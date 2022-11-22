Test your intelligence: How much does each animal in this picture weigh?

In the picture there are three animals, each of them with a different weight. You have to try and find out how much each animal weighs and how much they all weigh together. Think you can do it?

Shared on TikTok, the riddle was not easy and many users said they had failed to solve it. The challenge is to determine how much each animal weighs and then, how much the three animals weigh together.

In front of you is a horse, a sheep and a frog. The question can be confusing but try to concentrate and calculate the data patiently. Will you be able to reach the solution within 30 seconds?

The answer is at the bottom of the article.

Did you succeed? If not, don't worry since you are not alone. Many users reported that they were unable to figure out the answer: The weight of the horse is 17 kg, while the frog weighs three kg. Together they weigh 20 kg. The sheep weighs seven kg and when she is next to the frog, they both weigh 10 kilos together.

All three animals weigh a total of 27 kg.