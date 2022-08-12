The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Pro-Trump protester uses gematria to claim Osama Bin Laden was American

The protester also claimed that Michael Jackson is still alive and implied that Donald Trump and Jay Kennedy are the same person.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN
Published: AUGUST 12, 2022 16:52
WANTED: SEEKING Osama bin Laden in the New York financial district, September 18, 2001. (photo credit: REUTERS/RUSSELL BOYCE)
WANTED: SEEKING Osama bin Laden in the New York financial district, September 18, 2001.
(photo credit: REUTERS/RUSSELL BOYCE)

A pro-Donald Trump protester claimed that Osama Bin Laden was American and part of the CIA in an interview with The Daily Show's Jordan Klepper, posted on The Daily Show's TikTok page.

The protester also claimed that Michael Jackson is alive and implied that Donald Trump and John F. Kennedy might be the same person.

According to the protester, the basis for these statements was gematria, a system that was developed by Kabbalah in which letters correspond to numbers that have meaning when added up. The numerical system is used often in Jewish mysticism and was also used in the days of the Talmud to interpret the Bible.

Gematria is usually calculated using Hebrew letters, but the protester had an app that used the English alphabet.

What does gematria say?

U.S. popstar Michael Jackson performs during his ''HIStory World Tour'' concert in Vienna, July 2, 1997. (credit: LEONHARD FOEGER / REUTERS)U.S. popstar Michael Jackson performs during his ''HIStory World Tour'' concert in Vienna, July 2, 1997. (credit: LEONHARD FOEGER / REUTERS)

Using the gematria system, the protestor said that the name of Jackson's last concert, This is It, adds up to 113 which also means not true. Based on these numbers, she said that the concert was not his last and that he is still alive.

When Klepper asked her about Osama Bin Laden, the protester called him Tim and said she couldn't remember his surname. Klepper responded that Tim is not a Saudi name, and the protester claimed that he was American and part of the CIA.

She further claimed that the gematria values for Trump and J. Kennedy are both 88 which means that they are the same person.



