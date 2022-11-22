The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Test your intelligence: How much does each animal in this picture weigh?

Take this riddle and see how smart you really are.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 22, 2022 15:33
How much does each animal weigh? (photo credit: Tiktok/Maariv)
How much does each animal weigh?
(photo credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

In the picture there are three animals, each of them with a different weight. You have to try and find out how much each animal weighs and how much they all weigh together. Think you can do it?

Shared on TikTok, the riddle was not easy and many users said they had failed to solve it. The challenge is to determine how much each animal weighs and then, how much the three animals weigh together.

In front of you is a horse, a sheep and a frog. The question can be confusing but try to concentrate and calculate the data patiently. Will you be able to reach the solution within 30 seconds?

The answer is at the bottom of the article.

@realgen27 #brainteaser #fyp ♬ original sound - Evalina♡

Did you succeed? If not, don't worry since you are not alone. Many users reported that they were unable to figure out the answer: The weight of the horse is 17 kg, while the frog weighs three kg. Together they weigh 20 kg. The sheep weighs seven kg and when she is next to the frog, they both weigh 10 kilos together.

All three animals weigh a total of 27 kg.



