Sukkot: Fun holiday activities in Jerusalem you can't afford to miss

Sukkot is a magical time to be in Jerusalem, when the streets come alive with concerts, festivals, and special events. Spring is in the air, and there is a full week of Hol Hamoed this year. It’s the perfect time to go with the family to a museum, take a holiday-themed workshop, go to a music concert, or any one of the special Sukkot events and festivals happening in and around the city.

Whatever you do, make sure to plan ahead and make reservations in advance.

Ice Skating Rink at the First Station

Bring the family to cool off in the new ice rink at the First Station. It’s one of the most sophisticated ice skating facilities in Israel, using real ice, over an area of 700 sq.m.

When : Sunday, September 24-Friday, October 6; Sunday-Thursday 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

: Sunday, September 24-Friday, October 6; Sunday-Thursday 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Price: NIS 65 (NIS 45 with a Yerushalmi card). For ages five+

START THE new year with new, extreme experiences at POP UP laser tag. (credit: Falcon Laser Tag)

The Four Species (‘Arba Minim’) Market

For a truly only-in-Israel experience, make your way to the annual outdoor market at Valero Square (Jaffa Street, across from Mahaneh Yehuda), where they’ll be selling the Four Species ahead of the Sukkot holiday. Hundreds of stalls will be set up selling them, as well as loads of decorations for your sukkah.

When : Tuesday, September 26-Friday, September 29, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

: Tuesday, September 26-Friday, September 29, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Price: Free entry

Birkat Kohanim – Western Wall

Thousands of people will come together to receive the priestly blessings from thousands of Kohanim. The festivities end with a celebration in the Jewish Quarter.

When : Monday, October 2, at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., & Wednesday, October 4, at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

: Monday, October 2, at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., & Wednesday, October 4, at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Price : Free

: Free Fun in Jerusalem tip: Plan to walk into the Old City and walk back.

Sukkah in the Square

Safra Square is home to the largest sukkah in Israel and the main sukkah for the city of Jerusalem. The municipality hosts a Sukkot Festival with workshops for children, magicians, sensory artists, and live concerts.

When : Daily, throughout Hol Hamoed, from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

: Daily, throughout Hol Hamoed, from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Price: Free

Jerusalem March

This is an annual pilgrimage through the streets of Jerusalem. There are kids’ activities at Sacher Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Performances include dance shows; an area with inflatables; circus shows; a drumming activity; children’s shows; a magic show; a performance by the Mayumana troupe; singing and dancing groups; gymnastics and acrobatic shows & more. The main show is with singer-songwriter Dudu Aharon.

When : Wednesday, October 4, from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

: Wednesday, October 4, from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Price: Free

Ninja Complex and fairytale activities – near Old City walls

Throughout Hol Hamoed there will be a giant Ninja complex (with different levels of difficulty) and an activity complex (with free admission for the whole family), fairytale plays, arts & crafts workshops, and selfie stations with optical illusions just outside of the Old City.

When : Tuesday, October 3-Thursday, October 5, from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. (between the New Gate of the Old City and Palms Plaza of the Hapnimum Garden)

: Tuesday, October 3-Thursday, October 5, from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. (between the New Gate of the Old City and Palms Plaza of the Hapnimum Garden) Price : Ninja Complex NIS 10 per person. All other activities are free (ages five+).

: Ninja Complex NIS 10 per person. All other activities are free (ages five+). Details: PAMI (02) 627-7550

Rappelling down the Old City walls

Rappel down the southern ramparts of the Old City walls, in the area of the Zion Gate. This is a great fun, family activity. Ages nine+.

FIJ tip : You must wear closed shoes. We recommend that you download the “Guardians of the Walls” app and enjoy the virtual experience too.

: You must wear closed shoes. We recommend that you download the “Guardians of the Walls” app and enjoy the virtual experience too. When : Tuesday, October 3-Thursday, October 5, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

: Tuesday, October 3-Thursday, October 5, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Price : NIS 40 per person (includes entrance to the ramparts).

: NIS 40 per person (includes entrance to the ramparts). Details: PAMI (02) 627-7550

Festive street performances – City Center

Throughout Hol Hamoed there will be daily performances at the Ben-Yehuda pedestrian mall, Zion Square, and the streets around it.

When : Sunday, October 1-Thursday, October 5, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

: Sunday, October 1-Thursday, October 5, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Price: Free

Spectacular Sukkot at Mamilla & David Citadel hotels

This year, the five stunning sukkot at the Mamilla and David Citadel hotels are each inspired by a different aspect of Jerusalem’s charm and names. There are two sukkahs at the David Citadel Hotel – “Eden,” on the edge of the pool, with a magical terrace offering an exciting view of the city walls and City of David; and “Jerusalem of Gold” on the hotel’s rooftop, providing a panoramic view of the city.

The Mamilla Hotel has two sukkahs, “Yeffe Nof,” at the Rooftop restaurant capturing the city’s beauty, and “The Center of the Earth” at the Happy Fish restaurant, bridging the lively boulevard. Hol Hamoed reservations are available to non-hotel guests at the Happy Fish (lunch & dinner) and Veranda restaurants (dinner). You’ll need to pre-register.

When : Sunday, October 1-Thursday, October 5

: Sunday, October 1-Thursday, October 5 Kashrut : Veranda is Rav Rubin meat and shmita lehumra. Happy Fish is mehadrin.

: Veranda is Rav Rubin meat and shmita lehumra. Happy Fish is mehadrin. Details: Veranda@funinjerusalem.com & Happyfish@funinjerusalem.com

ARTISINAL POTTERY classes for the holidays at Kiyor Ceramics. (credit: KIYOR CERAMICS)

Sukkah POP UP with live musical entertainment at the new Theatron Hotel

The new five-star boutique hotel just across from the Jerusalem Theatre in Talbiyeh is presenting nightly live musical entertainment throughout Hol Hamoed. Experience Greek Night, an ’80s Throwback, a Taste of the Levant, a delightful wine-tasting event, and an evening of jazz where you are invited to meet the hotel’s management.

Be among the first to dine in the new sukkah, and enjoy a delicious buffet meat dinner crafted by the hotel’s talented in-house chef, incorporating each evening’s theme. Reservations are required.

Kashrut : Rabbanut Yerushalayim with only mehadrin ingredients and rabbinical supervision on site

: Rabbanut Yerushalayim with only mehadrin ingredients and rabbinical supervision on site Details: sukkot@theatronhotel.com

Second ‘hakafot’ at the Western Wall

Many communities in Israel hold second hakafot (hakafot shniyot) on the evening following the holiday, which is the same day as Simhat Torah evening overseas.

When : Saturday, October 7, at 10 p.m.

: Saturday, October 7, at 10 p.m. Price: Free

Festivals & Concerts

Ein Yael Harvest Festival

Ein Yael is holding its annual Harvest Festival over Sukkot. The ticket price covers all the activities and workshops, such as gathering the summer crops in the sukkah, preserving the sweet fall fruits, weaving mats using lulav (palm branch) leaves, preparing for the winter rains, special activities at the beehive, and archaeological theatrical performances. There’s also a play corner for younger kids and a kosher sukkah on site.

When : Monday, October 2-Wednesday, October 4, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

: Monday, October 2-Wednesday, October 4, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Price : Family ticket NIS 240 (up to five immediate family members). Regular ticket NIS 55; disabled individuals NIS 35; senior citizens NIS 40. Free for children under three.

: Family ticket NIS 240 (up to five immediate family members). Regular ticket NIS 55; disabled individuals NIS 35; senior citizens NIS 40. Free for children under three. Details: einyael@funinjerusalem.com

Derech Beit Lehem Festival

Now in its 11th year, the Derech Beit Lehem Festival runs from Yehuda Street to Miriam Hachashnonait Street. This year’s theme is “Shevet Achim Gam Yachad” – or unity – borne out of the local street names, which are names of the 12 tribes of Israel.

There will be street performers, food stalls, live music, arts & crafts, and workshops for all ages. Three main stages will line the route, one for musical performances, one celebrating traditions in Israel, and the third celebrating the youth and community contribution to the local area. The area will be closed to traffic so that pedestrians can enjoy the festival.

When : Sunday, October 1, from 5 p.m-10 p.m.

: Sunday, October 1, from 5 p.m-10 p.m. Price: Free.

Sukkot Festival at Gazelle Park

The annual Sukkot Festival is back at Jerusalem’s Gazelle Park, and it’s fun for the whole family. Take guided tours of the park, which is an oasis of calm in our bustling city. Over Hol Hamoed, they will be unveiling an interactive walking trail along the unique watering system that is the lifeblood of the park. And they even have rain-dancing workshops to get you into the spirit of the holiday.

When : Tuesday, October 3-Thursday, October 5, from 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

: Tuesday, October 3-Thursday, October 5, from 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Price: Free

United Hatzalah concert

United Hatzalah’s Sukkot concert with Mordechai Shapiro, Akiva Turgeman, and Ishay Ribo is at the Jerusalem International Convention Center. It’s sure to be a memorable event, raising money for a great cause.

When : Wednesday, October 4. Doors open 6:45 p.m. Concert at 7:45 p.m.

: Wednesday, October 4. Doors open 6:45 p.m. Concert at 7:45 p.m. Price: Tickets start at $120

Solomon Brothers at Heichal Shlomo

Yehuda, of the Moshav Band (who has just made aliyah), will be performing together with the Solomon Brothers at a special Sukkot show at Heichal Shlomo. They will be playing their signature folk rock, with a combination of original material and covers, and some indie rock. In partnership with Nefesh B’Nefesh.

When : Wednesday, October 4. Doors open 8 p.m. Concert at 9 p.m.

: Wednesday, October 4. Doors open 8 p.m. Concert at 9 p.m. Price: NIS 150

Israeli artists at Sultan’s Pool

Some of Israel’s best-loved singers are performing over Hol Hamoed. Join Eden Ben Zaken, Avi Avrami, Eden Meiri, and Maya Dadon for a night to remember, under the stars, at Sultan’s Pool.

When : Thursday, October 5, from 8:30 p.m.

: Thursday, October 5, from 8:30 p.m. Price : Tickets start at NIS 179

: Tickets start at NIS 179 Details: Bimot, (02) 623-7000

Holiday-themed tours & workshops

Jewish festival tours at the Israel Museum

Nachliel Selavan, aka “The Museum Guy,” is offering two special holiday-themed tours of the Israel Museum. His “Tishrei Tour” teaches about the holidays of Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, Sukkot, and Simhat Torah through Jewish art and archaeology.

His “Fit for the King’s Table” tour focuses on feasts, against the backdrop of an exclusive new exhibition at the museum. Selavan will walk you through an amazing story, linking the feasts in the Bible and ancient world to modern technology, archaeology, politics, religion, and more.

When : Sunday, October 1-Friday, October 6. Schedule the times with Selavan.

: Sunday, October 1-Friday, October 6. Schedule the times with Selavan. Price : Private tours are $350-$500 plus admission (with a special discount). Public tour tickets: NIS 77 (museum admission included). Discounts for seniors, children, larger families, and groups.

: Private tours are $350-$500 plus admission (with a special discount). Public tour tickets: NIS 77 (museum admission included). Discounts for seniors, children, larger families, and groups. Details: nachliel@funinjerusalem.com

Honey spoons glass-blowing workshop

Learn to make your own glass honey spoons in honor of the holidays at a glass-blowing and flame-working workshop in Jerusalem. Learn about the art of glass-blowing and flame-working from Yael, a Bezalel graduate. Pre-register for the workshop. It’s really popular! Ages eight+.

When : Sunday, October 1-Friday, October 6, based on demand

: Sunday, October 1-Friday, October 6, based on demand Price : NIS 680 per couple. Each additional participant is NIS 220. Friday workshops are an additional NIS 100

: NIS 680 per couple. Each additional participant is NIS 220. Friday workshops are an additional NIS 100 Details: glass@funinjerusalem.com

Artisanal pottery classes for the holidays

Join Chaya Esther Ort, artist and owner of Kiyor Ceramics, for beautiful holiday-inspired workshops for all the family. You can paint your own artisanal pottery, where you choose from a large selection of handmade Judaica and tableware and pick your colors from a stunning array of glazes to paint your own unique piece.

Or make your own exclusive piece of functional art, using easy-to-learn hand-building techniques and a variety of tools and colors. Whatever you choose – be it a honey jar, some tea lights, a Kiddush cup, challah tray or another piece of handmade Judaica, it will be a beautiful and meaningful statement that will elevate your holiday table for years to come.

When : Sunday, October 1-Thursday, October 5, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday, October 6, 10 a.m.-2p.m.

: Sunday, October 1-Thursday, October 5, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday, October 6, 10 a.m.-2p.m. Price : Paint Your Own Piece: NIS 120-NIS 250 per piece. Creating in Clay: NIS 350 per person (minimum four people).

: Paint Your Own Piece: NIS 120-NIS 250 per piece. Creating in Clay: NIS 350 per person (minimum four people). Details: kiyor@funinjerusalem.com

Create a wooden wall hanging for your sukkah

Fashion a unique ushpizin wall hanging and other beautiful handmade pieces of Judaica at this incredible wood workshop. Mandy and Jeremy Broder, owners of The Workshop Gush Etzion will teach you how to take wood from its raw form and create it into a finished piece, learning all aspects of the process along the way. Pre-registration required.

Price : 280 NIS per person. Reservations required

: 280 NIS per person. Reservations required When : Daily sessions, throughout hol hamoed, at 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

: Daily sessions, throughout hol hamoed, at 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Details: theworkshop@funinjerusalem.com

Shofar exhibition at the Biblical Museum of Natural History

See an amazing exhibit of different types of ram’s horns (shofarim) and an incredible array of biblical animals at the Biblical Museum of Natural History. Enjoy hands-on encounters with all kinds of live exotic creatures, and experience many fascinating exhibits, such as the new “Art of the Arks” exhibit, in a guided tour through the animal world of the Bible.

Tours are available in English & Hebrew. The museum is located 10 minutes off the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv highway, just outside Beit Shemesh. Pre-registration is required.

Price : Adults NIS 50; children NIS 40

: Adults NIS 50; children NIS 40 When : Sunday, October 1-Thursday, October 5, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Friday, October 6, 9 a.m.-12 noon

: Sunday, October 1-Thursday, October 5, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Friday, October 6, 9 a.m.-12 noon Details: biblicalnaturalhistory@funinjerusalem.com

Sun-printing sukkah decorations

Liana, the owner of Studio Kliche, is offering a unique workshop this Sukkot, uncovering the mystery and magic of sun printing using UV lamps or the sun. She will teach you how to use cyanotype, a beautiful blue dye that is sensitive to the sun, and will help you make your own unique blueprints to create your own sun-printed sukkah decorations and more.

When : Private workshops at a time of your choice

: Private workshops at a time of your choice Price : NIS 250 per person (three people minimum)

: NIS 250 per person (three people minimum) Details: studiokliche@funinjerusalem.com

New Activities

Hop-on, hop-off bus tours

Red Bus City Tours are a new addition to the tourism scene in Jerusalem. They are ready to take you on a journey through our magnificent capital, from the Mahaneh Yehuda market to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial on Mount Herzl. Whether you are a history buff, a culture lover, or simply seeking a thrilling adventure, a Red Bus City Tour is the perfect way to discover the hidden gems that Jerusalem has to offer.

Tickets are available for 24, 48, or 72 hours, giving you the flexibility to hop on and off the bus at your leisure. They have stops next to all the major hotels and points of interest across the modern part of Jerusalem. The tour begins and ends at Independence Park, 14 Agron St. Free for children under six.

When : Daily, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. except Friday, Shabbat, and Jewish holidays.

: Daily, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. except Friday, Shabbat, and Jewish holidays. Price : Adults NIS 107; children (aged five-15) NIS 90; seniors NIS 95; children under five, free

: Adults NIS 107; children (aged five-15) NIS 90; seniors NIS 95; children under five, free Details: redbus@funinjerusalem.com

The Jerusalem House of Quality

The “Unknown Jerusalem” is a humorous one-hour tour at the Jerusalem House of Quality. It’s a fascinating tour through surprising legends, revealing unknown history and humorous art. You’ll learn about the city’s unique arts and crafts communities. It includes a stop at a panoramic lookout of the Old City walls and Yemin Moshe from the building’s rooftop.

When : Daily. Registration required

: Daily. Registration required Price : NIS 35

: NIS 35 Details: houseofquality@funinjerusalem.com

Visit Torah Live’s new multimedia studio

At Torah Live’s new production studio in Jerusalem, over hol hamoed, you’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at filmmaking with a tour of Torah Live’s new multimedia studio, led by founder and CEO Rabbi Dan Roth. Rabbi Dovid Orlofsky, voice of the lovable Rabbi Siddur, will be there too

There will be loads of interactive activities for kids, plus all visitors will receive a 50% discount on a one-year subscription to Torah Live’s amazing video library. There’s a sukkah on site and kosher refreshments. There are three slots per day, with a maximum of 20 people per tour. Pre-registration required. Perfect for kids aged eight+.

When : Monday, October 2 – Thursday, October 5

: Monday, October 2 – Thursday, October 5 Price : Minimum donation NIS 50 per person (tax deductible)

: Minimum donation NIS 50 per person (tax deductible) Details: torahlive@funinjerusalem.com

Pop-up art sale

The Jerusalem Pop-Up Art Sale is being held at Emmanuelle’s – Maison d’Art, 14 Emek Refaim St. during Hol Hamoed. It includes the works of Jerusalem’s exciting emerging artists Raya Bruckenthal, Meydad Eliyahu, Matan Sacofsky, and Yael Serlin, who have all hand-picked works for sale together with curator Merav Hamburger.

When : Wednesday, October 4, from 7.30 p.m., and Thursday, October 5, from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

: Wednesday, October 4, from 7.30 p.m., and Thursday, October 5, from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Price: Free entry

Just Outside Jerusalem

Yvel Factory Tour

Yvel invites you to join a special guided tour in English of its renowned jewelry factory. Dive into the artistry of jewelry-making, tour the School of Jewelry and Arts, revel in a 19th-century wine cellar, and explore the authentic Ethiopian village that inspired the Megemeria (“In the beginning” in Amharic) jewelry line crafted by Ethiopian Jewish artisans.

When : Sunday, October 1-Thursday, October 5, from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Friday, October 6, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Pre-booking is required.

: Sunday, October 1-Thursday, October 5, from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Friday, October 6, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Pre-booking is required. Price : Complimentary for international visitors; NIS 25 for local residents

: Complimentary for international visitors; NIS 25 for local residents Details: yvel@funinjerusalem.com

Jeep tours of the Judean Mountains

Join Hidden Valley Jeeping this Sukkot on an exciting trip into the Judean Mountains. Tour the beautiful nature between mountain ranges and riverbeds, visit ancient ruins, cross rivers, and be impressed by the agriculture of biblical sites.

At special observation points, you’ll learn about the geopolitical complexity, see sunsets, sunrises, all the while breathing the mountain air. The experienced guides have lived and breathed the land all their lives. This is a really great tour for all ages.

When : Sunday, October 1-Friday, October 6. Pre-registration is required.

: Sunday, October 1-Friday, October 6. Pre-registration is required. Price : NIS 1,100 per jeep (seats six to eight people) for two hours.

: NIS 1,100 per jeep (seats six to eight people) for two hours. Details: nir@funinjerusalem.com

Pop-up laser tag – Near Latrun

Start the New Year with new, extreme, experiences. Falcon Laser Tag is opening a Pop Up at their new space, in Chel Ha’Handasa, just 7 minutes from Latrun. Throughout hol hamoed, you can book 30 minutes of laser tag, plus 30 minutes of either water tag or gelly ball. Or 30 minutes of gelly ball and 30 minutes of water tag.

When : Sunday, October 1 – Thursday, October 5, from 10 a.m-7 p.m. Friday, October 6, from 10 a.m. until three hours before Shabbat

: Sunday, October 1 – Thursday, October 5, from 10 a.m-7 p.m. Friday, October 6, from 10 a.m. until three hours before Shabbat Price : Laser tag plus either water tag or gelly ball, NIS 110, gelly ball & water tag, NIS 80

: Laser tag plus either water tag or gelly ball, NIS 110, gelly ball & water tag, NIS 80 Details: lasertag@funinjerusalem.com

Sukkot at Zomet – Gush Etzion

The Zomet Institute has activities and workshops (adapted according to age) in English and Hebrew, with interactive exhibits. The visitors’ center in Alon Shvut showcases how rabbis and engineers solve techno-halachic problems. Learn all about the fusion of halacha and technology, bringing solutions in the fields of healthcare, security, and mobility. Kosher sukkah on site. Pre-registration required.

When : English tours on Sunday, October 1, Wednesday, October 4, and Thursday, October 5 (based on demand). Hebrew tours on Monday, October 2, and Tuesday, October 3, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

: English tours on Sunday, October 1, Wednesday, October 4, and Thursday, October 5 (based on demand). Hebrew tours on Monday, October 2, and Tuesday, October 3, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Price : NIS 40 per person

: NIS 40 per person Details: zomet@funinjerusalem.com

Schnapps tour – Beit Meir

Take a behind-the-scenes factory tour of the unusual family-run Hollander Distillery. The business, which started in Czechoslovakia in 1930, has reopened recently in Beit Meir in the Jerusalem Hills. Hollander Distillery specializes in the production of beverages using alcoholic fruit distillation – natural liqueurs from fruits, and alcohol (schnapps) based on various fruits.

Learn how the liquor, schnapps, and brandy are made, and hear the family’s amazing story. The tour takes you through the different production spaces at the distillery, where you’ll learn about the production process of alcohol and spirits.

Finish with a tasting on the viewing terrace as you face the spectacular view of the Jerusalem mountains. Guests get to taste the variety of products, such as four types of liqueur and two types of schnapps. On-site sukkah.

When : Sunday, October 1-Thursday, October 5, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, October 6, 8 a.m.-1 p.m

: Sunday, October 1-Thursday, October 5, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, October 6, 8 a.m.-1 p.m Price : Distillery tour and tasting NIS 55 per person. Pizza for two NIS 45; focaccia NIS 45. Natural juices (non-alcoholic) NIS 12 -15

: Distillery tour and tasting NIS 55 per person. Pizza for two NIS 45; focaccia NIS 45. Natural juices (non-alcoholic) NIS 12 -15 Details: caliber@funinjerusalem.com

Moshav Country Fair – Moshav Mevo Modi’im

This annual fair takes place in the moshav where Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach lived. There will be live music, entertainment, kids’ workshops, arts & crafts, and lots of fun.

When : Tuesday, October 4, starting at 11 a.m. till late

: Tuesday, October 4, starting at 11 a.m. till late Price : Adults NIS 70; kids NIS 50; family deals available

: Adults NIS 70; kids NIS 50; family deals available Details: www.themoshavcountryfair.com

Asif Festival at Bikurei Shiloh

There’s fun for the whole family this Sukkot at Bikurei Shiloh’s special Harvest Festival. Harvest grapes and make grape juice, pickle your own olives, pick and eat raspberries and corn fresh for the fields, and feed and milk goats. There’s a Cowboy Corral for younger kids, with a Gymboree, games, and carnival booths – and tractor and wagon tours too (at an additional cost). Kosher sukkah on site. Transportation is available from Jerusalem and Ariel.

When : Sunday, October 1-Thursday, October 5, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

: Sunday, October 1-Thursday, October 5, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Price : Family ticket NIS 280 (free entry for children under three). Individual ticket NIS 45

: Family ticket NIS 280 (free entry for children under three). Individual ticket NIS 45 Details: shilo@funinjerusalem.com

Ancient Shilo

See the Tabernacle come to life. Enjoy an interactive, full-scale exhibition of the Tabernacle’s furnishings, try on the priestly garments, play the Levites’ instruments, and participate in a hands-on workshop making harps, breastplates, and incense.

They’ve even got a red heifer and VR goggles for a tour inside the Tabernacle. There will be street actors and guided tours, and there’s a picnic site and a family-sized sukkah.

When : Monday, October 2-Wednesday, October 4, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

: Monday, October 2-Wednesday, October 4, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Price : NIS 59 per person (ages five+)

: NIS 59 per person (ages five+) Details: ancientshilo@funinjerusalem.com

Tour Adumim

The Ma’aleh Adumim Region, right outside of Jerusalem, offers a wide range of fun family activities. Favorite activities include honey-making workshops, where you’ll learn about honey and bees, wearing protective suits; ATV/jeeping into the Judean Desert; camel riding; Bedouin hospitality; Bedouin shepherding experience, and much more.

Shelley from Tour Adumim is your one-stop service for activities in the area (just outside Jerusalem on route to Dead Sea). Reservations required. She will book your chosen activity for you for free and will accompany you to your chosen activity if you wish.

When : Available throughout Hol Hamoed (pre-registration only).

: Available throughout Hol Hamoed (pre-registration only). Price : Full-day service NIS 900; half-day service NIS 600. Plus price of the chosen activity.

: Full-day service NIS 900; half-day service NIS 600. Plus price of the chosen activity. Details: adumim@funinjerusalem.com

Dead Sea Bike Rides – Northern Dead Sea

Sukkot is a wonderful time of year to visit the Dead Sea. The weather has cooled off just enough to enjoy a self-guided bike ride to the salt diamonds or take a trail ride to some magical observation points among the date groves and along the seashore with Dead Sea Bikes.

They also have Riders – a new concept in bike riding. It’s like a Segway that hovers just above the ground. We promise you, you’ve never experienced anything like it!

When : Sunday, October 1-Friday, October 6. Pre-registration required

: Sunday, October 1-Friday, October 6. Pre-registration required Details : deadseabikes@funinjerusalem.com

: deadseabikes@funinjerusalem.com FIJ TIP: For families with younger children, ask about tandem and add-on options for babies, toddlers, and pre-schoolers. Pre-booking required.

Caliber 3 – Gush Etzion

Caliber 3 is the leading Counter-Terror, Defense, and Security Training Academy in Israel and the world. They have some awesome Commando Tourism packages – for a real only-in-Israel experience, such as an IDF Shooting Adventure, 360 Shoot House, Krav Maga, and an Urban Combat Simulator. Ask about their VIP packages too.

When : Friday, October 6, 8 a.m.-1p.m., Tuesday, October 11-Thursday, October 13, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

: Friday, October 6, 8 a.m.-1p.m., Tuesday, October 11-Thursday, October 13, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Price : Depends on chosen package

: Depends on chosen package Details: caliber3@funinjerusalem.com

Sukkot in Gush Etzion

Gush Etzion Tourism, in partnership with Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund, is hosting a familiarization day for families, to see the new Food Forest at Nachal Tzufit. It’s a collection of diverse edible plants that attempt to mimic ecosystems and patterns found in nature. There will be family-friendly, holiday-related workshops, guided tours of the forest, and musical performances.

When : Sunday, October 1, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

: Sunday, October 1, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Price : Free

: Free Details: gush@funinjerusalem.com

Enjoy an Art Festival over Hol Hamoed in Tekoa, with guided tours of the Artist’s Colony. They will have family-friendly workshops; a story theater, with a special show “The Treasure of Herod’s Hats”; and a period costume complex themed “The Romans Are Coming.” There will be a craft corner for younger kids, where they can make and decorate special pop-up cards. The coffee shop will be open with a family-sized sukkah.

When : Monday, October 2 and Tuesday, October 3, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Art workshops at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. (ages five-12 years). Story Theater shows at noon and 2:30 p.m.

: Monday, October 2 and Tuesday, October 3, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Art workshops at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. (ages five-12 years). Story Theater shows at noon and 2:30 p.m. Price : Show & Costume Complex NIS 15. Workshops NIS 20. Workshop and Show NIS 28

: Show & Costume Complex NIS 15. Workshops NIS 20. Workshop and Show NIS 28 Details: gush@funinjerusalem.com

Experience Aliyah La’Regel (pilgrimage to Jerusalem) walking in the footsteps of our ancient ancestors. There are different routes for the Foot Festival, based on levels of difficulty. There’s also a fun family event at Derech Ha’avot, with attractions, activity stations, musical and creative corners, and an array of hands-on activities for all ages.

When : Thursday, October 5, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

: Thursday, October 5, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Price : Free

: Free Details: gush@funinjerusalem.com

Now it’s up to you to choose which activities your family will enjoy. Whatever you do, you’ll be sure to have fun in Jerusalem this Sukkot!

For a full listing of events in Jerusalem, visit the Fun In Jerusalem Calendar: www.funinjerusalem.com/events/ev/sukkot

For a listing of FUN Favorite activities that require advanced reservations, see: www.funinjerusalem.com/fun-favorite/

Joanna Shebson is the founder of Fun In Jerusalem (www.funinjerusalem.com). She lives in Jerusalem with her husband and three kids and loves to inspire family fun. joanna@funinjerusalem.com

Ronit Ansbacher is the content, sales manager at Fun In Jerusalem. She lives in Efrat with her husband and two kids and loves promoting all the fun stuff going on in and around Jerusalem. ronit@funinjerusalem.com