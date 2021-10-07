Israeli Batia Ofer's event 'Art of Wishes' fundraises for 'Make a Wish'

The “Art of Wishes” event, founded by Batia Ofer, will be held this coming Monday at the Natural History Museum in London, in the presence of senior figures from the art world, celebs and the top of the British business world.

The event is intended to raise donations for the “ Make-a-Wish ” organization to fulfill the wishes of children suffering from serious illnesses.

There will be an auction of works of art created by the world’s top artists during the event, including Anish Kapoor, Jenny Saville and Peter Doig; a signed racing suit of British Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton ; and jewelry by well-known fashion designers.

In preparation for the big event, an event was held this week at the Sotheby’s auction house in London, to unveil the works of art that will be offered at the auction.

The prestigious event included cocktails, a glimpse at the artwork and remarks by Batia Ofer, the wife of businessman Idan Ofer, who is now considered one of the most important philanthropists in Britain.

“After a year and a half of a pandemic, there are 63,000 children for whom we have to make their wishes come true. We are all here today for them, and we must raise money and work hard to fulfill a wish for every boy and girl in need. There has never been a better time to donate. Now is the time.”