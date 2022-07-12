The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
NYC releases PSA warning city to prepare for nuclear attack

There doesn't seem to be a specific reason why the PSA was issued. They just want New Yorkers to be prepared.

By SYDNEY MAUD , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 12, 2022 21:27
A mushroom cloud is seen caused by a nuclear bomb in this illustration. (photo credit: PIXABAY)
A mushroom cloud is seen caused by a nuclear bomb in this illustration.
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

The New York City Emergency Management Department motioned a public service announcement (PSA) on July 11 that aims to educate New Yorkers and the general public about how to prepare for a nuclear event. Although the probability of this is very low, it is crucial that everyone be aware.

"So there's been a nuclear attack. Don't ask me how or why, just know that the big one has hit."

NYC Emergency Management PSA

"So there's been a nuclear attack. Don't ask me how or why, just know that the big one has hit," the video's host explained at the start of the 90-second PSA amid a mix of sirens and soothing music. "Okay, so? What do we do?"

NYC Emergency Management specifies three steps and procedures to follow to ensure one’s safety: “Get inside: Move indoors and away from any windows. Stay inside: Close all doors and windows, and move into the basement if you have one. Stay tuned and stay put: Follow media for the latest details and watch for official alerts when it's safe to go outside.”

There doesn't seem to be a specific reason why the PSA was issued. After all, there isn't exactly a nuclear threat to New York City right now - something the city reportedly confirmed.

Rather, it seems that the city just wants people to be prepared.

"As the threat landscape continues to evolve, it is important that New Yorkers know we are preparing for any imminent threats," Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol said in a statement, according to local media reports.

This is reflected in the line in the video, where the host says: "Alright? You got this."

To ensure one’s safety NYC Emergency Management invites New Yorkers to sign up for free emergency alerts that give updates on urgent matters.

A bizarre PSA

The video seems slightly bizarre, with the seemingly ill-fitting soothing music. But it isn't the first time NYC Emergency Management has done something like this.

For instance, consider their 30-second video "What a disaster," where happy music sees everyone referring to "minor" disasters before warning to prepare for big disasters, since we can plan for that, unlike for little ones.



