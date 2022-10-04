The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post OMG

Check out this animal taking a swim in the floods from Hurricane Ian!

A recent TikTok video went viral when an enterprising racoon swam directly up to a newscaster, who was utterly delighted. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 4, 2022 06:10
Raccoon reaching for persimmons. (photo credit: FLICKR)
Raccoon reaching for persimmons.
(photo credit: FLICKR)

Florida's human residence are not the only ones having to adjust to a new life in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian - Florida's racoon population was affected, too.

A recent TikTok video went viral when an enterprising racoon swam directly up to a newscaster, who was utterly delighted. 

The raccoon seemed perfectly at home in the water. In general, the furry masked bandits are very adaptable creatures and can be decent swimmers despite their body being relatively large in comparison to their legs. 

@hansens_wildlife423 Cheese made it on the news lmao #raccoonsoftiktok #flooding #cheesetheraccoon #hesfamous #hurricaneian2022 #fyp ♬ original sound - Hansen's Wildlife Re

Charlie the raccoon

Raccoon (illustrative). (credit: FLICKR) Raccoon (illustrative). (credit: FLICKR)

The video was uploaded on Sunday by an account called "Hansen's Wildlife." This particular raccoon is a recurring character on their TikTok account. His name is Cheese and he is a pet raccoon. 

While the video was not directly indicative of the status of Florida's wild raccoon population, it is a reminder that animals- whether they be furry friends like dogs or domestic raccoons, or mere passing acquaintances like squirrels and stray cats- are hit just as hard by natural disaster as humans are. 



Tags swimming animals cute Viral video hurricane Florida flood TikTok
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kentucky Fried Chicken seasoning's 'secret ingredient' causes social media outrage

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
2

Florida governor says storm surge from Hurricane Ian has likely peaked

Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida's west coast after passing Cuba in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite September 27, 2022.
3

Russian bombers capable of carrying nukes detected near Finland

A Russian officer takes a picture of a TU-95 bomber, or Bear, at a military airbase in Engels some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow.
4

Lev Tahor cult members arrested in massive raid on Mexico's border

Members of a Jewish community stand on a street in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014
5

As Putin’s war sputters, antisemitism seeps into the Russian media

Russian President Vladimir Putin talks to Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, September 15, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by