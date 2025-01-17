Top 10 reasons to leave the house: January 17-30

1. A sensory symphony at the museum

Explore the connection between art and the senses at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art. Today, workshops and tours led by A.R.M. medical experts highlight the roles of smell, hearing, and vocal anatomy. Experience a sound bath beneath the emotional installation Eshed, crafted from military dog tags; and take part in guided tours linking health and art through the museum’s collections. This unique, family-friendly program combines medicine, creativity, and insight for a memorable day.

January 17 from 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Tel Aviv Museum of Art. Tickets and details: www.tamuseum.org.il

2. Avraham Eilat’s unflinching vision

“Avraham Eilat: Fear of What Is Suddenly Too Late,” a comprehensive exhibition showcasing the diverse works of one of Israel’s leading multidisciplinary artists, opens tomorrow at both the Ein Hod Art Gallery and the Janco Dada Museum. The exhibition delves into significant episodes and themes that have shaped Eilat’s life and career, including his experiences in the Six Day War and his ongoing exploration of the human condition. From maze-like installations to innovative films and evocative paintings, Eilat’s work challenges boundaries and confronts difficult truths with intellectual independence and self-irony.

January 18-April 19 at the Ein Hod Art Gallery and Janco Dada Museum. Details: www.jancodada.co.il 2. AVRAHAM EILAT Moloch – one of Israel’s leading multidisciplinary artists. (credit: Avraham Moloch)

3. Mushroom mania

The Infected Mushroom duo return to Israel with their RE:BORN tour. In their performances here, they will host mega-stars Berry Sakharof, Ninet Tayeb, and Blastoyz. Holding a Hybrid Live show for the second time, they will be on stage for a festive three-hour show, starting with a live performance with the entire band and guest stars, followed by a DJ set with Duvdev and Eisen, as well as a stage performance of the Mushrooms’ new project, Psytrance Mafia, an intriguing collaboration with the hot Israeli psytrance artist Blastoyz.

January 18 at Hangar 11, Tel Aviv. Doors open at 8 p.m., show starts at 9:30 p.m. Tickets: www.to-mix.co.il

4. Piano virtuosity

In its second concert of the season, “Chopin with Yeol-Eum Son,” the Tel Aviv Soloists Ensemble will host award-winning international pianist Yeol-Eum Son. The Korean pianist, who has won many awards and international competitions over the years, will perform Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2 with the ensemble. The concert will also feature Haydn’s Symphony No. 52 in C Minor and Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 10 for String Orchestra. In addition, the work of Israeli composer Talia Amar, When Soft Voices Die, will be performed in a world premiere. The work is based on a poem of the same name by Percy Bysshe Shelley. Conductor: Barak Tal.

January 19 at 8 p.m., Rappaport Auditorium, Haifa; January 20 at 8 p.m., Charles Bronfman Auditorium, Zucker Hall, Tel Aviv. Details and tickets: 051-221-8088, www.soloists.co.il

5. Animal antics

The Beer Sheva Sinfonietta presents a delightful concert experience for the whole family. Carnival of the Animals, the beloved musical suite by Camille Saint-Saëns, comes to life with lively narration by actor Ido Mosseri and conducted by David Solomon. This 14-movement work, a cornerstone of Western musical culture, takes listeners on a captivating journey through the animal kingdom, from the majestic lion to the graceful swan. Before the concert, enjoy a special “story time” event at the Beer Sheva Municipal Library, featuring a reading of Ehud Manor’s children’s book The Mouse Who Didn’t Want To Be a Mouse.

January 21 at 5:30 p.m., Beer Sheva Municipal Conservatory. Tickets: (08) 626-6422, www.isb7.co.il

6. Rising stars

The Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra is showcasing the city’s rising stars in a special concert dedicated to young musicians. Hear these talented students from both the Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance High School and Conservatory perform works by Beethoven, Mozart, Mendelssohn, and more. Conductor Guy Feder will lead the orchestra in this inspiring evening of music. Tickets are available at a subsidized price, making it an accessible event for all music lovers.

January 21 at 6 p.m., Jerusalem Theatre. Tickets and details: www.jso.co.il

7. Flamenco Fever

The Remangar Flamenco Company is bringing the heat to Suzanne Dellal with El Carpeta, a high-energy performance featuring rising star Manuel Fernandez Montoya (aka “El Carpeta”) and acclaimed singer Juan Fernandez Flores, both straight from Seville. Expect 70 minutes of passionate flamenco with 14 artists on stage, showcasing innovative choreography and modern musical arrangements.

January 22 at 8:30 p.m., Suzanne Dellal Center, Tel Aviv. Tickets and details: https://suzannedellal.org.il/shows

8. Banai’s soulful music

Ehud Banai, the iconic Israeli singer-songwriter, is back on stage with his band for another leg of their seemingly endless tour. Known for its soulful lyrics and captivating melodies, Banai’s music has become an integral part of the Israeli soundtrack. Banai’s concerts are more than just performances; they’re emotional journeys and collective experience that leave audiences feeling connected and uplifted.

January 23 at 8:30 p.m., Jaffa Port.

Tickets: www.barby.co.il

9. BE.MC beats

BE.MC Live 2025 showcases the vibrant diversity of Black culture in Israel, blending live music, art, and comedy. Celebrating Israel’s Black music scene and hosted by Esther Rada and comedian Shlomo Baby Baby, the festival offers an exciting lineup of talent, featuring performances by Peled, Teddy Neguse, Eden Derso, Vibe Ish, and many more. With musical production by Ido Mimoun, known for his work with Hadag Nahash and Noga Erez, BE.MC Live aims to spotlight local rap and hip-hop artists and become an annual tradition.

January 23 at 8:30 p.m., Hangar 11, Tel Aviv. Tickets: www.eventer.co.il/bemc

10. Enchanting films from Japan

The Aki-No Japanese Film Festival returns with its ninth edition, celebrating the finest in Japanese cinema. From gripping historical epics and samurai sagas to personal journeys and enchanting love stories, the festival offers a vibrant look at Japan’s culture and breathtaking landscapes. Highlights include Everything Left Unsaid, a tender drama exploring family dynamics and identity; Eleven Rebels, a thrilling samurai tale; and Ray, an introspective journey of self-discovery. Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days adds a contemplative touch, paired with a lecture on Japanese architecture. Supported by the Embassy of Japan. Screenings will also take place in Tel Aviv, Haifa, and beyond.

January 23-30 at the Jerusalem Cinematheque. Tickets and details: jer-cin.org.il