Live woman sues CIA, Mossad, Shin Bet for her murder

A woman sued Israel Police, the Mossad, the Shin Bet, the Health Ministry and the CIA in the High Court of Justice for her murder on Sunday.

The woman in question was apparently alive enough to stand in the High Court and speak to the judges.

In her petition, she supplied a long list of reasons why she believed the five organizations were involved in murdering her and called herself the "number one murder victim in the world".

The petitioner remained anonymous and was not represented by a lawyer.

The case was instantly dismissed in the High Court.

"As far as can be understood, this court is not the right place for the claims made by the petitioner, and we see no cause for our involvement," wrote the judges in their ruling. "The petitioner includes subjects that are not connected to each other in her petition, therefore the petition is denied."