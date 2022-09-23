The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
WATCH: Yair Lapid serenades son at wedding day after UN speech

Yoav, Lapid's son from his first marriage, had a small wedding only inviting only close friends and family. Yoav has a very private life and has been staying out of the press.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 23, 2022 21:51
Foreign Minister and Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
When searching Yair Lapid on Twitter, many would assume they would see tweets about his speeches at the United Nations General Assembly he attended a few days ago, but that is not the case...at least for right now.

A video was tweeted by Walla news Friday night of Lapid on stage singing at his son's wedding with musician Rami Kleinstien. Many people commented on the video saying how shocked they are that he can sing.

Lapid's multitalented background

Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid (R) and wife Lihi walk to a polling station before voting in Tel Aviv, March 17, 2015. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid (R) and wife Lihi walk to a polling station before voting in Tel Aviv, March 17, 2015. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

In 1997, Lapid had an acting role in an Israeli film called "Song of the Siren," a film about the Gulf War. He also hosted a talk show on Channel 13 on Israeli TV. 

Lapid used to be a songwriter, writing songs for many Israeli musicians including, Rami Kleinstein, Yardena Arazi and Rita. Some of his songs reached the top of the charts in Israel.

In 2008, his first play, "The Right Age for Love," was put on by the Cameri Theater.



