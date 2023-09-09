Jerusalem highlights September 8-14

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Watch dancers Giovanni Insaudo, Ilanit Tadmor, and Pepa Sanz perform I’m Too Old for This as part of the Jerusalem Solo Dance Festival. The performance explores time and age. Is age really just a number? Why do some people, even while young, lack any passion, and others, while older, can devour the world?

Here is a chance to explore these themes; 1 p.m. at the Jerusalem Theatre, 20 Marcus St. NIS 40 per ticket. Book online via jisdf.co.il.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Step into Jerusalem Artists’ House and see the latest group exhibition with Sara Benninga, Yael Boverman-Attas, and Noga Greenberg (curated by Meydad Eliyahu). This is also a good opportunity to see new works by Yam Amrani, winner of this year’s Osnat Mozes Painting Prize for a Young Artist. Open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Free admission. 12 Shmuel HaNagid St.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Join a Hebrew-language discussion on the poetry of Zelda Schneurson Mishkovsky at the Confederation House. The opening event of the “Cultural Heroes” series explores this nation’s hommes, et femmes, de lettres.

Zelda was a religious woman and poet who taught at school. One of her pupils, author Amos Oz, shared that his teacher used to call mockery of any kind “poison,” and any sort of lie a “breaking.” Oz said that even the slightest act of being kind, such as giving a fellow student an eraser to use, she would say is “a spark.”

ZELDA IN her youth. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Poet Ronny Someck will lead the discussion with fellow poet and scholar Gilad Meiri. Singer and composer Chani Dinur will perform adaptations of Zelda’s poems during the event, which begins at 8:30 p.m.

NIS 30 per ticket. Book via phone *6226. 12 Emile Botta St. The next events will focus on A.B. Yehoshua (Tuesday, September 12, same hour) and Amnon Shamosh (Wednesday, September 13, same time).

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Parents of LGBTQ teenagers who are currently coming out are invited to an 8 p.m. Zoom talk held by the Jerusalem Open House. The discussion will be led by Emona Klein Bar Noy and trans-teens expert Thomas Winters. To sign up or ask more questions, email info@joh.org.il. The discussion is in Hebrew.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

Film lovers, this week is your chance to marvel at the “Lubitsch touch,” which was coined to describe the uniqueness of the black-and-white films created by Jewish-German (and later, American) director Ernst Lubitsch.

The Jerusalem Cinematheque will offer a selection of his works on the silver screen such as The Smiling Lieutenant (1931) today at 6 p.m. and Design for Living (Wednesday at 6 p.m.). All of these movies share a love of wit and a depiction of a very different society than the one we inhabit today. NIS 41 per ticket. Call (02) 565-4333 to book. 11 Hebron Rd.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Groove to the ironic tunes of Kiki Malinki at Mazkeka. “Self-awareness,” sings Yasmin Raviv, “does not help me.” NIS 50 per ticket; doors open at 9 p.m. 3 Shoshan St. Listen to the band’s new album Catch 20/20 online at kikimalinki.bandcamp.com/album/20-20.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Rock out with Haze’evot (The She-Wolves), cellist Naama Ben Hamo, and many other graduates of the Yellow Submarine music studies department. Doors open at 8 p.m. The first performance begins at 8:30 p.m. This is an unbeatable deal at NIS 30 per ticket. Book via (02) 679-4040. 13 Herkevim St.

* “Do you think Arabs do not hate you because you are left-leaning?” director Iris Zaki is asked by a young woman during her 2018 documentary film Unsettling.

Set in Tekoa, Zaki moved to the settlement so she could talk with the residents. The result is footage of a highly diverse group whom you rarely see on prime-time television.

The 8 p.m. online screening is followed by a 9:30 p.m. virtual meeting with Zaki. Participation is based on donations; those unable to pay are welcome to watch and participate in the discussion for free. In Hebrew. Sign up at www.yonatannir.com/settler.

