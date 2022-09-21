Israel's official Twitter account took the opportunity of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaking at the United Nations General Assembly to bash the leader vocally on Twitter over the recent uprisings against the regime relating to the death of Mahsa Amini.

Mahsa Amini was a 22-year-old Iranian woman who was detained by Iran's morality police for "unsuitable attire" because she did not wear a hijab. Public outcry has been massive, both locally and internationally, after it became known that she died after slipping into a coma, allegedly caused by blunt force trauma to the head by Iranian forces during her arrest.

The protests have been massive, with women throughout the country gathering and cutting their hair in protest.

Meanwhile, Raisi has seemingly escaped the local turmoil to speak at the UNGA. So Israel's official Twitter team didn't lose the opportunity to photoshop a photograph of Amini into Raisi's hand.

What did Israel post on their social media?

Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

"You may think you're fooling the world, but this is all we see," the tweet said.

You may think you're fooling the world, but this is all we see. #UNGA #MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/9qG28QLejF — Israel ישראל (@Israel) September 21, 2022

This is not the first time Israel's Twitter has spoken out amid the Amini uproar. Just one hour prior, the account tweeted, saying that "The internet in Iran has been shut down to prevent Iranians from exercising free speech but these accounts are still up."

They then tagged Khamenei's official Twitter account, as well as Iran's Foreign Ministry and several other Iranian leading accounts.

The internet in Iran has been shut down to prevent Iranians from exercising free speech but these accounts are still up:@khamenei_ir @IRIMFA_EN @Amirabdolahian @ir_rezaee@Twitter, now would be a good time to take these accounts down.#MahsaAmini https://t.co/NkS7KVru8r — Israel ישראל (@Israel) September 21, 2022

"@Twitter, now would be a good time to take these accounts down," the account said.

"We are closely following the protests of the brave Iranians who are speaking out against the violent Ayatollahs' regime," they tweeted hours earlier. "Israel stands with the people of Iran and calls on the international community to condemn the regime's brutal oppression of innocent Iranians."

We are closely following the protests of the brave Iranians who are speaking out against the violent Ayatollahs' regime.Israel stands with the people of Iran and calls on the international community to condemn the regime's brutal oppression of innocent Iranians.#MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/QwevoIRgLo — Israel ישראל (@Israel) September 21, 2022

They also tweeted a video of Israeli women holding a sign saying, "I stand with Mahsa Amini."