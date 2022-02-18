The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Ukraine crisis: Moldovan plane writes 'relax' in the sky near Ukraine's border

Unfortunately for those rooting for airplane flight pattern writing diplomacy to save the day and avert World War III, the surprising truth behind the incident was unrelated to Ukraine.

By AARON REICH
Published: FEBRUARY 18, 2022 09:31
Ukraine's biggest national flag on the country's highest flagpole and the giant 'Motherland' monument (photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)
Ukraine's biggest national flag on the country's highest flagpole and the giant 'Motherland' monument
(photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)

As tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to mount, one party on Thursday seemingly took a new approach in calling for a détente between the two nations: By literally writing the word "relax" with an airplane.

The plane, an Airbus that was run by Air Moldova, the national airline of Ukraine's southern neighbor, actually took the time to fly near the Ukrainian border in a pattern that spelled out the word 'relax.'

Many people who wanted to follow the flight did so on the flight-tracking website flightradar24, where the plane was designated by the callsign RELAX, though it was registered as ER-AXR.

According to flightradar24 the flight had taken off from the Moldovian capital of Chisinau and flew for almost two hours before landing back at the same airport.

But did this actually happen, or is this merely a hoax perpetrated by people on the Internet to pick up on the rising tensions between Moscow and Kyiv that threaten to spill out into war?

This incident is actually genuine. Flightradar24 is a reputable flight-tracking site and it legitimately showed this exact pattern being flown. A spokesperson even confirmed to VICE that "The aircraft is indeed flying this pattern above Moldova."

Has this happened before?

It wouldn't be the first time people have capitalized on the major geopolitical crisis for the sake of Internet clout. This is best illustrated by the recent trend over social media where Gen Z users comment on unofficial Russian President Vladimir Putin accounts on Instagram to ask him not to invade Ukraine, with such gems as "Vladdy daddy please no war" and "Mercurys in retrograde Vladdy this isn't you."

Further, it does seem somewhat strange that a plane would take off from an airport, fly for almost two hours only to land right back at the same place.

Unfortunately for those rooting for airplane flight pattern writing diplomacy to save the day and avert World War III, the truth of the matter is that while this did in fact happen, it had nothing to do with Ukraine.

Rather, the entire event was an elaborate publicity stunt to advertise for the launch of Radio Relax Moldova, a new radio station in the country.

The event was even shown on the radio station's Instagram story, hilariously pointing out that they were, quite literally, "on air."

Whether the station's stunt helps them take off remains to be seen, but they certainly picked an opportune time for advertising.

Reuters contributed to this report.



Tags Russia ukraine airline company Moldova Plane aircraft
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
3

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021
4

New research points to possible reason for long COVID

Test tube with Coronavirus label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
5

'Jeopardy!' winner not surprised at antisemitic response to her success

Alex Trebek poses on set at Sony Pictures in Culver City, Calif., for the premier of the 28th season of "Jeopardy," Sept. 20, 2011.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by