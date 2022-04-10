Israeli automative technology company REE appoints new COO

REE Automotive, an Israeli automative technology company headquatered in Glil Yam, announced on Sunday the appointment of former Tesla leader Josh Tech.

Tech served as Head of the new Product/Manufacturing Introduction group under Tesla's Operations Leadersrhip team. In that role, he oversaw manufacturing development.

Tech brings over 23 years of experience in the field.

“I am thrilled to join REE based on the revolutionary nature of the product and how it enables a massive shift towards global commercial vehicle electrification. The REEplatformTM can be applied to all makes, types, and applications of commercial electric vehicle – the company truly brings ‘flexible’ electrification to the entire mobility industry,” said Tech.