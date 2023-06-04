The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israeli bill seeks to prevent Arab citizens from living in Jewish areas - NGOs

Human rights groups call the private bill racist and undemocratic, saying it will be used to prevent Arab-Israelis from moving in.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JUNE 4, 2023 19:55

Updated: JUNE 4, 2023 20:01
A construction site of a new residential neighborhood at the mixed religious-secular Jewish settlement in the West Bank Kfar Adumim, March 9, 2023. (photo credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)
Human rights organizations raised alarm yesterday over a private bill approved by the Ministerial Legislative Committee to expand town acceptance committees on the West Bank and larger communities, charging that the proposal is racist and undemocratic.

The amendment to the 2011 law allowing towns to screen aspiring applicants would expand the applicability of the legislation from townships with 400 households to those with up to a thousand households.

While the current law applies to “community settlements’’ in the Negev and Galilee, the private bill submitted by Otzma Yehudit MK Yitzhak Kroizer in January would include Emek Iron, South Hebron Hills, Lachish and Adullam regions. A similar government bill is also set to undergo Knesset procedures.

The Adalah Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights alleged ahead of the Ministerial Committee discussion that the bill was part of a series of measures to implement “racial segregation” and promote the annexation of Judea and Samaria.

The law does not allow acceptance committees to reject resident candidates “for reasons of race, religion, gender, nationality, disability, class, age, parentage, sexual orientation, country of origin, views or party-political affiliation.” Adalah argued that provisions allowing applicants deemed unsuitable for the social fabric or compatibility with the social structure of the town effectively sanction discrimination.

MK Yitzhak Kroizer (L) attends a Constitution committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on February 28, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) MK Yitzhak Kroizer (L) attends a Constitution committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on February 28, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The Acceptance Committee Law is already used to regulate a mechanism of racial segregation, and is intended to implement the value of Jewish settlement that the Nation State Law enshrines as a supreme principle,” Adalah’s Dr. Suhad Bashara said in a statement. “The government’s documents openly reveal that the deepening of racism is now Israel’s official policy, and that it wishes to act to annex the occupied territories by applying the law.”

Israeli NGO disputes government's claim

Adalah asserted that the application of Israeli law in the disputed territories constituted an act of annexation.

The Association for Civil Rights in Israel also said that the Knesset does not have the authorization to enact a law for West Bank settlements, and objected to the expansion of the law as undemocratic.

ACRI said that the current law is already controversial and was supposed to apply to small communities with unique characteristics like kibbutzim, moshavim and their expanded neighborhoods.

“In a democratic country, every citizen has the right to live wherever they want, as part of human dignity, and subjecting this right to an invasive and prying selection process requires thorough justification,” the NGO stated.There is no justification for acceptance committees in normal suburban areas, ACRI argued. The existence of these screening procedures would discourage many from seeking residency in these regions.

The NGO said that the provisions of the law are too broad and vague, and allow for arbitrariness and discrimination, be it open or hidden, conscious or unconscious.

Kroizer welcomed the passing of the bill in the Ministerial Committee on social media, saying that the “bill will help strengthen the expansion of towns in the South and North, cut down on bureaucracy and strengthen settlement.”The bill was highly controversial at the time of its passing in 2011. Critics alleged that the bills sought to prevent Israeli Arabs from living in Jewish-majority communities.

Sunday’s amendment argued that the goal of the legislation was to decentralize the population and strengthen the periphery by giving residents the means of maintaining their communal and rural ways of life.

The bill’s explanatory notes said that the draft law failed to provide these benefits to communities in the other periphery areas in Israel, which would be rectified by the amendment.



