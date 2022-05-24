The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BBB, Make-A-Wish team up

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 24, 2022 20:58

The BBB hamburger restaurant chain is launching a partnership with Make-A-Wish, an association that fulfills wishes for children aged 3-18 who are dealing with life-threatening illnesses.

It will be promoted in the chain's restaurants under the title “Wish Dish,” with part of the proceeds of leading dishes from the BBB menu being donated to the association.

The partnership will be promoted in all BBB restaurants around the country, on its screens next to the tables in the chain's restaurants, in advertising, on digital menus and on BBB's digital assets - on social networks, on the website, and inthe app.

US to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR
By REUTERS
05/24/2022 06:58 PM
US bank profits dip as loan loss provisions jump
By REUTERS
05/24/2022 05:12 PM
EU set to clear without conditions $28.3 bln Oracle, Cerner deal- report
By REUTERS
05/24/2022 05:02 PM
German-Israeli 'Tel Aviv Air' goes bankrupt after one year
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2022 04:56 PM
Saudi foreign minister does not expect immediate global oil shortage
By REUTERS
05/24/2022 04:55 PM
Saudi energy minister: Gap between crude and fuel mobility prices at 60%
By REUTERS
05/09/2022 12:25 PM
UK poised to ditch plans to empower tech regulator - FT
By REUTERS
05/03/2022 06:54 AM
Israeli freight forwarding company ISLINE to represent Flexport
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2022 10:28 PM
Kremlin says idea to peg rouble rate to gold prices is being discussed
By REUTERS
04/29/2022 01:35 PM
Unilever posts 7.3% rise in first-quarter underlying sales
By REUTERS
04/28/2022 09:13 AM
Exports suspended from Libya's Zueitina oil port
By REUTERS
04/17/2022 03:00 PM
Russian cenbank says banking sector could lose half of its capital
By REUTERS
04/14/2022 03:16 PM
Michael Davis and Or Weinstein join the ranks of Lumigo
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2022 10:38 PM
Israeli automative technology company REE appoints new COO
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2022 11:37 AM
Egypt's urban inflation accelerates to 10.5% in March
By REUTERS
04/10/2022 10:07 AM
