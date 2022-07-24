Rami Levy to open discount department store network

Rami Levy Group is expanding its activity in the market, opening the new discount store retail chain Rami Levy Stock in the coming months.

The chain will initially open in Beersheba, Jerusalem, Rishon Lezion and Pardes Hana. Each store will have an area of ​​approximately 2,000 sq.m.

Rami Levy Stock branches will include about 50 departments, including products for home design, kitchen products, seasonal products, games, toys, children’s products and back-to-school items, bathroom accessories and clothing, including international brands.

“The Rami Levy Stock chain will open dozens of stores all over the country in about 3 years and offer a variety of tens of thousands of quality products at the most affordable prices in the market,” said CEO Rami Levy.