Amid Israel-Hamas war, Comedy for Koby arms Israelis with laughter

When the Hamas atrocities took place on October 7, the heads of the Koby Mandell Foundation considered canceling its biannual Comedy for Koby shows that raise money for emotional support services for Israelis who have lost family members to terror or tragedy.

But they decided that the shows must go on, because the need had become so much greater, due to the massive number of newly bereaved families – and because Israelis needed to be given a reason to laugh.

“Laughter is healing,” said the foundation’s executive director, Eliana Mandell Braner, whose brother Koby was murdered by terrorists in 2001 when he was 13.

“We need to keep our morale up. We need to be able to let go. And we also need to raise money, more than ever now that we have doubled our population of people we serve.”

But how do you get American comedians to come to Israel during a war?

Two of the three comedians organizer Avi Liberman had booked, canceled. Avi Liberman, the founder of Comedy for Koby (credit: LAURA BEN DAVID)

The first answer is that veteran comedian Butch Bradley fears no war. He came on Comedy for Koby tours in December 2009 during Operation Cast Lead and in November 2012, a week after Operation Pillar of Defense. He was also set to come at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but those shows got canceled.

After October 7, Bradley called Liberman and told him that if any of the comics bailed, he could be counted on to take their place. He said he was excited to come and that no terrorists could hold him back.

“I’m not really sure if I’m going to tell jokes or put on a uniform,” Bradley said in an interview from Las Vegas, where he headlines a regular show. “The shock of that greatest act of evil, even beyond 9/11, is beyond my comprehension.

“I love everything about Israel, and this is when you’re supposed to be there with people you care about. I always wanted to do things that matter. So I will come, bring relief and distraction, and be there for the families of the victims.”

Bradley said he was inspired by Bob Hope, who went around the world entertaining American troops.

He met Liberman when they performed for US soldiers and dodged missiles in Afghanistan, and now considers him a brother. He is not Jewish but was raised among Jews in Margate, NJ, where he gained respect for members of the tribe and the Jewish state.

“The world doesn’t realize how amazing Israel is,” he said. “Israel is a badass country. No one has the right to question what Israel is doing. Israel proved to be the most heroic place on Earth. Instead of folding like the terrorists wanted, they dusted themselves off, crying, put on uniforms, and went to defend their country.”

Bradley, whose routine was inspired by watching comic greats Rodney Dangerfield, Don Rickles, and George Carlin, promised that his routine would be unique and would address everything the audience is enduring. Liberman said he appreciated that Bradley was not risk-averse.

“He has a unique gift of being enough of a lunatic to go anywhere where there is a major war or crisis,” Liberman jested. “He attracts crises like a magnet.”

A Sabra, Liberman was in Israel on October 7 and performed for troops, evacuees, and families of reservists.

Besides Bradley, Liberman – who has also organized Comedy for Koby shows in America – will bring with him veteran comedian Peter Berman, who has performed for American troops across the globe, and Brian Kiley, who wrote jokes for Conan O’Brien for 27 years.

The gentile Kiley came to Israel on the 2015 Comedy for Koby tour, but for the Jewish Berman, it will be the first time. He was encouraged by his son who came to Israel on Birthright and extended his trip for three months, before returning just ahead of October 7.

“Nothing’s ever been more important to him than coming now,” Bradley said of Berman.

Mandell Braner said she was thankful the comics decided to arrive in spite of it all. The foundation opened a new department for the families of victims of October 7 and the current war. Veteran bereaved families who wanted to help have visited the newly bereaved – bringing gifts from the foundation and starting relationships.

The Koby Mandell Foundation initiated a hotline where veteran-bereaved families help newly bereaved families. It organized meetings across the country for families to come together for therapy, food, activities, and a healthy dose of dark humor amongst themselves.

“The comedians were very adamant about coming,” Mandell Braner said.

“They know laughter is so important to maintain resilience. We appreciate very much that they are coming to Israel during a war to support the people of Israel and the bereaved families. What can be better than that?”

Performances will take place at 8 p.m., January 16-22 (Tue.-Sun., except Fri.) in Modiin, Ra’anana, Beit Shemesh, Gush Etzion, Tel Aviv, and Jerusalem. Tickets can be purchased and donations made at ComedyforKoby.com