Jerusalem highlights: July 19-25

Editor’s note: Due to the current security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, JULY 19

Attend the opening event of “With Blind Steps,” a group exhibition curated by Judith Lenglart, focusing on short films and videos made in the 1970s. The noon event is being held at Hansen House. This is a chance to see works by Avraham Eilat, Gideon Gechtman, Yoram and Alina Gross, Haim Maor, Joshua Neustein, Georgette Batlle, Gerry Marx, Dov Or Ner, David Perlov, and Yocheved Weinfeld in one location.

Free admission. On display until September 26. 14 Gedalyahu Alon St.

SATURDAY, JULY 20

Visit “Umbilicus,” a group art exhibition presented at the Kishle (part of the Tower of David). Operated as a prison by the British, the space harks back to the ancient history of the capital and allows artists to explore what it means to be at the navel of its creation. Yehudit Sasportas, for example, presents Court Martial 1/6, a series of nine painted vases that contain audio recordings in a work meant to raise to the surface unsolved conflicts. The opening night of the Jerusalem Film Festival in Jerusalem on July 21, 2022 (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Other artists include Hannan Abu-Hussein, Sahar Azimi, Sharon Balaban, Matan Daskal, Merav Shinn Ben-Alon, and Lihi Turjeman. Curated by Adina Kamien and Malu Zayon. Entrance to the exhibition is by stairway and is not wheelchair accessible.

Hours today are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.; Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. NIS 50. Call *2884 to learn more.

SUNDAY, JULY 21

Watch A Drink in America, a performance by Tom Gornberg Yarkoni, at the School of Visual Arts, in which Yarkoni presents her complex family relationship with the US. Using the metaphor of how to identify a real Rolex watch – it is suggested to pull out the pin used to set the time; if it has a tiny gold crown, it is a real Rolex – Yarkoni invites us to this process of pulling things apart and reconnecting them.

9 p.m. NIS 40 per ticket. Drinks will be offered on the roof from 4:30 p.m.; performances begin at 5 p.m. Other graduate students will present their works as well, so consider purchasing a day pass. 11 Bezalel St. Held as part of the FINALE series of events. Call (02) 673-3435 to learn more and to book.

MONDAY, JULY 22

Attend “Strong Colors,” the final concert of the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra for this season, conducted by Lio Kukoman. The concert includes Pianist Alexei Volodin performing “Polovtsian Dances” from Borodin’s Prince Igor; Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 1; Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 7; and Enescu’s Romanian Rhapsody No. 1.

The two-hour performance starts at 7 p.m.; one intermission. NIS 120-NIS 150 per ticket. Jerusalem Theatre, 20 Marcus St. Call (02) 561-1498 to book.

TUESDAY, JULY 23

Watch Handling the Undead, the Sundance award-winning Norwegian-Swedish film depicting how the re-animation of dearly departed family members impacts their families and the society around them. Screened as part of the Jerusalem Film Festival, this is a promising blend of horror film and Nordic noir.

Shown with English subtitles. 10:15 p.m. NIS 48 per ticket. Jerusalem Cinematheque, 11 Hebron Rd. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

Climb to the roof of Cinema by Sam Spiegel and watch the 1989 film classic Do the Right Thing as part of the film school’s Rooftop Cinema series. Directed by Spike Lee, this American film takes place in Brooklyn on the hottest day of the year. Lauded by many as one of the best films made on the loaded topic of racial tensions in the US, this is a great opportunity to watch it on the big screen.

Drinks and music start at 7 p.m.; the film begins at 8:30 p.m. NIS 30. 3 Menora St. Visit cinema.jsfs.co.il for more information.

THURSDAY, JULY 25

Enjoy Viva Verdi, a free, 40-minute performance of the great arias by Verdi, offered by the Jerusalem Lyric Opera. The 6:30 p.m. event takes place in the foyer of the Jerusalem Theatre, 20 Marcus St.

Throwing a special event? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Email hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let In Jerusalem know about it. Write “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.