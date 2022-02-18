The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
NEWS UPDATES

Shalom Hartman Institute, Harry Oscar Triguboff Institute announce strategic partnership

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 18, 2022 08:52

Updated: FEBRUARY 18, 2022 13:13

The Shalom Hartman Institute and the Harry Oscar Triguboff Institute announced the formation of a strategic partnership on Wednesday, applying their institutions and political power to further conversation and discussions. 

From left to right: Donniel Hartman, Harry Triguboff, Dr Orna Triguboff, Efraim Halevy, Sharon Hendler, Shalom Norman. (credit: HILA SHILONI) From left to right: Donniel Hartman, Harry Triguboff, Dr Orna Triguboff, Efraim Halevy, Sharon Hendler, Shalom Norman. (credit: HILA SHILONI)

The partnership will birth the Center for Judaism and State Policy. It will be centered on promoting a "pluralistic agenda on issues of state and religion through public advocacy, applied research, and issue-specific public campaigns," the institutes announced. 

Headquartered at the Shalom Hartman Institute’s Jerusalem campus, the Center for Judaism and State brings together the activities of various institutions under one umbrella and serves as a powerful body for policy research and advocacy.  It provides tools in support of members of Knesset, policymakers, and activists who are working to make an impact through legislation and grassroots activism, according to the announcement. 

U.S. probes 416,000 Tesla vehicles over unexpected braking reports
By REUTERS
02/17/2022 01:15 PM
Lebanon awards France's CMA CGM contract for management of Beirut port
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/17/2022 11:33 AM
Texas sues Meta over Facebook’s facial-recognition practices - report
By REUTERS
02/14/2022 06:59 PM
UIA airline says insurance firms end its cover in Ukrainian airspace
By REUTERS
02/14/2022 04:00 PM
Geopolitics driving oil prices higher, UAE energy min says
By REUTERS
02/14/2022 02:32 PM
European shares sink over fears Russia may invade Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/14/2022 10:23 AM
Sagit Malkes Glaswein, Amitai Tamir join Walnut in executive positions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2022 05:14 PM
Kuwait's Boubyan Bank gets approval for 12% capital increase
By REUTERS
02/13/2022 11:56 AM
Saudi Arabia transfers 4% of Aramco shares to sovereign wealth fund
By REUTERS
02/13/2022 07:17 AM
Tech stocks drag Hong Kong shares lower on US rate hike concerns
By REUTERS
02/11/2022 11:00 AM
Tesla issues recall for 578,000 vehicles
By REUTERS
02/10/2022 02:20 PM
AstraZeneca sees 2022 growth, but COVID boost to drop
By REUTERS
02/10/2022 09:24 AM
Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation 7.3% in Jan v 5.9% in Dec.
By REUTERS
02/10/2022 08:05 AM
India's ShareChat to acquire local rival MX's short-video app for $700 m
By REUTERS
02/10/2022 07:42 AM
Turkish finance minister told investors that high inflation is temporary
By REUTERS
02/08/2022 08:38 PM
