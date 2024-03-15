Jerusalem highlights March 15-21

Editor’s note: Due to the current security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, MARCH 15

Attend the opening of a new exhibition by photographer Michal Greenboim at The Jerusalem House of Quality. In “On Our Journey Home,” Greenboim offers a visual examination of the Land of Israel and her family’s Zionist idealism in Pardess Hanna. 11:30 a.m. 12 Derech Hebron. Admission is free.

SATURDAY, MARCH 16

Attend the festive opening of the exhibition “A Palace in Time.” Curated by architect Naomi Simhony, this is the first time the Jerusalem Biennale offers an architecture exhibition. Its focus is contemporary architecture of synagogues in dialogue with historic buildings. 8:15 p.m. Heichal Shlomo Museum, 59 King George St. Admission is free with pre-registration via https://forms.gle/hni7nd2giapVy9m48 .

SUNDAY, MARCH 17

Join pianist Astrith Baltsan and violinist Adrian Justus for the concert “When Beethoven Dances Tango.” The evening brings together Beethoven’s Kreutzer Sonata; Sarasate’s Carmen Fantasy; and Jacob Gade’s Jalousie. 8 p.m. Two hours and fifteen minutes, with one intermission. NIS 112 to 160 per ticket. Jerusalem Theatre, 20 Marcus St. Call (02) 560-5755 to book.

MONDAY, MARCH 18

Attend a drag show with the three lovelies Mis India, Glory Hollywood, and Yosele, and forget your worries during this adult-only stand-up night. Doors open at 8 p.m. Performance begins at 9 p.m. NIS 80 per ticket before doors open. 7 Bezalel St. Call Amit at 054-771-7442 to book. Hebrew-only event.

TUESDAY, MARCH 19

Watch Lena Chaplin’s 2003 documentary film Netiva about Netiva Ben-Yehuda. A member of the Palmach who fought during the country’s 1948 War of Independence, Netiva was a lauded writer who reshaped how Israelis wrote and spoke, thanks to her 1972 work The World Dictionary of Hebrew Slang (with Dan Ben-Amotz). She dared to discuss the war frankly in her 1981 novel 1948 – Between Calendars. She was also a beloved radio host. Screened online at 8 p.m., followed by a digital conversation with Chaplin at 9:30 p.m. Hebrew only. This is a pay-what-you-may online event. Sign up via https://www.yonatannir.com/netiva Jerusalem Cinematheque unveils renovated auditorium (credit: Courtesy)

✱ Visit the Jerusalem Music Centre to enjoy “100% Opus 100.” Pianist Roglit Ishay, violinist Roi Shiloah, and cellist Hillel Zori will perform Schubert’s Opus 100 Grand at 7 p.m. NIS 108-NIS 120 per ticket. 3 Yemin Moshe St. Call (02) 623-4347 to book.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20

Watch the French film Bonnard, Pierre and Marthe at the Jerusalem Cinematheque as part of the Art in Dialogue series. The 2023 film by director Martin Provost depicts the relationship between painter Pierre Bonnard (Vincent Macaigne) and his wife, model, and muse Marthe de Méligny (Cécile de France). Visually stunning, the film follows a Hebrew talk by curator Smadar Sheffi. 6 p.m. event. NIS 95 per ticket. Film shown in French with English and Hebrew subtitles. 11 Hebron Road. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

THURSDAY, MARCH 21

Attend “Beethoven’s Eroica and Mozart,” offered by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra under maestro Julian Rachlin, who leads the JSO in an evening composed of Mozart’s Le Nozze di Figaro Overture; his Sinfonia Concertante for Oboe and Orchestra K. 297b; and Beethoven’s Eroica. 7:30 p.m. Two hours long. Jerusalem Theatre. 20 Marcus St. NIS 105 to 120 per ticket. Call 1-700-70-4000 to book.

