Jerusalem Post
Separator
Must
 
Anisa Ashkar will present "14 Steps to Love" (photo credit: Courtesy)
Anisa Ashkar will present "14 Steps to Love"
(photo credit: Courtesy)
MUST SEE

'Loving Art, Making Art' festival celebrates 20 years

By HAGAY HACOHEN   SEPTEMBER 12, 2024 21:50

Tel Aviv’s Loving Art, Making Art festival will open its 20th annual edition on Thursday at Abu Kabir’s Park Hahorshot with Mixed Feelings. Curated by Tali Kayam and Hagar Raban, the exhibition showcases new works by 35 artists, including Sigalit Landau and Chana Anushik Manhaimer.

“The war is still ongoing, and the hostages are still being held out there, yet our city continues to be an open space for art and creativity,” said Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai.

“Even during hard times, art is a source of optimism and connecting people,” he observed.

What there will be

Silk screen prints, zines publication, and poster design will be celebrated, taught, and discussed on Friday at the Rhizomatic events on Florentin’s Hamehoga Culture Center. 

Eyal Eizenberg will offer a free Tai Chi class on the rooftop of Beit Benyamini as part of This is Where I Leave You, a solo exhibition by Joy Bernard, curated by Hadassa Cohen, now being shown at the Alfred Gallery.

ARTIST MAAYAN Shira Hadar with her New Mythological Order offering. (credit: Maayan Shira Hadar)
ARTIST MAAYAN Shira Hadar with her New Mythological Order offering. (credit: Maayan Shira Hadar)

Guided Hebrew art walks, which feature many public monuments all over the city, will be given throughout Saturday by Talking Art guides.

The Mixed Feelings opening event will be held on Thursday, September 12, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. On Friday, September 13, the silk screen shirt printing workshop will be taught at 10 a.m.; many other print activities are planned at 13 Hamehoga St. Call 073-384-4160 to register. The Tai Chi class will be held at 17 Ha’amal St. on the roof of Beit Benyamini on September 14 at noon. 

The Loving Art Making Art festival ends on Saturday, September 14. Learn about the various events at bit.ly/3PlY2qx. For more about Talking Art tours, visit www.talkingart.co.il



Related Tags
Tel Aviv
festival
art
MUST MORE:
MUST SEE

'Loving Art, Making Art' festival celebrates 20 years

Tel Aviv’s Loving Art, Making Art festival celebrates its 20th edition with exhibits, workshops, and tours. 12/09/2024 9:50 PM
MUST SEE

Haifa International Film Festival announces Israeli lineup

The Haifa Film Festival marks its 40th year with a new Israeli Cinema Competition, merging dramas and documentaries. 12/09/2024 9:37 PM
MUST SEE

Yasmeen Godder and Dikla Reunite for Shout Aloud at the Israel Festival

Nearly 25 years after their first collaboration, acclaimed choreographer Yasmeen Godder and singer Dikla join forces once again for Shout Aloud, featuring a new diverse cast of performers. 12/09/2024 9:28 PM
MUST SEE

This year’s Israel Festival will be held at the Gaza border

This year's Israel festival will focus on the Israel-Hamas war, centering around home, loss, and mourning. 10/09/2024 4:07 AM
Frenel’s ‘Judean Hills and the Dead Sea’
MUST

New art exhibit salutes work of pioneer Isaac Alexander Frenkel

Frenel's works, which had first been exhibited in the museum space exactly 100 years ago, were eventually acquired by prominent museums in Israel and abroad. 09/09/2024 11:08 AM
MUST VISIT

A visit to a ‘real, authentic’ Jerusalem hotel

Discover a hidden gem in the heart of Jerusalem, where history meets luxury. The American Colony Hotel, with its stone walls and vintage charm, offers a unique experience steeped in fascinating lore. 09/09/2024 12:04 AM
'One Day': A previous year's festivities.
MUST

'One Day': 2024's Israel Festival to close with an offering of hope

The program kicks off at the Sherover Auditorium of the Jerusalem Theatre at 5 p.m. on September 26, continuing through to 4 p.m. on the morrow. 08/09/2024 11:14 PM
Athletes are seen playing in this picture by Alma Machnes Kass.
MUST

Israeli artist's sports photography on display at Paris Cultural Olympiad

The Like A Dance in the Dark exhibit is produced in collaboration with the Paris-based Miss Parisette run by Elinor Agam, a theater director and former cultural attaché to Israel's Embassy in Paris. 08/09/2024 9:13 AM
MUST

Jerusalem Highlights: September 6-12

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 06/09/2024 7:14 PM
A yoga Savasana pose in Gaza, as shown in the short film Emergency Routine.
MUST

Creating in times of war: A look at the Bezalel Graduate Exhibition 2024

The contemporary traumatic setting of the Bezalel Graduate Exhibition 2024, emanated by the main exhibition on show, titled “Simultaneously: Creating in Times of War,” is a slap back to reality. 02/09/2024 9:01 AM
Load more