Orr Shalom holds annual gala with Amnon Shashua and other supporters

The annual gala event of the Orr Shalom organization, which treats children and youth at risk, who have been removed from their homes by the welfare authorities and are treated in out-of-home settings, was recently held at the Sheva Events Complex in Tel Aviv.

The event was dedicated to foster families in recognition of their dedicated work. The chairman of the Orr Shalom organization, Anat Ramati Shashua, warmly thanked the 650 foster families, including fathers and mothers, who do holy work, providing many children with a home and a supportive family framework.

Among those who came to support the noble cause: Prof. Amnon Shashua, attorney Meital Danino, member of the board of directors and her partner Gil Shwed, member of the board of directors Anat Beit-On and her husband Harel Beit-On, Rony Duek, Dudi Weissman, Gila and Chemi Peres, Ziv Aviram and his partner Einav Kesar and others.