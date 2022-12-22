The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

US family discovers airline sent dog to Saudi Arabia instead of Nashville

A family from Tennessee, USA, arrived at Nashville International Airport expecting their five-year-old dog Bluebell – until they received the wrong dog.

By WALLA! TOURISM
Published: DECEMBER 22, 2022 03:42
Illustrative image of a dog. (photo credit: PXHERE)
Illustrative image of a dog.
(photo credit: PXHERE)

A family from Tennessee, United States is demanding answers after British Airways mistakenly sent their dog – which was supposed to arrive in Nashville, Tennessee with its family after their trip to London – all the way to Saudi Arabia.

The family discovered the shocking mishap when they arrived at Nashville International Airport expecting their five-year-old dog, named Bluebell, and received the wrong dog. "They said she didn't make it to Nashville, and that they believe she landed in Saudi Arabia," family member Madison Miller told reporters.

After about an hour, airport staff sent her a photo of Bluebell in her box and confirmed that she was indeed in the Middle East. Miller said she was anxious about subjecting Blue Bell to the long return flight, especially after hearing "horror stories" about animals on flights.

The New York Post reported that for three days, Miller and her husband waited with great tension for their dog to be returned to their home. However, when the Millers finally got her back – three flights and 63 hours later – they said she had become a completely different dog. 

The G-EUPH British Airways Airbus A319-131 makes its final approach for landing at Toulouse-Blagnac airport, France (credit: REUTERS)The G-EUPH British Airways Airbus A319-131 makes its final approach for landing at Toulouse-Blagnac airport, France (credit: REUTERS)

"I was looking forward to the reunion similar to what you see in YouTube videos," Miller said. "(I thought) she would come out of the crate wagging her tail and licking my face… It was the opposite."

Bluebell’s shocking reaction to reuniting with her family

According to Miller, contrary to the family member's expectations, the dog ran away in fear. "We had to go and grab her because she was so shaken. At that moment we realized something was wrong," she added. Miller added that since she moved to her new home, Bluebell's problems have persisted, as she often sits alone and whines and attempts to chew on the door of the house.

Miller is demanding answers as to how this kind of confusion can occur. "They said this had never happened before. We don't even understand how it could happen, because there are so many safety checks."

British Airways has submitted a reference request with the cargo company responsible for the miscommunication, IAG Cargo. British Airways also apologized for "the mistake that occurred during the flight to Nashville."

"We take the responsibility of caring for people's beloved animals seriously and are investigating how the incident occurred," the company said in a press statement. "While Bluebell's route was longer than it should have been, we made sure she was on the first flight back to Nashville from Heathrow Airport in London."

The company also said that during the time the dog was in their custody, she "was fed frequently and had time to be outside and stretch her legs - including regular walks and eight hours with staff who cared for her at the animal reception center at Heathrow.” 

"Despite these measures, we understand that this was a situation Disturbing for Bluebell and its owners, and we will stay in touch with them to resolve the situation." Bluebell's owners declared that they hope to receive financial compensation from the airline for the mistake.



Tags Tourism travel airline company dogs Airport
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

World order on verge of cliff - first Israeli national intel assessment

An Iranian missile takes off in 2008 during a test.
2

Silver coins found near Temple Mount prove Jewish history of Israel

Half-shekel coin from the third year of the Great Revolt.
3

Only 3% of people can find the hidden toothbrush in this picture

Viral brain teaser.
4

Police officer who gave feces sandwich to homeless man fired for second time

Homeless people sleeping on the sidewalk.
5

Proof of biblical kings of Israel, Judah deciphered on Jerusalem rock inscriptions

Summary inscription 1 of King Hezekiah.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by