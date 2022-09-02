Israeli startups raised $1.1b. in August

Israeli startups raised $1.1 billion in August 2022, according to press releases seen by "Globes." The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received.

Israeli privately-held tech companies raised a record $25.6 billion in 2021, according to IVC, more than double 2020's figure of $10 billion, which was itself a record. Israeli startups raised $10.9 billion in the first half of 2022, according to IVC, so although well of the pace of last year's record, startups have already raised more than all of 2020. Israeli startups have raised $12.7 billion in the first eight months of 2022.

In August, the major financing rounds that were completed were led by cloud-based networking software company DriveNets, which raised $262 million. Short-term property rental company Guesty raised $170 million, human resources platform HiBob raised $150 million, security browser developer Talon Cybersecurity raised $100 million, and data center storage company Pliops raised $100 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news — en.globes.co.il — on September 1, 2022.