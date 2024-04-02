Jerusalem highlights March 29 – April 4

Editor’s note: Due to the current security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, MARCH 29

Visit the Jerusalem Music Center at noon to attend a Youth at the Centre Concert with pianist Yali Zaken and violinist Omer Hertz. The program includes works by Bach, Chopin, Debussy, and Fauré. 3 Yemin Moshe St. Call (02) 301-0012 to book tickets.

SATURDAY, MARCH 30

Watch Vanya, a one-man performance based on Anton Chekhov’s 1897 play Uncle Vanya, directed by Sam Yates. In this production, actor Andrew Scott inhabits all nine characters. Offered at the Jerusalem Cinematheque as part of the National Theatre Live on Screen series at 11 a.m. This is a chance to see some stunning current British theater on the large screen. English only. NIS 75 per tickets. Two hours long, no intermission.

SUNDAY, MARCH 31

Call the Karaite Jews Heritage Center and book a special meal based on the rich culinary legacy of this unique group among the Jewish people. Due to their understanding that the Torah received on Sinai is complete, with no additions needed, Karaite Jews celebrate the Passover Seder with a special bible-based menu composed of grilled meats, green leaves, and flatbreads instead of the usual matzot. Wine, for example, is not included, as it is a fermented liquid. Visitors to the Old City of Jerusalem may contact the center and enjoy these dishes and more as part of a special offer ahead of the Passover holiday. 8 Karaite St. NIS 20 to visit the center, which includes a museum. The price of the meal is to be discussed based on the number of guests and their needs. Call (02) 628-6688 to book.

MONDAY, APRIL 1

Watch the Gesher Theater production of The Patriarchs and the Matriarchs, written by Meir Shalev. The satire offers a wide-scope adaptation of the biblical fathers and mothers. Awoken after a 3,500 years’ slumber in the Cave of the Patriarchs, these heroic and deeply human characters deal with their respective family issues, faith, and the modern world which they see for the first time. Hebrew performance shown with Hebrew and Russian subtitles. Jerusalem Theater, 20 Marcus St. 90 minutes without intermission. 8:30 p.m. NIS 110-NIS 220. Call (02) 560-5755.

TUESDAY, APRIL 2

Enjoy a concert by blues musician Geva Alon at Nocturno in an evening that combines music and innovative food under the title “Redefine Meat.” People from the plant-based meat replacement firm Redefine Meat will be present behind the bar and share surprising facts about the technology behind the food. Dishes based on Redefine Meat products will be on offer during the evening. 8 p.m. NIS 100 per ticket. 7 Bezalel St. Call Amit at 054-771-7442 to book. Karaite food will be on offer Sunday at the Karaite Jews Heritage Center (credit: Karaite Jews Heritage Center)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3

Enjoy a concert by the Piyut Ensemble, an 18-member musical group that includes three generations of musicians who perform sacred Jewish music from North Africa. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. The show starts at 9:30 p.m. A sitting performance. NIS 70 at pre-sale, NIS 80 at the door. Yellow Submarine, 13 Ha-Rekhavim St. Call (02) 679-4040.

THURSDAY, APRIL 4

Start the Open House Jerusalem weekend tour with “Silvery Water and Starry Earths,” an exhibition by art curator Sofie Berzon MacKie, shown at the home of late painter Pinchas Litvinovsky (10a Kaf Tet B’November St.). Opening Hours are 2-6 p.m. There are dozens of possible tours and activities in various locations across the capital on offer, including the Jerusalem Campus for Arts. To learn more, visit: https://batim.itraveljerusalem.com/all-tours-2/

Throwing a special party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Drop a line at hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let In Jerusalem know about it. Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.