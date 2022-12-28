In contrast to the divided political situation in Israel, thousands of people from all sectors - Jewish, Arab, secular and religious - arrived to the shores of Ashkelon on Tuesday evening, gathering products that had washed up onto the shore from four large shipping containers that had fallen off a cargo ship.

Stormy weather throughout the country caused nine shipping containers to drift from their ship which was docked near the breakwater in the city, three of which later washed up to the shore of the Ashkelon beach.

Even the older folk of the city cannot remember a time when there were traffic jams at the entrance to the beaches during the cold winter months, but the lure of the shipping containers drew thousands to the shore, despite the cold winter weather.

Trash or treasure?

Speaking to Walla News and wringing out his wet clothes in the parking lot, Ashkelon resident Ohad explained that "everyone is in the water here, I came in too. It's a little cold but I managed to take out some blankets, glasses, and household utensils."

Citizens collect goods on the beach in Ashkelon, Wednesday morning December 28, 2022. (credit: AVI ROKACH/WALLA)

In videos from the scene, people can be seen stripping down to their underwear and wading into the cold water. They use power tools and wire cutters to open up the tightly-sealed containers.

According to Israeli journalist Matan Tzuri on Twitter, the containers had a wide variety of goods including infant care products (i.e. pacifiers, bottles) and even a refrigerator.

"Everything is here, from disposable containers to household items...even blankets," said Maor, a man at the scene.

Yasser came to Ashkelon with his van all the way from Beersheba. "We came because we heard there were all kinds of things being thrown into the water," he explained. "Some of us went in and left with loot."

One local believes that the goods only reached the beaches because of Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman. "You saw what Lieberman said, what happened? Lieberman said not to buy and raised the prices for us. Look, God gave us a gift."