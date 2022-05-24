BBB, Make-A-Wish team up

The BBB hamburger restaurant chain is launching a partnership with Make-A-Wish, an association that fulfills wishes for children aged 3-18 who are dealing with life-threatening illnesses.

It will be promoted in the chain's restaurants under the title “Wish Dish,” with part of the proceeds of leading dishes from the BBB menu being donated to the association.

The partnership will be promoted in all BBB restaurants around the country, on its screens next to the tables in the chain's restaurants, in advertising, on digital menus and on BBB's digital assets - on social networks, on the website, and inthe app.