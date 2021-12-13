Creative content platform LetsTok pulls $1.5m in pre-investment round

LetsTok, an Israeli startup that developed a video platform for influencers and content creators, announced the completion of a $1.5 million pre-seed fundraiser from private and strategic investors from Israel and Hong Kong. The platform, established in late 2020, allows influencers and opinion leaders to connect with their followers in a marketplace format for personalized advice, counseling and guidance.

"In today's reality, young people who are asked what they want to be answer that they want to become content creators and influencers, in order to be financially independent and experience personal empowerment," says LetsTok co-founder Udi Yadin.

LetsTok operates in the growing industry of creators' economy, effectively enabling content creators from all over the world to generate stable revenue streams, as well as deepen the connection with their most important asset - followers. The company was founded by serial entrepreneurs Udi Yadin and Amir Geva, who had previous successes in technology companies they founded and managed, including stor.ai.

Letstock's video platform is based on artificial intelligence, enabling users of the platform to receive the content and creators that are right for them.