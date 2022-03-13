The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Live woman sues CIA, Mossad, Shin Bet for her murder

The High Court of Justice denied the petition that claimed Israel Police, the Mossad, the Shin Bet, the Health Ministry and the CIA murdered the woman.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN
Published: MARCH 13, 2022 16:40
The logo of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is shown in the lobby of the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia March 3, 2005. (photo credit: REUTERS/JASON REED)
A woman sued Israel Police, the Mossad, the Shin Bet, the Health Ministry and the CIA in the High Court of Justice for her murder on Sunday.

The woman in question was apparently alive enough to stand in the High Court and speak to the judges. 

In her petition, she supplied a long list of reasons why she believed the five organizations were involved in murdering her and called herself the "number one murder victim in the world".

The petitioner remained anonymous and was not represented by a lawyer.

The case was instantly dismissed in the High Court.

High Court of Justice prepares for hearing on whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can form the next government, May 3, 2020 (credit: COURTESY HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE)

"As far as can be understood, this court is not the right place for the claims made by the petitioner, and we see no cause for our involvement," wrote the judges in their ruling. "The petitioner includes subjects that are not connected to each other in her petition, therefore the petition is denied."



