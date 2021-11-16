Israeli stars align to mark 35th Israeli Film Festival in Los Angeles

An event was held in Israel to mark the launch of the 35th Israeli Film Festival in Los Angeles that will be held this coming March.

The launch event was held at the Yvel Design Center in Jerusalem, sponsored by the center’s founders, Itzik and Orna Levy. It included a festive morning cocktail and brought together guests from the Israeli film and television industry

The Israeli Film Festival in Los Angeles is considered one of the most important cultural enterprises in the City of Angels and is intended to bring Israeli cinema to the forefront. The 35th festival will take place from March 3 to 17, 2022, in a physical, in-person format, for the first time since Corona, and also online.

The launch event was hosted by the founder and CEO of the festival, Meir Fenigstein, who will always be known as ‘Poogy’ from ‘Caveret.’ Actress and writer Gila Almagor, recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Israeli Film Festival in Los Angeles, spoke at the event.

Following her remarks, actress Moran Atias, who is currently starring in the film “Perfect Strangers,” addressed the audience. Director Avi Nesher did not miss the opportunity to send greetings and sent a filmed greeting from Italy.

Among those present at the event: MK and Professor Yossi Shain, businessman Jason Barzilay, one of the festival’s first supporters, the Deputy Cultural Attaché of the United States Embassy in Israel, Alison Brown, and others.