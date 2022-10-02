Woman dances to 'I'm Sexy' song at Temple Mount, enrages Palestinians

Palestinians were enraged on Sunday after a video was shared on TikTok showing what appeared to be a Jewish woman dancing on the Temple Mount to the song "I'm Sexy and I Know It." The Palestinian public expressed outrage at the video, saying that it "records a settler dancing provocative dances in the grounds of the blessed al-Aqsa mosque."

♦️ انتهاك صارخ لحرمة المسجد.. قطعان المستوطنين تعبث بالمقدسات ☪️☝️ مستوطنة تنشر مقطع فيديو وهي ترقص في المسجد الأقصى.#التطبيع_خيانة@Tayeblaouf pic.twitter.com/YdQQFN3I3T — الأقصى _في_خطر☝️ (@tayeb_laoufi) October 2, 2022

The woman seemed to be part of a group as people could be seen walking in the background wearing similar clothes to her.

In August, the Palestinian public was enraged following a photo of a woman who was photographed at the Temple Mount and was "dressed immodestly." Palestinian news agency Shehab wrote that the "provocative photo" was posted on the woman's Instagram "during a storming on Al-Aqsa."

In response to the video, the Palestinians have called for a retaliation during Friday prayers this week.

Jews visit the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City as Israel marks Tisha Be'av, the ninth day in the Hebrew month of Av, the destruction of the First and Second Temples, August 7, 2022. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Unrest at Temple Mount over Rosh Hashanah

In mid September, restraining orders from the Temple Mount were issued to both Jewish and Arab activists in a preemptive attempt to prevent unrest and clashes over Rosh Hashanah.

The move was not effective, however. Increased Jewish visits to Temple Mount over Rosh Hashanah led to clashes between Arabs and Israel Police both on the Temple Mount and in east Jerusalem in which rocks were thrown, fireworks were shot at officers and barrels were set on fire.