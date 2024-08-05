Samsung's design crisis: Chairman furious over Apple copying

Samsung's latest wave of launches has caused a stir in the tech world, but not for the right reasons. The South Korean technology giant finds itself at the heart of a storm of public criticism and internal outrage within the company, following the launch of new products that were ridiculed for their uncanny resemblance to Apple products. The wave of criticism, which has started since the launch of Samsung's foldable smartphones last month, focuses mainly on the new Galaxy Buds headphones and the Galaxy Watch Ultra, which are suspiciously reminiscent of the AirPods and the Apple Watch Ultra respectively.

Samsung's new watch. Reminds you of something? (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK) The Korean news site AjuNews reported that the chairman of Samsung Electronics, Lee Jae-yong, expressed deep dissatisfaction with the design theme of the company's new flagship products, and took unusual steps, the details of which were not revealed, against TM Roh, the head of the mobile division, who presented the devices in Paris.” Lee Jae intervened following the controversy surrounding the copying of Apple's design and quality issues surrounding the Buds 3 series and the Galaxy Watch 7 released last month. The internal atmosphere at the moment is very difficult," the report said.

In the new headphones, Samsung abandoned the iconic rounded design (also known as "bean") and chose an AirPods-like design with stems. The charging case is also almost identical, and Samsung has even implemented pinch and slide gestures similar to Apple's headphones. On the other hand, the rough square design of the Galaxy Watch Ultra with orange touches makes it look very similar to the Apple Watch Ultra.

The orange button on the side and the choice of straps are also reminiscent of Apple's smart watch. In addition to the copied designs, Samsung is also now dealing with quality control issues with the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and was even forced to suspend sales after early buyers reported a variety of malfunctions with the earbuds, including extremely delicate silicone rubbers that are prone to tearing. Now, it appears that this is probably another reason for concern on the part of the chairman of the group.