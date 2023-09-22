Jerusalem Highlights September 22-28

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Visit “Heaven Only Knows,” a new exhibition by Hadassah Berry at Kehillat Yedidya (12 Lifshitz St.) The works include 10 large oil paintings and drawings on paper of southern desert landscapes. Free admission. Call 052-565-8455 for more information.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

The Jerusalem Cinematheque screening of black-and-white film classics by Jewish-German (and later, American) director Ernst Lubitsch continues with the 1942 film To Be or Not to Be.

Jack Benny plays Polish actor Joseph Tura, who must confront several problems at once – from another man becoming smitten with his wife, to the German invasion of Poland. Written by Jewish-Hungarian writer Melchior Lengyel, this bold comedy is the original on which Mel Brooks based his 1983 same-named film, in which he played the role of Tura. Screened at 4:45 p.m. NIS 41 per ticket. Call (02) 565-4333 to book. 11 Hebron Rd.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Pray at Kehillat Kol HaNeshama (1 Asher St.) on Yom Kippur and to get to know a pluralistic, friendly English-speaker community. Call (02) 531-2779 to introduce yourself to ensure you will be well greeted at the door. Those seeking a more traditional mood might attend services at the Great Synagogue on 56 King George St. Here, too, it is to call ahead at 050-721-99-16 to learn about prayer times.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Yom Kippur. Those who are not observant but are connected to Jewish values via music and culture might enjoy a three-part online series in English, offered by Beit Avi Chai on the “Music of the High Holidays Prayers.” See: www.bac.org.il/videos/?seriesID=1092. You can also enjoy a recording of Max Bruch’s Kol Nidrei here:

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Visit HaMiffal to enjoy unlimited access to a working studio to create art, with the help of curator Elad Yaron, artist Itamar Hammerman, and cultural activist and critic Jhonathan Ofrath who will be present. 3 Hama’aravim St., 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free admission.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Dr. Susan Weiss, founder and executive director of the Center for Women’s Justice, will speak on “The Present Government and Women’s Status in Israel” at a meeting of the Na’amat Sophie Udin English-speaking Club.

The meeting starts at 1 p.m. at the Meshanot Center, corner of Shalom Aleichem and Jabotinsky streets. The entrance fee of NIS 20 supports the Na’amat early childhood daycare centers in Jerusalem. Light refreshments will be served. For more details, call Anna Lerner at 055-662-4732.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

The film Mary Cassatt: Painting the Modern Woman, about the life and work of US-born artist Mary Cassatt, will be screened today at the Jerusalem Cinematheque. A friend of Edgar Degas, Cassatt was among a handful of women painters in her time, and the only American among the group of Impressionist artists.

Directed by Ali Ray, who also directed the 2020 film Frida Kahlo, this is a chance to learn more about Cassett and view her works on the big screen. Shown as part of the Cinematheque’s “Exhibition on Screen” series. NIS 41 per ticket. Call (02) 565-4333 to book. 11 Hebron Rd.

