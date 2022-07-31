The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Prince Charles accepted £1m. donation from Saudi bin Laden family - report

UK royal family member Charles reportedly met with the half-brothers of September 11 terrorist Osama bin Laden to accept a generous donation to his charity.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 31, 2022 18:25
Britain's Prince Charles talks to Saudi Minister of National Guard, Prince Mutaib bin Abdullah (not pictured), in Riyadh February 19, 2014 (photo credit: REUTERS/FAYEZ NURELDINE/POOL)
Britain's Prince Charles talks to Saudi Minister of National Guard, Prince Mutaib bin Abdullah (not pictured), in Riyadh February 19, 2014
(photo credit: REUTERS/FAYEZ NURELDINE/POOL)

Britsh royal family member Charles, the Prince of Wales, received a one million pound donation to his charity from the family of Saudi-born terrorist and founder of al-Qaeda Osama bin Laden, The Sunday Times reported on Saturday. 

The 73-year-old British prince reportedly met with members of the wealthy bin Laden family, including Osama's half-brothers Bakr and Shafiq bin Laden. The meetings took place in 2013, two years after bin Laden was shot dead in a US raid on his hideout in Pakistan.

Charles reportedly took on the bin Laden family's donation, despite the opposition of advisers at the Prince of Wales Charitable Fund (PWCF) and Clarence House, his royal residence.

One member of staff reportedly told Charles the news would cause "national outrage" if it were to be leaked to the media.

Who are Bakr and Shafiq bin Laden?

Bakr bin Laden is the former chairman of Jeddah-based construction conglomerate Suadi Binladen Group, founded by Mohammed bin Awad bin Laden, his father and the bin Laden family patriarch. He was arrested as part of a "corruption crackdown" in Saudi Arabia in November 2017.

Bakr was released from detention in 2019 after he transferred all of his stakes in the Saudi Binladen Group to the Saudi government. He was the largest shareholder of the group, owning a 23.58% holding. 

Shafiq, a lesser known quantity, was among the 13 bin Laden family members to leave the United States in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, orchestrated by half-brother Osama. They are related through their late Yemeni-born billionaire father.

Demonstrators carry a poster of Osama Bin Laden during a protest condemning a U.S. produced movie insulting Islam's Prophet Mohammad in Tahrir Square September 14, 2012 (credit: REUTERS/ASMAA WAGUIH) Demonstrators carry a poster of Osama Bin Laden during a protest condemning a U.S. produced movie insulting Islam's Prophet Mohammad in Tahrir Square September 14, 2012 (credit: REUTERS/ASMAA WAGUIH)

Charles 'too embarrassed to return money'

Sources inside the royal family told the Sunday Times that the donation could undermine Charles and his charity’s reputation, adding that "there are other sources of money in the world" and that "it would not be good for anybody" if news of the donation broke.

However, the sources added that Charles deemed it "too embarrassing" to hand the money back to the bin Laden family, the report added. One of the household staff at Clarence House was reportedly "very vociferous" with the prince but was "shouted down."

The Prince of Wales' office disputed many of the claims made in the report, explaining the decision to accept the donation was "taken solely by trustees."



Tags United Kingdom saudi arabia osama bin laden prince charles Charity Donations
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

What is the Phoenix Ghost Drone that is set to be used in Ukraine?

AeroVironment Switchblade 300s being launched
2

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
3

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
4

Frequent napping linked to poor heart health, study says

Illustrative image of a person sleeping.
5

Researchers discover way to predict earthquakes with 80% accuracy

A view shows houses destroyed following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti August 14, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by