MUST

The NDT2 dance troupe returns to Israel

Next month, both Zelner and the fruit of one of his projects abroad will make their way to Israel as a part of Nederlands Dance Theater 2’s visit to the Herzliya Performing Arts Center. 22/06/2023 2:35 AM
MUST

Ashdodance, the annual dance and music festival

This year’s program includes concerts, original productions, and performances by leading folk dance troupes from around the country. 22/06/2023 2:34 AM
MUST

RetroAct - a young band looking retro

With a new album in the works, an assortment of shows planned and a more official tour slated for later this year, RetroAct’s trajectory is heading skywards. 18/06/2023 2:21 AM
MUST

The last Yiddish artist: Work of Anatoly Kaplan on display in Jerusalem

Who was Anatoly Kaplan and why has he been honored with this retrospective in a city he would never get to visit?  17/06/2023 5:57 PM
MUST

Epilogue: Saying goodbye to Israel National Library current home

The events marking the Givat Ram campus building’s retirement from its current capacity include the Epilogue program of shows, vignettes, lectures and tours set for June 21. 17/06/2023 3:53 PM
MUST

Jerusalem Design Week 2023 focuses on facts

This year’s Jerusalem Design Week checks out the facts on the ground. 16/06/2023 7:56 PM
MUST

Israeli university art exhibits explore links between mind, senses

Two new exhibitions at the Tel Aviv University gallery explore connections between the cerebral and the sensorial. 16/06/2023 7:54 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights June 16-22

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 16/06/2023 12:41 PM
MUST

Rony Ish-Ran returns with the popular liturgical series Bakashot

Ish-Ran says the current series is partly designed to enlighten us about the various strains of piyutim (liturgical poems) that were once commonly recited across the Jewish world. 14/06/2023 4:01 AM
MUST

Adam Lambert, Britpop band Suede to perform in Tel Aviv

Adam Lambert is coming as part of the tour coinciding with his latest album, with Suede doing the same two days later. 12/06/2023 3:44 AM
MUST

Verdi’s ‘Il Trovatore’ opera comes to Tel Aviv

Will love triumph over the weight of the past, or will the need to avenge the crimes of the father blight all joy? 12/06/2023 3:41 AM
MUST

Israel's Levontin 7 jazz club celebrates 17th birthday

There is a slew of other local jazz musicians, of various stylistic leanings, on the roster, and also plenty for fans of more commercial sounds to shout out about.  10/06/2023 5:57 PM
MUST

Israeli classically-trained pianist ventures into exotic foreign music

Jerusalem-born Darya Mosenzon, who will be accompanied in the concert by her longstanding trio of veteran oud player Charlie Sabach and percussionist Hillel Amsalem 10/06/2023 5:57 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights June 9-15

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 09/06/2023 1:14 PM
MUST

Israel's Tomer Giat debuts his creation at Intimadance Festival

Next weekend, Giat will premiere Missing, his inaugural creation, as part of Tmuna Theater’s Intimadance Festival.  06/06/2023 3:57 AM
MUST

Israeli Vocal Ensemble teams up with Florian Helgath

German conductor Florian Helgath joins forces with the Israeli Vocal Ensemble 06/06/2023 3:56 AM
MUST

Jerusalem art exhibit shows the many, varied faces of women

Ingenuity and creativity, rationality and emotion, the woman as a mother, as a wife, healer and priestess connected to the spirit world – all various qualities taking shape on Cohen’s paintings. 03/06/2023 6:01 PM
MUST

Guns N’ Roses: Hard rock legends reunited and back in Israel

Fans who attend the show in Tel Aviv will be forgiven if they’re transported back to 1989 when Guns N’ Roses were the biggest band in the world, 03/06/2023 5:54 PM
MUST

Art roundup: Red, Proto-Semitic cave music, cement boats and a winner poet

A round-up of must-see art exhibits throughout Israel. 03/06/2023 5:50 PM
MUST

Jerusalem nonagenarian artist's work shown in new exhibit

Greenfield won a scholarship to study art printing techniques, some of which he displays in his new exhibition, which is called “Lions and Letters.” 03/06/2023 5:48 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights June 2 – 8

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 02/06/2023 12:13 PM
MUST

US comedian Erica Rhodes comes to Israel for Comedy for Koby

The half-Jewish-on-her-father’s-side American comedian is about to make her first visit to Israel as part of Comedy for Koby. 31/05/2023 1:22 AM
MUST

Jerusalem Jazz Festival returns to Israel Museum

The three-dayer features the likes of stellar American trumpeter Dave Douglas, vocalist Michael Mayo, as well as a cultured foursome led by German pianist Julia Hulsmann. 31/05/2023 1:21 AM
MUST

Robbie Williams showers Israel with love ahead of concert

In his first appearance in Israel since 2015, he’ll be headlining a one-day festival, which will also include appearances by Calum Scott, DJ Martin Garrix, and Israeli rapper Static. 30/05/2023 6:56 PM
MUST

Tel Aviv to host Israel's first flute festival

Let’s hope the Flute Festival becomes a fixture on the Israeli culture calendar, and Klein et al get some more opportunities to blow us away. 30/05/2023 1:09 AM
MUST

2nd Queenta Women's Jazz Festival kicks off in Jerusalem

Anne Paceo brings some of those African influences, along with her quartet, to the forthcoming Queenta Women’s Jazz Festival from May 31-June 3.  30/05/2023 1:04 AM
MUST

Robbie Williams heads to Israel to lead Summer in the City lineup

The Israeli festival turned into a one-day event, but it still promises to provide a full range of musical entertainment led by Robbie Williams. 27/05/2023 12:00 PM
MUST

New Jerusalem festival celebrates women's contribution to jazz

Queenta Woman Jazz Festival, headlined by the Queenta Ensemble, will herald a week of celebrating women in jazz. 27/05/2023 11:58 AM
MUST

Hadas Ophrat opens the cracks of Jerusalem at Musrara Mix Festival

Ophrat is one of the headliners at this year’s Musrara Mix Festival, which will take place May 30 to June 1 at its perennial berth, the Naggar School of Photography, Music and New Media. 27/05/2023 11:57 AM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights May 26 – June 1

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 25/05/2023 10:38 PM
MUST

annaRF to perform at Israel's Intimidbar Festival in Mitzpe Ramon

Since they formed, 10 years ago, in the tiny village of Shacharut in the Arava, they have performed across all four corners of Europe and India. 23/05/2023 3:57 AM
MUST

East meets West at Jerusalem's Ein Kerem Festival

Moshe Zorman's latest composition, Eastern Wind, will make its debut at the Jerusalem-based music festival. 20/05/2023 5:02 PM
MUST

Israeli artist Moshik Ben-Uzi's creative story told in new exhibit

Protest artist Ben-Uzi is a man of emotion. He tries to give space and expression in his art to a whole set of emotions, and he restrains each of them as little as possible. 19/05/2023 7:59 PM
MUST

Architect and craftsman Amir Rozei flourishes in Eretz Israel

Rozei’s art installations are on display during a two-month group exhibition at the Umm el-Fahm Art Gallery from May 20. His solo exhibition will premiere at the Art Lab in Tel Aviv on June 1. 19/05/2023 7:57 PM
MUST SEE

‘Theodor’ puts Jewish fate on stage - review

The dual tragedy of Theodor, that of the young man and his older self, is how both promises turned to dross under the harsh sunlight of reality. 19/05/2023 7:56 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights May 19-25

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 19/05/2023 2:17 PM
MUST

Al'Fado to play Jewish-Portuguese songs at Jewish Music Days Fest

Tamir is coming over together with the Portugal-based Israeli-Portuguese Al’Fado band, predominantly to perform Ladino material. 13/05/2023 5:52 PM
MUST

'Midsummer Night’s Dream': A surreal and erotic extravaganza - review

Dortmund Ballet returns to Israel with Alexander Ekman’s monumental ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream.’ 13/05/2023 5:50 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights May 12 –18

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 13/05/2023 1:51 PM
MUST

When Guns N’ Roses go onstage, she takes the pictures

Prolific fashion model-turned-rock photographer Katarina Benzova has spent a decade focusing on Slash and Axl Rose onstage 10/05/2023 3:16 AM
MUST

‘Dancing Pina’: Film on modern dance pioneer to air at DocAviv

Dancing Pina by German director Florian Heinzen-Ziob will be screened next weekend at the Suzanne Dellal Center as part of DocAviv – The Tel Aviv international Documentary Film Festival. 10/05/2023 3:15 AM
MUST

Israeli theater to perform 'You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown' musical

The Stage TLV offers an entertaining version of the iconic Peanuts comic strip characters. 08/05/2023 3:57 AM
MUST

Polish writer talks Hebrew translation of his book at J'lm Writers' Fest

Szczepan Twardoch, one of Poland's most popular writers, will discuss the Hebrew translation of his Polish novel The Jewish King of Warsaw, aka The King. 06/05/2023 11:48 AM
MUST

International Museum Day invitations for all tastes and interests

Art Roundup is a monthly glance at some of the finest art exhibitions currently being shown across the country. 06/05/2023 11:45 AM
MUST

IDF soldier who died from suicide remembered in exhibition of his art

Lisa and Richard Isaacs speak to the ‘Magazine’ about the devastating loss of their 19-year-old son, an IDF special forces soldier who tragically took his own life – and the new exhibit of his art. 05/05/2023 8:54 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights May 5-11

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 05/05/2023 11:18 AM
MUST

Icelandic rockers KALEO to make Israel debut in Ra’anana

Building on the 1960s music of Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin and blues rockers like ZZ Top, KALEO has emerged from their small country to become a formidable force on the contemporary rock scene 03/05/2023 12:28 AM
MUST

New Jerusalem art exhibit crosses boundaries at Hansen House

The exhibition is called “New Works,” its simplicity indicative of the straight-talking no-nonsense approach to life and art Dov Or-Ner has embraced from the start. 29/04/2023 4:52 PM
MUST

A South African artist’s perspective on Israel’s prime ministers

The exhibition “Prime Ministers in Perspective” extends from April 24 to May 7 in Jerusalem.  29/04/2023 4:31 PM
MUST

Jerusalem Highlights April 28-May 4

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 28/04/2023 11:10 AM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights April 21-27

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 22/04/2023 7:35 PM
MUST

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra pays tribute to Duke Ellington

Yaron Gottfried and the Israeli philharmonic orchestra will cover a selection of Duke Ellington's compositions in Tel Aviv and Haifa. 22/04/2023 4:00 PM
MUST

Modi’in art exhibit centers on Holocaust victim Esty Hillesum

Ofira Oriel’s latest run-out will be unveiled to the public at Artists’ House in Re’ut, aka Modi’in-Maccabim-Reut. 17/04/2023 11:58 PM
MUST

'Humans of the Holocaust': Exhibit tells stories of survivors, descendants

The “Humans of the Holocaust” exhibition tells the extraordinary stories of 40 Holocaust survivors as well as those humans of the second and third generations. 17/04/2023 3:21 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights April 14-20

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 15/04/2023 2:32 PM
MUST

Israel's prime ministers shown in neo-Pointillist style in new exhibit

On April 24, the Jerusalem Biennale Gallery in the old Shaare Zedek Hospital building on Jaffa Road will host the Prime Ministers in Perspective exhibition as part of the current Jerusalem Biennale. 15/04/2023 5:14 AM
MUST JOIN

Upcoming ‘Safe Place’ festival to make the arts accessible

“Precisely during times like these, it is more important than anything to highlight the human diversity that our society is made of.” 08/04/2023 6:07 PM
MUST WATCH

40 films to celebrate the Jerusalem Film Festival’s 40th anniversary

The full program for the 40-film celebration has not yet been announced. 08/04/2023 6:06 PM
MUST

Celebrate the cracks in life at new Jerusalem exhibit

Rina Peled: “There is nothing really perfect. And, anyway, that isn’t even interesting. What is interesting is looking at the flaws.” 08/04/2023 5:25 AM
MUST

Jerusalem art exhibit explores old Sephardi communities

The exhibition of that name is currently on display at the Biennale Gallery at the venerable former Shaare Zedek Medical Center building on Jaffa Road. 08/04/2023 5:22 AM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights April 7-13

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 07/04/2023 11:29 PM
MUST

British rocker Morrissey returning to Israel

The singer, who has become as famous for his controversial conservative views and his tendency to cancel shows, has enjoyed a successful solo career since the demise of The Smith. 04/04/2023 7:04 PM
MUST

France's L'ensemble Balagan brings klezmer music to Israel

L’ensemble Balagan sextet from France heads over to Israel with some joie de vivre 04/04/2023 12:40 AM
MUST

Art roundup: Implementing activism through art

How have Israeli activists used art in the ongoing mass protests? 03/04/2023 2:39 AM
MUST

Friendship between Bialik and Agnon on display in new exhibit

The exhibition, ‘My Master Bialik–My Dear Agnon’ is on display at Agnon House, 16 Klausner Street, Jerusalem, through the end of May. 01/04/2023 5:37 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights March 31-April 6

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 31/03/2023 3:58 PM
MUST

Codex Sasson: One of the most valuable manuscripts comes to Ramat Aviv

This is probably a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Israelis to see the actual Codex Sassoon, in actual corporeal form. It should be interesting to see who turns up at ANU next week.  25/03/2023 10:13 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights March 24-30

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 25/03/2023 8:13 PM
MUST

Primavera Designers' Fair marks 10 years at Jerusalem's Hansen House

In addition to the designers’ booths, there will be family-friendly workshops, vegetarian vittles, and those who stay on late will be able to groove to nightly DJ sets courtesy of Albukar. 24/03/2023 6:48 PM
MUST

Ein Hod: How did US-born Jews, Israelis make an art oasis?

The two-week program is open to working artists and their partners. They will live at Ein Hod and create a response, such as a public sculpture or performance, to the rich history of the community. 20/03/2023 11:42 PM
MUST

7 English plays made by Anglo teens to be performed in Israel

The theater festival is being put on by the Crossroads Theater Shed, a small faction of the Crossroads Jerusalem organization. 18/03/2023 5:45 PM
MUST

Jerusalem art exhibits explore 'no pain, no gain'

The artists will give gallery talks, in Hebrew, at various junctures of the exhibitions, which are due to close on May 27. 18/03/2023 2:24 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights March 17–23

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 17/03/2023 11:07 PM
MUST

Oedipus and Leonard Cohen meet in Israeli adaptation of ‘Antigone’ - review

How could the Greek playwright describe a ruler obsessed with “stiff-necked anarchists scheming against me in alleys” two millennia before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu? 13/03/2023 3:16 AM
MUST

Rubinstein winner Juan Floristan teams up with IPO

Floristan will be involved in rehearsals and performances with the IPO, in addition to attending and performing at the Arthur Rubinstein Piano Competition, which opens on March 14 in Tel Aviv.  13/03/2023 3:15 AM
MUST

Jerusalem Highlights March 10-16

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 11/03/2023 8:51 AM
MUST

New Israel Museum exhibit shows no-nonsense look at animal world

This expansive continuum of entertaining, eye-grabbing, emotive, endearing, shocking and moving works leaves the observer with a palpable sense of empathy, and plenty to mull over. 10/03/2023 5:33 PM
MUST

Art for art's sake at Tel Aviv's Epos film festival

This year’s Epos film festival offers a look at global culture and art. 08/03/2023 12:02 AM
MUST

Israeli art roundup: The power of destiny, buildings in disguise

A round-up of must-see art exhibits throughout Israel. 07/03/2023 12:14 AM
MUST

Jerusalem Museum of Islamic Art salutes women of Iran

The exhibition includes compelling and highly evocative images by exiled Iranian-born artists, non-Iranians and, incredibly, some still living in Iran.  04/03/2023 5:50 PM
MUST

Purim parties, activities in Israel make post-COVID comeback

Purim has been a suitable juncture in the Jewish calendar across the ages as kids, and some adults, get into all kinds of eye-catching and, often, blatantly ridiculous costumes. 04/03/2023 1:57 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights March 3–9

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 03/03/2023 10:47 PM
MUST

Havruta, String Theory present Night of Queer Joy concert in Jerusalem

Concert-goers can look forward to hearing the works of classical composers whom historians are fairly certain were queer, such as Tchaikovsky and Chopin. 25/02/2023 4:58 PM
MUST

Maaleh Film School: Reflecting on 75 years of Israel through film

Maaleh recently promulgated the idea that facilities throughout Israel could benefit from screening its student films to locals. 25/02/2023 4:56 PM
MUST

Jerusalem Highlights February 24 – March 2

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 24/02/2023 3:05 PM
MUST

Ashdod exhibit shows the varied work of legendary photographer

Gerard Allon snapped many photographs of Israeli A-list rock and pop stars. But this new exhibit shows his unexpected sides. 21/02/2023 2:39 AM
MUST

Boston-based Shakespeare troupe to perform in Eilat

Shakespeare & Company will perform Midsummer Night’s Dream and Julius Caesar at the Port of Eilat. 21/02/2023 2:39 AM
MUST

'Doctor Faustus': An Israeli performance piercing the gates of hell - review

Doctor Faustus by Christopher Marlowe is shown at Tel Aviv University Theater. Hebrew performance without English subtitles, 90 minutes long, no intermission. 20/02/2023 1:14 AM
Load more
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by