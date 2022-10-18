American Jewish actor Ezra Miller has grabbed the headlines once again after pleading not guilty to the burglary charges in a Vermont court on Monday. Miller was charged with burglary into an occupied home and petit larceny and faces 26 years in prison if convicted of both charges, according to multiple news sites.

Miller, 30, appeared virtually with a lawyer at the Bennington Superior Court. Miller is accused of breaking into a residence in Vermont on May 1. Vermont State Police had discovered during their investigation, several bottles of alcohol missing from the property while the homeowners were not present. Police charged Miller with felony burglary after collecting statements and reviewing surveillance footage.

According to Vermont state laws, the petit larceny charge states that the stolen items were less than $900 in total value. Felony burglary charges have a maximum of 25 years in prison and a $1,000 fine. Miller has agreed to not have any contact with the homeowner as well as never return to the residence.

Miller's attorney Lisa B. Shelkrot said in court, "Ezra Miller this morning pled not guilty to one count of burglary and one count of petit larceny in Vermont Superior Court and accepted the court-imposed conditions of not contacting or entering the home of inhabitants.

"Ezra would like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health."

Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, US - May 6, 2019 - Ezra Miller. (credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)

According to The Guardian, the next hearing is scheduled for January 13.

Miller's previous charges

Miller has been facing a lot of different legal allegations and charges and has been making a lot of headlines throughout 2022. However, Miller has done some questionable things in the past as well.

Such as, in 2020, Miller appeared on a video strangling and assaulting a woman at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland which was confirmed in a report by Variety.

The actor also reportedly harassed and threatened a woman in Germany by getting hostile and accusing her of being transphobic and a Nazi, in the same year.

In 2022, Miller reportedly wore a bulletproof vest and was armed with a gun, saying that they were being followed by either the FBI or the Ku Klux Klan.

Miller then reportedly threatened a woman and her 12-year-old son in Massachusetts. Miller claimed that the child was a "mystical being" and wanted to start a line of clothing with them and buy them horses.

Miller was arrested twice in Hawaii in 2022 as well. They reportedly had a violent clash with people at a karaoke bar, where they were charged with harassment and disorderly conduct. A few weeks later, they were arrested and charged with second-degree assault for another violent incident by throwing a chair and striking a woman in the head.

Miller is starring in the upcoming film "The Flash" which is still expected to hit theaters in June 2023.

The Jerusalem Post contributed to the article