Why do seats on busses and trains look so ugly?

A TikToker uploaded a video in which she revealed what is hidden under the fabric of the seats on public transport.

By WALLA!
Published: OCTOBER 9, 2022 18:01
A bus operated by Superbus.
A bus operated by Superbus.
(photo credit: SUPERBUS/COURTESY)

Have you ever wondered why the seats of public transport buses are covered in thick fabric with unflattering colors and ugly prints? Well, a woman named Erica Mallett thought a lot about it and uploaded a video to TikTok addressing the question.

Turns out there's a very specific reason for the fact that the seats are so repulsive - and you're not going to like it. 

"The seats are designed in such a horrible way to hide something even more horrible - the grit and dirt that has accumulated on them from the butts of hundreds and thousands of passengers every day," she explained. "These colors and the design are meant to hide all the dirt and filth."

@erica_mallett Today on things i know so now you have to know them too #facts #grossfacts #didyouknow #publictransport ♬ Coming of Age - Blondes

For those who doubt her theory, Erica revealed in the video that someone hits the seats with a small hammer and all the dirt, grime, dust and sand flies out easily.

Aura Air's purification system seen installed on a bus in the UK (credit: Courtesy of Aura Air) Aura Air's purification system seen installed on a bus in the UK (credit: Courtesy of Aura Air)

"These colors and the design are meant to hide all the dirt and filth."

Erica Mallet

What did the comments say?

Most of the responses to this video were mostly along the lines of "I would never sit on the seat on a bus or train," or "this is why I take off the clothes I was wearing outside as soon as I get home," another commenter wrote. 

Another commenter jokingly wrote: "moral of the story - give your seat to the elderly."



