MUST VISIT

Rinat and Moti Kozhinoff, the chairpersons of the organization, together with Adi Akunis, director of Friends of ANU, greeted the guests. After the reception, the participants took a tour of the new museum.





ANU, the Museum of the Jewish People, was launched after 10 years of work and planning at an investment of $100,000,000. The new museum is spread over three floors and includes over 7,000 square meters of exhibition space.

The guests enjoyed a tour that provided a groundbreaking new museum experience, including technological elements that have never been seen before in Israel and have been utilized in very few museums around the world.



Among those in attendance were Etty and Gadi Propper, Avraham, Ruth and Menachem Oren, Matti Carasso, Adv. Dan Lahat, and others.

