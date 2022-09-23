WATCH: Yair Lapid serenades son at wedding day after UN speech

When searching Yair Lapid on Twitter, many would assume they would see tweets about his speeches at the United Nations General Assembly he attended a few days ago, but that is not the case...at least for right now.

A video was tweeted by Walla news Friday night of Lapid on stage singing at his son's wedding with musician Rami Kleinstien. Many people commented on the video saying how shocked they are that he can sing.

דואט ראש הממשלהצפו: יאיר לפיד חיתן את בנו ושר עם רמי קליינשטיין @yairlapid pic.twitter.com/epcQXX6bK3 — וואלה! (@WallaNews) September 23, 2022

Yoav, Lapid's son from his first marriage, had a small wedding only inviting only close friends and family. Yoav has a very private life and has been staying out of the press.

Lapid's multitalented background

Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid (R) and wife Lihi walk to a polling station before voting in Tel Aviv, March 17, 2015. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

In 1997, Lapid had an acting role in an Israeli film called "Song of the Siren," a film about the Gulf War. He also hosted a talk show on Channel 13 on Israeli TV.

Lapid used to be a songwriter, writing songs for many Israeli musicians including, Rami Kleinstein, Yardena Arazi and Rita. Some of his songs reached the top of the charts in Israel.

In 2008, his first play, "The Right Age for Love," was put on by the Cameri Theater.