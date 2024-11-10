Jerusalem Highlights: November 8 – 14

Editor’s note: Due to the ongoing security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8

Enjoy the resonant voices of soprano Gal Timor, bass-baritone Dimitri Negrimovski, and baritone Roi Witz – all winners of the Jerusalem International Singing Competition – in a show to remember. Pianist Sonia Mazar will accompany them as they take the audience through arias composed by Mozart, Mussorgsky, Donizetti, and others.

Noon. Jerusalem Music Centre, 3 Yemin Moshe St. Free upon pre-registration. Call (02) 623-4347 to book.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Attend a piano performance by haredi musician David Benazra. The Jerusalem-born artist is able to create hits for the yeshiva world (“Go Seek the Water”), as well as original Jewish-pop. He is widely celebrated on Radio Kol Hai and Kol Play, stations that serve the haredi community and adhere to its norms.

8:30 p.m. Nocturno, 7 Bezalel St. NIS 85 per ticket. Call Amit at 054-771-7442 to book.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Attend a free online English lecture by Prof. Adam Ferziger offered by Beit Avi Chai. The talk, “Religion and Family,” is part of the “Who Are the Jews of America?” series. Ferziger will discuss marrying within the Jewish community (endogamy) and intermarriage between Jewish and non-Jewish persons (exogamy), among other topics. Jerusalem Cinematheque unveils renovated auditorium (credit: Courtesy)

7 p.m. English-language event. Visit www.bac.org.il/en to sign up.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Visit the Yellow Submarine and enjoy the opening night of the Israel Music Showcase Festival. The three-day festival will present fresh Israeli talents to music producers from around the world.

Opening night includes KAYMA (Ori Toledano); the band Hayelala (Nitai Kallay, Yuval Maayan, Ori Ehrman, Soof Nikritin, Yuval Kaufmann, Nur Bar Goren, and Adam Kallay); and singer-songwriter Geva Alon.

8:30 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. NIS 80. 13 Harekavim St. Standing-only performance. Call (02) 679-4040 to book.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Attend the piano series opening concert by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra. Titled Piano, Organ, and Computer – Together, conductor Roi Azoulay will lead pianists Malachi Rosenbaum and Hagai Yodan as they perform Piano Concerto No. 1 by Saint-Saens (Rosenblum) and a world premiere of Concerto for Piano, Computerized Technology and Orchestra by Amnon Wolman (Yodan).

The evening will conclude with Symphony No. 3 by Saint-Saens followed by his Danse Macabre. The series is part of the 11th Piano Festival.

8 p.m. Jerusalem Theatre, 20 Marcus St. Two hours, one intermission. NIS 120 per ticket. Call (02) 561-1498 to book.

Early patrons can arrive at 5 p.m. to attend a 30-minute Hebrew lecture by the festival’s musical director, Prof. Michael Wolfe, at Uzi Wexler Hall. Wolfe will offer insights into the life of composer Camille Saint-Saens, which might add a great deal to those attending the performance.

✱ The new exhibition “Personal Observations” – realistic paintings by Jeff Allon – is being featured in the theater’s Chopin gallery. The Pittsburgh-born artist was influenced by, among others, British painter Euan Uglow and American painter Nelson Shanks, under whom Allon studied for three years at the Pittsburgh Studio Incamminati. The name, Italian for “of those who open a new way,” is a sly wink to Annibale Carracci, who founded a similarly named school in the 16th century.

Those who take a painting class with Allon are, in this manner, immersing themselves in a painting tradition centuries old and forever young. Readers looking for original gifts for Hanukkah take note: Allon paints biblical-inspired dreidels that are a joy to behold ($36).

Hours: Sunday to Thursday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday from 9:30 p.m. For more of Allon’s artwork, visit his site at www.allonfineart.com.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13

Enjoy a free, family-oriented concert at the Jerusalem Theatre as pianists Rinat Tsodyks and Oren Lok offer Ice Creams, Soap Bubbles, and Rhinos on the Ice – a tribute to Carnival of the Animals by Camille Saint-Saens.

7 p.m. 40 minutes, no intermission. Sherover Theatre lobby.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Watch the film Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story at the Jerusalem Cinematheque. Directed by Alexandra Dean, the 2017 documentary tells the personal story of the Jewish-Austrian girl Hedwig Kiesler, who became one of Hollywood’s brightest stars and inventor of innovative technology.

Before the screening, Sharon Livne will offer greetings, and Sharon Gordon will present a lecture on Lamarr in the context of Nazism in Austria (in Hebrew).

6 p.m. 11 Hebron Rd. NIS 41 per ticket. Call (02) 565-4333 to book. The film is in English with Hebrew subtitles.

Throwing a special event? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Email hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let In Jerusalem know about it. Write “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.