The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post news-updates
NEWS UPDATES

Rami Levy to open discount department store network

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 24, 2022 14:26
Exterior of Rami Levy HaShikma Marketing supermarket in Givat Shaul, Jerusalem, Israel. (photo credit: YONINAH/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Exterior of Rami Levy HaShikma Marketing supermarket in Givat Shaul, Jerusalem, Israel.
(photo credit: YONINAH/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Rami Levy Group is expanding its activity in the market, opening the new discount store retail chain Rami Levy Stock in the coming months.

The chain will initially open in Beersheba, Jerusalem, Rishon Lezion and Pardes Hana. Each store will have an area of ​​approximately 2,000 sq.m.

Rami Levy Stock branches will include about 50 departments, including products for home design, kitchen products, seasonal products, games, toys, children’s products and back-to-school items, bathroom accessories and clothing, including international brands.

“The Rami Levy Stock chain will open dozens of stores all over the country in about 3 years and offer a variety of tens of thousands of quality products at the most affordable prices in the market,” said CEO Rami Levy.



Tags food food prices rami levy grocery stores supermarket
Idit catering signs deal with Gilat Satellites
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2022 02:35 PM
France, UAE sign energy cooperation deal
By REUTERS
07/18/2022 06:40 PM
EU signs deal with Azerbaijan to double gas imports by 2027
By REUTERS
07/18/2022 03:58 PM
UAE establishes $817 mln fund to support space sector
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS
07/17/2022 10:52 AM
Kfar Maccabiah to host huge fitness conference
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2022 12:19 AM
EV Motors launches JAC electric cars in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2022 09:52 PM
Egypt's Suez Canal revenue rises 20.7% in 2021/22 to $7 b.
By REUTERS
07/04/2022 10:39 AM
Disney extends CEO Chapek's contract for three years
By REUTERS
06/28/2022 11:34 PM
Schlumberger to exit Kurdistan region - Iraqi report
By REUTERS
06/27/2022 12:27 PM
UK, US, Japan and Canada to ban Russia gold imports
By REUTERS
06/26/2022 09:57 AM
'Employers don't want reserve soldiers' - Dvir Indig
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2022 05:28 PM
US mulling pausing federal gas tax as option to cut prices
By REUTERS
06/19/2022 05:36 PM
Disney+ streaming service to launch in Israel tomorrow
By Sydney Maud
06/15/2022 04:27 PM
Elon Musk files appeal to end SEC decree over Twitter posts
By REUTERS
06/15/2022 04:18 PM
Prof. Yoram Weiss appointed as new head of Hadassah Medical Organization
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2022 12:27 AM
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by