Jerusalem highlights April 5-11

Editor’s note: Due to the current security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, APRIL 5

Attend the noon opening of “Dramatis Personae,” a new group exhibition of paintings by Yael Greenwald, Vered Hakkert, Moshe Zaidler, and Ariel Lipson at Marie Gallery. Curated by Yifat Laist-Ferman. The artists all study at Hakolel – Studio for Contemporary Art, 12 Agrippas Street. Opening hours: Monday through Thursday, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.

SATURDAY, APRIL 6

Watch the 1984 British film Another Country, screened at the Jerusalem Cinematheque at 6 p.m. A film adaptation of the 1981 play of the same name by Julian Mitchell, its subject is Guy Bennett, a British gay man who joins the Foreign Office, becomes a spy for the Soviet Union, and eventually defects to the USSR upon his near capture in 1951.

Based on the real life of Guy Burgess, the fictional work attempts to unearth what it is about the British educational system that led some at the top to betray their country. The film won the 1984 Cannes Film Award for Best Artistic Contribution. 11 Hebron Road. NIS 41. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

SUNDAY, APRIL 7

Attend a concert performed by the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra (IPO). Conductor Daniel Smith will lead violinist Vadim Gluzman as he shares the stage with four pianists from the MultiPiano Ensemble: Tomer Lev, Berenika Glixman, Nimrod Meiry-Haftel and Lior Lifshitz. The evening begins with a musical work titled Orawa, the region in southern Poland that inspired composer Wojciech Kilar to create this work. Next is Land of Four Languages by Arie Levanon. The program continues with Fantasy and Variations on a Theme by Weber by Mendelssohn-Moschels; Carnival Overture by Dvorak; and concludes with Beethoven’s one and only violin concerto. The cadenzas composed by radical 20th-century German-Soviet composer Alfred Schnittke will be used in this performance of Beethoven’s work. By daring to alter Beethoven, he asserted himself as a radical composer. Jerusalem Cinematheque unveils renovated auditorium (credit: Courtesy)

Written in 1977, Schnittke’s cadenzas cross the centuries, using themes not just from the Beethoven violin concerto but also from others by Johannes Brahms, Béla Bartók, Dmitri Shostakovich, Alban Berg, and Schnittke himself, Laurie Niles reported for Violinist.com.

Gluzman is the only violinist to ever record this work, which he performed with the Lucerne Symphony Orchestra under conductor James Gaffigan in a recording released in 2021. This evening is a unique opportunity to hear him perform it live.

8 p.m. at the Jerusalem Theater, Sherover Hall, 20 Marcus Street. About two hours long with one intermission. Tickets range between NIS 260 and 485. Call *3766 to book.

MONDAY, APRIL 8

Attend a concert performed by the Jerusalem Street Orchestra. Set in an underground recording studio operated by the Jerusalem Music Centre, new works by six capital-inspired musicians will be presented.

The program begins with music by Eli Korman and continues with Yinam Leef, Udi Perlman, Osnat Nrtzer, Oded Geizhals, concluding with Yoav Tirosh. This evening will be deeply rewarding for those keen on contemporary music.

3 Yemin Moshe Street, 8 p.m. Roughly 80 minutes in length, including intermission. Tickets are on a pay-what-you-may basis. Call 050-423-9133 to book.

TUESDAY, APRIL 9

Visit Sambation Culinary Bar, a new home away from home for those who fancy a good cocktail. Owner Kfir Bachar decided to recreate drinks from Jewish history, Elisha Nakonci reported for Makor Rishon.

These include the Talmudic hit Artemisia-flavored wine (Afesentin in Arabic) recommended by Avicenna in his Canon of Medicine as a wonderful drink to enjoy when one is “empty in spirit”; and Anomlin, a honey and pepper wine mix enjoyed by Jewish people during Shabbat for generations and mentioned in the Shabbat portion of the Mishna order of Moed (festivals) as a wine one can make during the day of rest.

22 Agron Street. Opening hours: Sunday through Wednesday, 6 p.m. to half past midnight (until 1:30 a.m. on Thursday through Saturday).

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

Watch Krovim Krovim (Relatives, Relatives), a theater adaptation of the 1980s same-titled television series originally co-written by Ephraim Sidon and Michael Berizon, known by his nom de plume B. Michael.

The Hebrew Theater assembled Tiki Dayan, Yonatan Cherchi, Nati Kluger, Yaniv Polishook, and Eliran Harush to offer audiences a new comedic take on everyday Israeli life.

20 Marcus Street, 8:30 p.m. Hebrew only. 90 minutes without intermission. NIS 99-NIS 129 per ticket. Call (02) 560-5755 to book.

THURSDAY, APRIL 11

Celebrate International Dance Day early this year by reaching out to the Israeli Association of Choreographers to request a performance in your own home, garden, or community center.

Thirty-six dancers are available, ranging from established dancers Avi Kaiser and Sergio Antonino – noted for their ongoing At Your Place, which has brought dance into people’s home since 2009 – to Shaked Mochiach, who gained notice in 2021 for At Night I Am Everybody, which included dancers from very different backgrounds.

To offer your home, call the association at (03) 902-1563 or email office@choreographers.org.il.

International Dance Day is an annual UNESCO event celebrated on April 29, marking the birthday of French ballet master Jean-Georges Noverre (1727-1810).

Throwing a special party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Drop a line at hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let In Jerusalem know about it. Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.