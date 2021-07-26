'Silent Storms': Browse the exquisite works of Israeli artist Karin Angel

Last Saturday evening, 'Silent Storms', the solo exhibition by artist Karin Angel, opened at the Schumacher Hotel in Haifa.
Earlier this month, Angel presented her works at the London Biennale.
Within the London exhibition, Angel featured her acrylic and fabric painting on canvas "Snow on my city," which was chosen as one of the selected artworks for the annual event.
Family members and close friends were happy about the date chosen for the opening of the exhibition - Tu B'Av, the Holiday of Love - and came to shower her with affection at the opening of the Haifa exhibit.
Tu B'Av, a Jewish holiday that commemorates a number of joyous events in Jewish history, has become a sort of Valentine's Day in the State of Israel - making it the perfect occasion for Angel's parents to show their love and appreciation for their daughter, and all that she has accomplished.
Earlier this month, Angel presented her works at the London Biennale.
Within the London exhibition, Angel featured her acrylic and fabric painting on canvas "Snow on my city," which was chosen as one of the selected artworks for the annual event.
Family members and close friends were happy about the date chosen for the opening of the exhibition - Tu B'Av, the Holiday of Love - and came to shower her with affection at the opening of the Haifa exhibit.
Tu B'Av, a Jewish holiday that commemorates a number of joyous events in Jewish history, has become a sort of Valentine's Day in the State of Israel - making it the perfect occasion for Angel's parents to show their love and appreciation for their daughter, and all that she has accomplished.