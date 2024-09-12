'Loving Art, Making Art' festival celebrates 20 years

MUST SEE

Tel Aviv’s Loving Art, Making Art festival will open its 20th annual edition on Thursday at Abu Kabir’s Park Hahorshot with Mixed Feelings. Curated by Tali Kayam and Hagar Raban, the exhibition showcases new works by 35 artists, including Sigalit Landau and Chana Anushik Manhaimer.

“The war is still ongoing, and the hostages are still being held out there, yet our city continues to be an open space for art and creativity,” said Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai.

“Even during hard times, art is a source of optimism and connecting people,” he observed.

What there will be

Silk screen prints, zines publication, and poster design will be celebrated, taught, and discussed on Friday at the Rhizomatic events on Florentin’s Hamehoga Culture Center.

Eyal Eizenberg will offer a free Tai Chi class on the rooftop of Beit Benyamini as part of This is Where I Leave You, a solo exhibition by Joy Bernard, curated by Hadassa Cohen, now being shown at the Alfred Gallery. ARTIST MAAYAN Shira Hadar with her New Mythological Order offering. (credit: Maayan Shira Hadar)

Guided Hebrew art walks, which feature many public monuments all over the city, will be given throughout Saturday by Talking Art guides.

The Mixed Feelings opening event will be held on Thursday, September 12, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. On Friday, September 13, the silk screen shirt printing workshop will be taught at 10 a.m.; many other print activities are planned at 13 Hamehoga St. Call 073-384-4160 to register. The Tai Chi class will be held at 17 Ha’amal St. on the roof of Beit Benyamini on September 14 at noon.

The Loving Art Making Art festival ends on Saturday, September 14. Learn about the various events at bit.ly/3PlY2qx. For more about Talking Art tours, visit www.talkingart.co.il