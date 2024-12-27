Top 10 reasons to leave the house: December 27-January 4

1. Art masters return

Fourteen months after being placed in secure storage by the Tel Aviv Museum of Art during the October 2023 state of emergency, iconic works by Pablo Picasso, Francis Bacon, René Magritte, Gustav Klimt, Georgia O’Keeffe, Jackson Pollock, Mark Rothko, Alexander Calder, and more are returning to public view at the museum.

Ongoing. www.tamuseum.org.il

2. Jazz at Elma

Yoni Rechter kicks off the “Jazz at Elma” series at the Elma Arts Center in Zichron Ya’acov. Rechter, joined by Barak Mori on double bass, Daniel Dor on drums, and guest guitarist Nitzan Bar, will perform his compositions alongside jazz standards and pieces by influential pianists. The series, which runs from December 27, 2024, to February 13, 2025, promises a stellar lineup of performances by leading jazz artists.

December 27 at 8:30 p.m., Elma Arts Center, Zichron Ya’acov.

Tickets: www.zappa-club.co.il

3. ‘Draw Me a Sheep’

This Hanukkah, Psik Theater presents a delightful festival for children. Among the featured performances are Harlequin and the Treasure, a whimsical adventure with classic commedia dell’arte characters; and The Rain Bird, a magical story brought to life through origami and dramatic twists. Another gem is Draw Me a Sheep, inspired by The Little Prince, exploring themes of friendship and imagination.

December 29-31, Beit Mazia Theater, 18 Mesilat Yesharim, Jerusalem.

For program and tickets: psik.org.il/

4. Watching the light

Celebrate Hanukkah with the “Seeing the Light” program at the Israel Museum, Jerusalem, featuring plays by the Orna Porat Children’s Theater, hands-on workshops, and holiday-themed tours. Highlights include Itamar and the Magic Hat, a musical adaptation of David Grossman’s beloved book about growing up and family; and Feathers in the Wind, a theatrical retelling of a classic hassidic tale exploring the power of words. Families can also join workshops crafting oil lamps or marvel at the museum’s stunning menorah collection.

December 30-31. Activities from 4 p.m. Plays at 5:30 p.m. Israel Museum, Jerusalem.

Free entrance for children during Hanukkah.

Eli Degibri (credit: YOSSI ZWECKER)

5. Sacred sounds

The Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra presents a special concert exploring Jewish musical traditions of the late Baroque era in Europe. Led by Prof. David Shemer, the program showcases rare melodies from Amsterdam’s Portuguese community and works from Italy and France, as well as Jewish liturgical traditions with Baroque influences. The concert highlights the deep connection between Jewish heritage and European culture, featuring preserved compositions and contemporary adaptations from rare manuscripts.

December 31 at 8 p.m. YMCA International, Jerusalem.

For more information: www.goshow.co.il/show/18207/47315

6. Country, swing, and jazz

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with an unforgettable evening of live country, swing, and jazz performances. Starting at 10 p.m., enjoy the Degibri Big Band in Sela Hall, and Outlaws Nashville in Zucker Hall. The Degibri Big Band, led by saxophonist and composer Eli Degibri, revives the legacy of grand jazz orchestras with vibrant collaborations. Meanwhile, Outlaws Nashville delivers the heartfelt sound of classic American country legends like Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash. Expect lively music, dancing, drinks, and surprise guests.

December 31. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. Shows start at 10 p.m. Charles Bronfman Auditorium, 1 Huberman St., Tel Aviv.

For more information: (03) 543-0777; hatarbut.co.il

7. Our DNA

Mayumana, Israel’s leading and innovative performance group, presents DNA, a spectacular new show for children. Directed by Eylon Nuphar, the production invites audiences to discover their special spark. Featuring Mayumana’s signature style, DNA blends music, rhythm, and movement into an energetic, captivating, and humorous experience. Through rhythm and motion, children in the audience will connect with their unique DNA and find their voice.

January 1 at 3:45 p.m. Jerusalem Theatre. For ages five and up.

For tickets and more information: jerusalem-theatre.co.il/eng/Events/

8. Nostalgic kids’ songs

Vocal artist Victoria Hanna provides a fresh and captivating take on the beloved works of children’s poet Miriam Yalan-Shteklis in her new performance, I Have an Island. The story follows a young girl who creates a magical, protected island, secluded from hidden worlds. With her voice, Hanna weaves an enchanting blend of sounds, syllables, words, recitations, and melodies that will immerse the audience in a surprising and whimsical experience. This extraordinary vocal, musical, and visual recital is bound to captivate both young and adult hearts.

January 1 at 4:30 p.m., Beit Ariela, Tel Aviv.

For tickets and more information and tickets: tel-aviv.gov.il/Visitors/ArtCulture/Pages/ArielaKids.aspx

9. Humor, magic, and music

Part of the “Classic Fun” series at the Jerusalem Theatre, Magic Drum is a charming musical performance that tells the story of a drum dreaming of being something else – a trumpet, a flute, or even a violin. Along its journey, the drum discovers its unique voice and learns the joy of being true to itself. Featuring excerpts from famous works such as Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade, Bizet’s Carmen, Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique, and beloved children’s songs, the concert combines humor, magic, and music.

January 2 at 5 p.m., Jerusalem Theatre.

For tickets and more information: jerusalem-theatre.co.il/eng/Events/

10. Piano Festival in Eilat

The beloved Piano Festival finds a new home in Eilat. Known for its outstanding productions and stellar artists, the festival will unfold against the breathtaking Red Sea backdrop. Festivities will open with Shlomi Shaban hosting Amir Benayoun, followed by an exciting lineup: Arkadi Duchin with Etgar Keret; Yasmin Moalem’s acoustic set; Rona Kenan hosting Alon Eder; Shalom Hanoch with Eli Magen; and many more. Family events, intimate performances, and collaborations promise an unforgettable experience.

January 2-4, 2025, Eilat.

For more information: pianofestival.co.il/