The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Israel's Zohar manikin tweets from the Moon in NASA's Artemis Mission

Zohar, hijacking the Israel Space Agency Twitter account, exchanged a series of tweets with the NASA Artemis Mission account, Germany's DLR space agency and SpaceIL.

By AARON REICH
Published: NOVEMBER 28, 2022 18:21
Zohar, Helge and Commander Moonikin Campos are seen taking a selfie by the Moon in this illustration of NASA's Artemis I Mission. (photo credit: Uri Fink/Science and Technology Ministry)
Zohar, Helge and Commander Moonikin Campos are seen taking a selfie by the Moon in this illustration of NASA's Artemis I Mission.
(photo credit: Uri Fink/Science and Technology Ministry)

An Israeli has been transmitting messages to Earth while in orbit around the Moon, the Israel Space Agency jokingly announced as a humorous series of tweets were exchanged between the Israel Space Agency account and that of NASA's Artemis Mission.

Communicating in Hebrew is Zohar the manikin torso, one of three astronaut-stand-ins taking part in the Artemis I mission, which saw the Orion spacecraft take off to orbit the Moon. She is accompanied by fellow manikin torso Helga, from Germany, and Commander Moonikin Campos. The former is meant to test the Orion Crew Survival System and make sure the Orion spacecraft is safe for humans. Zohar and Helga, however, are taking part in the Matroshka AstroRad Radiation Experiment (MARE), which will provide data on radiation levels in lunar missions as well as test the usability of the AstroRad vests.

After its launch, the Orion spacecraft officially began to orbit the Moon, with Zohar tweeting on the Israel Space Agency account "Hi Helga and Commander Moonikin Campos, I already see the Moon, come for a selfie?"

"Are you ready? Smile and say hello!" the NASA Artemis Mission account replied, after which the official account of the German space agency DLR replied, "Hallo, shalom!"

"This is my favorite moment so far," Zohar replied, including a cartoon of the three astronaut stand-ins taking a selfie with the Moon in the background.

Not the first Israeli selfie on the Moon

Not to be outdone, SpaceIL, the Israeli nonprofit that helped launch the Beresheet lunar probe, chimed in with "Hi Zohar, Helga and Moonikin - we took a selfie on the Moon first!" Attached was the famous image of the Beresheet probe right before its crash landing on the lunar surface.

The NASA Artemis Mission account replied, "We're having a lot of fun here, wait until you see our pictures from the orbit around the Moon!" This was accompanied by a picture of the Moon taken from a distance.

SpaceIL then decided to hype up its own impending return to the Moon in 2025 with the Beresheet 2 mission, saying that "We hope you reserved a parking spot for us, we'll be on our way soon. In 2025, two Beresheet 2 landers will land on both sides of the Moon!"

Zohar, in reference to the first Beresheet probe's crash landing, replied "Soft landing."

Commander Moonikin hijacks the NASA Artemis Mission.... on Twitter

Earlier today, Commander Moonikin Campos himself hijacked the NASA Artemis Mission Twitter account, discussing how he and his crew are flying around the Moon. 

This was followed by another tweet including actual pictures of the commander's "trusted companions, Helga and Zohar."



Tags twitter social media science NASA The moon
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jerusalem bombings: Teenager killed, 19 others injured

Israeli security forces and medics gather in Jerusalem following an explosion at a bus stop which wounded at least seven people, two of them seriously, on November 23, 2022.
2

World Cup: Qatar won't allow cooked Kosher food, public Jewish prayer

People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022.
3

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump may have reported Trump to the FBI - Cohen

Ivanka Trump, daughter of Former US President Donald Trump and Ivana Trump and her husband Jared Kushner arrive to attend the funeral for Ivana Trump, socialite and first wife of former US President Donald Trump, at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, in New York City, US, July 20, 2022. R
4

Jerusalem bombing funeral: 'Aryeh didn't know anger'

Funeral of Aryeh Shechopek who was killed earlier today in a terror attack when two explosions at two bus stops at the entrances to Jerusalem that also left at least another 13 injured.
5

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by