Jerusalem Highlights June 7-13

Editor’s note: Due to the current security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

Visit Hansen House to experience Cisterns of Mercy, a new sound project by Zohar Shafir at the Tea House gallery. Composed of four movements and sung by a choir, the songs are loose adaptations of pop tunes dealing with how, according to the artist, “logic has failed us yet again; thus, we shall turn our backs on it and stride further to internal depths.”

Derived from the Latin word cista (“box”), a cistern is a space excavated in bedrock to catch water. A fanzine accompanies the audio work and includes an homage to works by late painter Uri Lifshitz. 14 Gedalyahu Alon St. Hours: Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free admission.

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

Watch Banquet with the Queen, a children-oriented theater performance by Hila Flashkes. An adaptation to the 2010 same-titled graphic novel by Rutu Modan, the play focuses on an Israeli child, Nina, who ends up meeting the queen of England and being accepted, despite her less-than-wonderful table manners.

For children aged four years old and up. 11 a.m. 40 minutes. The show is in Hebrew, but there is very little dialogue. The theater is in Liberty Bell Park. NIS 45 per ticket. Call (02) 561-8514 to book. Yagel Haroush (credit: TAMAR ZIMMERMAN)

SUNDAY, JUNE 9

Watch the 1954 black-and-white German film Flying Classroom as part of a tribute to German author Erich Kastner marking 50 years since his death. Based on the 1933 same-titled children-oriented book, this film adaptation was directed by Kurt Hoffmann, with Kastner writing the script.

The film tells the story of a German boarding school and the friendships formed among the young boys who attend it. The title is actually a Christmas play within the book, written by one of the boys. The play depicts how the students are taken to see the various places they study in class, such as the pyramids and even heaven.

7 p.m. German with Hebrew subtitles. Jerusalem Cinematheque. 11 Hebron Rd. NIS 41 per ticket. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

MONDAY, JUNE 10

Take in the 1997 Iranian film Taste of Cherry by director Abbas Kiarostami. The story line follows Mr. Badii (played by Homayoun Ershadi), who drives around Tehran looking for someone willing to bury his body after he commits suicide. The film is widely lauded as a masterpiece, and this is a chance to watch it on the silver screen.

In Farsi with Hebrew subtitles. NIS 30 per ticket. At Cinema By Sam Spiegel, 3 Menora St. Visit cinema.jsfs.co.il for more information.

TUESDAY, JUNE 11

Attend Beit Avi Chai’s Tikkun Leil Shavuot between 11 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. with a series of English-language discussions on several vital issues. Author Yossi Klein Halevi will discuss “Power and Vulnerability” (until midnight); biblical scholar Judy Klitsner will speak about “Your Brother’s Blood Is Crying: Biblical Origins of our Divided Society” (until 1:15 a.m.); and former Israeli ambassador to the UK, Daniel Taub, will examine “Through a Veil: The Pitfalls and Perils of Translating the Torah” (until 2:30 a.m.).

Admission is free, but seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. 44 King George St., room 103, 1st floor.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12

Visit a group exhibition in Beit Hakerem by the Shananot (Carefree) Collective. Works include the video art I Made You a Home to Me by Miryam Adler; a video artwork titled The Robinsons by Penina Shelvi; and Mommy Plant by Shani Katz. The theme of the exhibition is the alienation of the home. The works are shown in Shelvi’s private home, which now functions as a gallery.

11 Barkiachu St. Text Shelvi at 050-776-9225 to coordinate your visit.

THURSDAY, JUNE 13

Listen to the “Night Love Songs of Moroccan Jewry,” performed by the Shir Yedidut ensemble – Yagel Haroush (kamanja) and Aviv Bahar (kopuz) – at the National Library, 1 Eliezer Kaplan St.

Traditionally, North African Jewish poets and musicians would gather and perform piyutim and melodies on Saturday evenings during the winter, in a custom known as Shirat Habakashot. This musical body of poetry dates back to 10th-century Jewish culture in Muslim Spain and concludes with the 20th-century scholar David Elkayam. The evening performance was produced by the Confederation House.

8:30 p.m. NIS 100 per ticket. Call 074-733-6170 to book.

