The Shalom Hartman Institute and the Harry Oscar Triguboff Institute announced the formation of a strategic partnership on Wednesday, applying their institutions and political power to further conversation and discussions.

From left to right: Donniel Hartman, Harry Triguboff, Dr Orna Triguboff, Efraim Halevy, Sharon Hendler, Shalom Norman. (credit: HILA SHILONI)

The partnership will birth the Center for Judaism and State Policy. It will be centered on promoting a "pluralistic agenda on issues of state and religion through public advocacy, applied research, and issue-specific public campaigns," the institutes announced.

Headquartered at the Shalom Hartman Institute’s Jerusalem campus, the Center for Judaism and State brings together the activities of various institutions under one umbrella and serves as a powerful body for policy research and advocacy. It provides tools in support of members of Knesset, policymakers, and activists who are working to make an impact through legislation and grassroots activism, according to the announcement.