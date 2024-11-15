Jerusalem Highlights: November 15-21

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Visit the Jerusalem Cinematheque and watch the 1945 British film I Know Where I’m Going! Directed by Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger – also known by the name of their production company, The Archers – this screening is part of a special program lauding the British filmmakers.

Roger Livesey and Wendy Hiller play the lead roles in this romance film about an Englishwoman (Hiller) meant to marry a wealthy, older Scottish man until fate, or bad weather, steps in and forces her to spend time on the Isle of Mull, where she meets a Naval officer who proves to be a much better match (Livesey).

Livesey went on to star in other films by the Archers, such as A Matter of Life and Death, which is included in this program (Saturday, November 16, at 4 p.m.).

6:30 p.m. Jerusalem Cinematheque, 11 Hebron Rd. NIS 41 per ticket. Call (02) 565-4333 to book. Jerusalem Cinematheque unveils renovated auditorium (credit: Courtesy)

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16

The Glen Whisky Bar marks 16 years this month. This might be the only place in Jerusalem where a discussion about Lowland, Highland, and Speyside whiskies – not to mention Island and Islay whiskies – would get an appreciative glance and a nod rather than a puzzled look.

Speyside is within the Scottish Highland, Islay is in the Inner Hebrides, and Island is in the Outer Hebrides – and they all produce different types of whiskies that can be tasted and purchased at the Glen.

24 Agron St. Hours on Saturday and Friday are 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.; Sunday to Thursday, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. (5 a.m. on Thursday). Visit www.glen.co.il for more information.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Take in a screening of Giacomo Puccini’s opera Tosca as directed by Hugo de Ana in last year’s Arena of Verona production, with soprano Sonya Yoncheva in the title role. Italian with English and Hebrew subtitles. This is the first of the Opera on Screen series of talks with Merav Barak held at the Jerusalem Theatre.

Hebrew talk with Barak at 6 p.m. Screening (135 minutes long) at 6:30 p.m. 20 Marcus St. Three hours with one intermission. NIS 79 to NIS 99 per ticket. Call (02) 561-1498 to book.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Join a guided Hebrew night walk at the Ananeh Garden of Paths and explore the artwork currently on display at the Ein Yael archaeological site. The Soloist by Amir Boltzman is a sound installation; Sky Rock is a kinetic light installation by Oded Rimon; a very interesting artwork by Alona Rodeh titled Old Empire, New Light fuses current art and the historical mosaic on the site.

NIS 54 per ticket. Email ananeh.center@gmail.com to learn more or visit ananeh.art.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19

Watch the 2021 film Red Rocket at Cinema by Sam Spiegel. Directed by Sean Baker, this is a dark comedy about a former porn star (Simon Rex) who returns to his Texas hometown in an attempt to change. Baker’s film Anora (starring Mikey Madison and Mark Eidelstein) is expected to reach Israel soon. This screening is an homage to the independent film director.

8 p.m. at 3 Menora St. NIS 35. To book, go to cinema.jsfs.co.il.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20

Enjoy Jerusalem Night at Nocturno, produced by Michael Greilsammer. The evening showcases some of the best musicians in the capital, among them Princess Lailah and Maksim Chaikovski.

Doors open at 7 p.m.; the show starts at 8 p.m. Free with pre-registration. 7 Bezalel St. To book, call Amit at 054-771-7442.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21

Unwind a little ahead of the weekend by visiting Barood. The Jerusalem bar is marking its 30th anniversary, so this is a good moment to sit back, order a plate of pastelicos (a classic Sephardi meat pastry), order a pint of beer, and relax.

Run by Daniela Lehrer, the family-owned establishment offers local culinary heritage dishes and a much-needed time-out during this ongoing war.

31 Jaffa Rd. (inside the Feingold Courtyard). Monday to Friday, 5 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.; Saturday, 1 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. Call (02) 625-9081 to learn more.

